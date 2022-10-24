 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Train passenger stunned at randy woman brazenly going all 'cowgirl' on her man by doing the bump and grind behind him on 'bumpy ride'. In related news: Scottish law is unclear whether or not the pair could face criminal charges if identified (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LaTour - People Are Still Having Sex
Youtube 0ImRyPymRAM
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh man, just look at all of the people on board that car that were affected by their offensive behavior. Some internet sleuths should really jump on the case to identify both the line and the horny perps so they shall be properly punished.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
There is a joke about this sort of thing, buried in the darkest corners of my early teenage memories. Something about going to Dallas.
 
Merltech
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Herbert's Hippopotamus
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Were they going to Chicago?


Ride My Face To Chicago (Live)
Youtube 8_6S4yitrV4

/all aboard
//the train is leaving soon
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
So they were Japanese tourists?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
FTFA:
The passenger first noticed the couple moving suspiciously between seats.
And
Despite clearly having a wonderful time, the couple actually couple be breaking the law.

OutSTANDING editing there, Lou!
 
jso2897
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Maybe we could have Merida explain it in incomprehensible brogue.
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Mind the gap.
 
sleze
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Bump and grind, you say?  I prefer the American version...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
