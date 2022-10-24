 Skip to content
(CNN)   Day 243 of WW3: Russia-installed leaders in Kherson stepped up their evacuation effort, urging all residents to cross a key river. Ukraine says Russia is generating "hysteria" over advancing counteroffensive. It's your Monday Ukraine war discussion   (cnn.com)
Harlee
3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TommyDeuce
1 hour ago  
Only 9 UAVs on the board today.  Wonder if it fewer flights?
Anyway, coffee is started, the Zamboni will be out to clean the floor momentarily, and please don't make eye contact with the gibbering void in the corner.
 
CheatCommando
1 hour ago  

Unfortunately the Zamboni ran off with a cute Ukrainian tractor, so we will be using a Lada with mop tied to it. As soon as we can push it up a hill so it can roll down and start.
 
fasahd
1 hour ago  
Do you want team dolphin to become the hulk? Cause' this is how you get team dolphin to become the hulk. At this point, Green Peace will be the ones taking the Kremlin.


Russian warships killed 50,000 dolphins in the Black Sea

Sonars have a negative impact on the health and life of animals: dolphins fall into the radiation zone of ships' navigation devices, which disables their navigation and echolocation organs - and they received a powerful acoustic trauma that leads to their death, - said the deputy director of the National Nature Park " Tuzliv estuaries", Professor Ivan Rusev.
 
fasahd
1 hour ago  
Top news for October 23:

▪ Control over Zaporizhia NPP should return to Ukraine, - заяваG7 statement

Shoigu Шойгу told French and Turkish defense ministers that Ukraine could use a "dirty bomb"

▪Israel bombed the assembly site of Iranian drones in Syria - SOHR

▪На росії Factories burn in Russia and military planes continue to fall

▪ Ukrainian women received an award for their victory

▪ В українських підземних сховищах There is enough gas in Ukrainian underground storage facilities for a stable winter
 
fasahd
1 hour ago  
Shoigu told the defense ministers of France and Turkey that Ukraine can use a "dirty bomb" In the morning, propaganda rosZMI reported that Ukraine is allegedly developing a "dirty bomb" and wants to detonate it to "discredit" the Russian Federation. Later, Shoigu repeated this thesis... Ukraine demands compliance with paragraph 4 of the Budapest Memorandum through nuclear blackmail of the Russian Federation

" Every day the Ukrainian army liberates our land from Russian dirt. The idea of a "dirty bomb" is repugnant to us. We invite UN and IAEA monitoring missions to visit Ukraine. The world must respond to Russia's nuclear blackmail. We demand compliance with paragraph 4 of the Budapest Memorandum , " Defense Minister Alexey Reznikov wrote on Twitter.

Reference: Paragraph 4 of the Budapest Memorandum states that the signatories confirm their commitment to seek immediate action by the UN Security Council to provide assistance to Ukraine as a State party to the Non-Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty in the event that Ukraine becomes a victim of an act of aggression or an object of threat of aggression using nuclear weapons.

The Budapest Memorandum of 1994 provided Ukraine with security guarantees regarding its accession to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons. It was signed by Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States. As of 1991, Ukraine had the third largest nuclear arsenal in the world, but our country lost its nuclear status on June 2, 1996.

However, since 2014, the Russian Federation has been committing aggression against Ukraine, occupying its territories, and on February 24, 2022, it launched a full-scale invasion.
 
fasahd
1 hour ago  
October 24

Russian missile reserves are almost depleted, but drone attacks will continue-Budanov

The head of the intelligence department, Kirill Budanov, gave an interview to the Ukrainian Pravda newspaper, in which he spoke about the possibility of a second offensive from Belarus, the nuclear threat, the situation in Kherson, and how long Russia's missile attacks will continue.

According to him, the number of missiles the Russians have significantly decreased, but there are quite a lot of kamikaze drones.

"For Iskanders, this is about 13% left, for Kalibr-PL and Kalibr-NK missiles, this is about 43%, and for Kh-101 and Kh-555 missiles, it is also about 45%. It is generally very dangerous to sink below 30%, because this is already happening in New Zealand (an inviolable supply), " he says.

Budanov predicts that the drone terror will last for a long time, because Russians are constantly ordering new shipments.

"222 drones have already been shot down, the rest have reached their targets to varying degrees - not always their own, sometimes somewhere close, but 30% of drones reach their targets, " he stressed.
 
fasahd
1 hour ago  
Oleg joined the ranks of the patrol police of Kiev in 2017. With the start of a full - scale invasion, he and his brothers joined the consolidated detachment to do what was important-to protect Ukraine from Russian invaders.

Cheerful, cheerful, reliable. An example and mentor for others. With faith in your heart. This is how his colleagues and colleagues remember him.

Unfortunately, while performing a combat mission in his native Kherson region, Oleg Voloshin came under enemy fire and died.

His wife and young son were waiting for him at home.

Never forget the crimes of the enemy! Eternal glory to our heroes!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd
1 hour ago  
What a guy, what a humanitarian.
This should be an inspiration to us all.
/s

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd
1 hour ago  
The Center for Countering Disinformation warns that
the Kremlin is spreading fakes that Ukraine has made a "dirty bomb"

According to the center, Kremlin propagandists have spread the following false messages::

"Swindlers and Bandera members Sternenko and Pritula start collecting money for a dirty bomb," Solovyov said

"During the talks between Shoigu and the defense ministers of France, Turkey and the United Kingdom, Shoigu conveyed to his colleagues his concern about possible provocations from Ukraine with the use of a dirty bomb," the Russian media reported

This information is not true!

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said: "Russia's lies about Ukraine's alleged plans to use a dirty bomb are absurd. Ukraine is a committed party to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons: we do not have "dirty bombs" and do not plan to have them. Secondly, the Russian Federation often blames others for what it plans itself."

- We warn you!
Such messages of the invaders are an attempt to discredit Ukraine and an opportunity to carry out another provocation under a false flag."
 
fasahd
1 hour ago  
Summons should be expected for all conscripted men of military age-Chief
Military commissar of Kiev Yuriy Maksimov

In an interview with TSN, he said that subpoenas will continue to be issued in places where it is not prohibited by law, as well as about the algorithm of actions after receiving a subpoena.

"The person liable for military service must arrive at the recruitment center to clarify biographical and accounting data . That is, last name, first name, patronymic, family composition, home address, phone number, specialty, place of work, whether there are grounds that can give the right to a deferral from conscription. If it turns out that there is no delay, then a medical examination is necessarily carried out," the military commissar said.

Maksimov also added that for evading mobilization, criminal liability with imprisonment of up to 5 years is threatened.
 
fasahd
1 hour ago  
Russian missiles and Iranian drones have killed 12 people in Kiev in the past three weeks

" Only in the last three weeks, a terrorist country once again fired rockets and drones at Kiev. As a result of enemy hits, 12 citizens were killed, and another 60 were injured. Residential buildings, critical infrastructure facilities were destroyed, and about 100 cars were also damaged and destroyed , " said Ivan Vygovsky, Chief of the Kiev Police.
 
fasahd
1 hour ago  
86% of Ukrainians support continuing the fight against Russia despite the shelling

According to a survey conducted by the Kiev International Institute of Sociology on October 21-23, 86% of respondents believe that it is necessary to continue the armed struggle anyway, even if the shelling continues. In particular, 71% of them fully agree with this opinion (the remaining 16% are more likely to agree). Only 10% of respondents believe that it is necessary to move to negotiations in order to stop the shelling as soon as possible, even if they have to make concessions to Russia.

What is your opinion?
- Fight to victory
😢 - I can't decide
🤬 - for negotiations
 
fasahd
1 hour ago  
Ukraine improves infrastructure of checkpoints on the border with the EU

Currently, work is being completed on the construction of a section of the Nizhankovichi-Drohobych-Stryi road, which leads to a new checkpoint "Nizhankovichi-Malkhovice" on the border of Ukraine and Poland.

" During the full-scale invasion, one of the priority areas of the Ministry's work was the reorientation of export logistics to the western borders. First of all, we are talking about expanding the capacity of existing checkpoints and building new ones. We are aware that the development of checkpoints on the border of Ukraine and the EU is necessary not only for the Ukrainian economy, but also for the economic and food security of Europe ," said Infrastructure Minister Alexander Kubrakov.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd
1 hour ago  
Forwarded from Zelenskiy / Official

Our path to victory is not easy. But we are confident: we will cope with it. We will reach our border, all its sections. We will see our frontiers and enemy backs. We will see how the eyes of our people and heels of the occupiers shine. This will be our joint victory!
 
fasahd
1 hour ago  
In the 19th century, men fought duels with weapons in their hands to defend their honor. Today, our soldiers engage in tank duels to defend our independent Ukraine. One of them is a National guardsman, a tankman with the call sign Mark. He serves in the rapid response brigade of the National Guard.

"Tank battle is always a huge adrenaline rush that overwhelms you. Especially during tank duels. No one will leave you any chance of making a mistake, but your tank is also a huge threat to the enemy."

Mark says that for a month he had to live and perform all combat tasks in a tank. It was in Severodonetsk. The tank became a real home. Also, the tanker recalls that in one of the most memorable battles he and his brothers managed to get an enemy BMP. Then they helped the defenders in the infantry.

"I hope that I will meet the victory on combat duty, along with my car and my twin cities," Mark dreams.

We believe that it will be so! Glory to the Ukrainian defenders and defenders!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd
55 minutes ago  
Former NBU governor Shevchenko put on the wanted list

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau has put on the wanted list three officials of Ukrgasbank involved in the embezzlement of more than UAH 200 million, including the former head of the National Bank Kirill Shevchenko.

" We are talking about the former chairman of the Management Board of Ukrgasbank, one of the deputies of Ukrgasbank and deputy director of the department for work with corporate VIP clients of this state institution ," the NABU press service reports.

The ministry explained that they were informed about the suspicion in early October, but in a special order, since the whereabouts of these persons were unknown. Since then, the suspects ignored calls to the investigator, which is why they were put on the wanted list.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd
51 minutes ago  
The General Staff issued an urgent appeal to Russian soldiers

The video calls on the Russian military not to participate in the war crimes of the Putin regime and to surrender.

In order to surrender, you need to contact the Armed Forces of Ukraine by round-the-clock numbers: +38 066 580 34 98; +38 093 119 29 84 or use the "I want to live" chatbot. Relatives of the Russian military can also do the same.
 
fasahd
46 minutes ago  
The Center for Countering Disinformation warns that the Kremlin is spreading fakes that Ukraine has made a "dirty bomb" According to the center, Kremlin propagandists have spread the following untruthful messages: "Scammers and Bandera members Sternenko and Pritula are starting to collect money."... IAEA experts to visit Ukraine amid Russian 'dirty bomb' claims

" In a conversation with Director General Rafael Grossi, I officially invited the IAEA to immediately send experts to peaceful facilities in Ukraine, which the Russian Federation falsely describes as places of development of a "dirty bomb". He agreed , " Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Twitter.

According to Kuleba, Ukraine was and remains transparent - we have nothing to hide.
 
fasahd
45 minutes ago  
APU released more than 90 settlements in Kherson region

Stabilization measures are being implemented in the liberated territories. About 12 thousand people live in de-occupied settlements. Now the Armed Forces of Ukraine are fighting with the enemy for one of the strategic routes.
 
fasahd
43 minutes ago  
🇷 🇴 Romanian Defense Minister resigns after controversial statement on peace in Ukraine

" I consider it necessary to step down from this position in order not to harm in any way the decision - making processes and programs that require smoothness along the entire chain of command, and not to block a number of projects that are absolutely necessary for the optimal functioning of the Ministry, National Defense and the Romanian army ," Vasile Dinka said, according to Romania-Insider.

Recall that recently the head of the Romanian Defense Ministry said that " negotiations with Russia may be the only chance for peace in Ukraine." Romanian President Klaus Iohannis advised Dink to " read the press reports more often to find out Romania's position, because Ukraine decides how to conduct negotiations." And Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuc also added that Dink's statements do not reflect the official position of Romania, and that he will talk to the Defense Minister.
 
fasahd
43 minutes ago  
Bodies of civilians killed by Russians continue to be found in the forests of Kiev region

" The remains were found in the forest by local residents. During the examination of the corpse, the police found that the man died during the capture of the Buchansky district , " the head of the Kiev region police, Andrey Nebytov, said in a Telegram.

The body of the man was located not far from the pit, where a few days ago the police of the Kiev region had already found a man killed by the invaders.

The height of the man is about 190 centimeters, the size of the leg is 43. He was wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans, black shoes and dark underwear. An Orthodox cross was found in the breast pocket of the deceased's jacket.

The police urged citizens with information about the deceased to call the special line "102".
 
GrogSmash2
37 minutes ago  

I am not a void.  I may be gibbering drunk, burnt out, and with two strained gluts, but I'm a not a void...
 
ReluctantLondon
37 minutes ago  

At this point, Green Peace will be the ones taking the Kremlin.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/ Early 40k was weird, man
// Fun, but weird
 
Jesterling
34 minutes ago  

fasahd: What a guy, what a humanitarian.
This should be an inspiration to us all.
/s

[Fark user image 450x279]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ShankatsuForte
33 minutes ago  

fasahd: 🇷 🇴 Romanian Defense Minister resigns after controversial statement on peace in Ukraine

" I consider it necessary to step down from this position in order not to harm in any way the decision - making processes and programs that require smoothness along the entire chain of command, and not to block a number of projects that are absolutely necessary for the optimal functioning of the Ministry, National Defense and the Romanian army ," Vasile Dinka said, according to Romania-Insider.

Recall that recently the head of the Romanian Defense Ministry said that " negotiations with Russia may be the only chance for peace in Ukraine." Romanian President Klaus Iohannis advised Dink to " read the press reports more often to find out Romania's position, because Ukraine decides how to conduct negotiations." And Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuc also added that Dink's statements do not reflect the official position of Romania, and that he will talk to the Defense Minister.


It's crazy, because if you think about it, all this guy had to do to keep his job, was to shut the fark up. Like he had a job, then decided he needed to talk, and now he doesn't have a job.

Remember the Three Questions :
Does this need to be said?
Does this need to be said, by me?
Does this need to be said, by me, now?

I'm so inspired by this lesson I'm going to practice by shutting the fark up now.
 
ReluctantLondon
32 minutes ago  

* gazes long into the gibbering void *

the gibbering void gazes long into him *

neither of them like what they see *
 
Nimbull
31 minutes ago  
"Ukraine says Russia is generating "hysteria" over advancing counteroffensive."

Oh, I get hysterical, hysteria! When you get that feelin', do you believe it?
It's such a magical mysteria! When you get that feelin', better start believin!
 
Purple pearls and blue swirls
28 minutes ago  

fasahd: The General Staff issued an urgent appeal to Russian soldiers

The video calls on the Russian military not to participate in the war crimes of the Putin regime and to surrender.

In order to surrender, you need to contact the Armed Forces of Ukraine by round-the-clock numbers: +38 066 580 34 98; +38 093 119 29 84 or use the "I want to live" chatbot. Relatives of the Russian military can also do the same.


Zolkin has a great interview with a Russian who did just that. It's not in English yet, but the gist of it is that the kid was a conscript before the war started. While he was in the hospital for allergies, his status was changed to contract soldier. He's been working as a clerk in Russia since the war started, but he saw the writing on the wall--they're going to send him off any day.

With encouragement from Ukrainian friends, he contacted "I want to live", and then walked more than two days across the border into Ukraine and gave himself up. He's in jail right now, but he'll probably be released (likely with a monitor) very soon. Zolkin has offered to help him get a job and place to live.

https://youtu.be/a4aXIFxRAKE
 
Bob Able
24 minutes ago  
Hey folks, hope everyone's well

here's a dirty bomb for the doodlers

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
toraque
24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


In further corrections to official Russian government statements:

* While some inferior Western news sources may claim that the great nation of Russia has no valid strategy in the face of resilient enemies and our own sheer incompetence, the Foreign Ministry has issued a stern warning of our impending Corbomite Maneuver, which is a grand strategy from the brilliant television program Star Treksi in which Captain Kirkovitch bluffs a superior alien power with *checks earpiece* Are you really sure you want this go out on-air? *pause* You do. Really? Okay then. *Cough* . . . in which Captain Kirkovitch bluffs a superior alien power with a manufactured threat. *Beat* In other news, plans for the deployment of the new Illudium Q-36 Explosive Space Modulator are in full swing and are expected to be completed swiftly, and it is fully expected that there will be an earth-shattering kaboom.

* Rumors that the Ministry of Information are spreading rumors that Ukraine is developing a 'dirty bomb' are simply rumors, and there are no rumors that this television channel is spreading those rumors. That is a fact.

* Efforts to replace the scholars of magic from St. Petersburg Eldritch University who were devoured by a shoggoth in the annual football game with the Occult University of Volgograd are ongoing, but as of this moment have so far only resulted in the hiring of a disgraced wizard from Hogwarts, a sexy Gandalf cosplayer, a grand wizard of the Ku Klux Klan, and a deaf and dumb blind kid who sure plays a mean pinball. We will continue to follow this story as it progresses.

* In the ongoing efforts to replace foreign products with equivalent domestically produced consumer goods, the edible substance mills of Yevgeny Yevgenovitch have created Poo Tarts™ which, while double-blind taste testing has shown the need for some improvement, are planned to be released to the Russian market in the next fiscal quarter. For those of you in the audience not familiar with economic or marketing terms, a 'quarter' represents one fourth of a fiscal year, and not the total value of this market segment in US dollars. It is hoped that Yevgenovitch Substance Mills will reach a full dime of shareholder value in the coming months.

* In response to the nefarious psychological operations of the Ukrainian forces and their 'I Want to Live' chatbot, the Ministry of Information has released a new chat bot aimed out our soldiers to counter the spread of cowardice. Based on the latest version of MoscowSoft Bobovitch, the "I Want to Believe" bot has been deployed with very few technical difficulties at start, primarily the unfortunate misspelling which has led it to convince soldiers that they want to BLEVE. As 'BLEVE' stands for 'Boiling Liquid Expanding Vapor Explosion' it is useful to note that this is still a viable alternative to the 'live' option presented by Ukraine.
 
Oneiros
24 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes'). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff')

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://www.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/

I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator.

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS: https://armysos.com.ua

Volunteers for Ukraine (for Americans who specifically want a 501(c)3 for their military aid):   https://volunteerforukraine.org/donate/


Humanitarian aid:

Help Ukrainians with disabilities: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-disabled-ukrainians

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Red Cross / Red Crescent:  https://donate.redcrossredcrescent.org/ua/donate/~my-donation

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

UN Human Rights Council:  https://www.unhcr.org/en-us/ukraine-emergency.html

UNICEF:  https://www.unicefusa.org/stories/unicef-children-crossfire-ukraine-crisis/39542?form=FUNKBHMZQDQ
For Canadians:  https://www.unicef.ca/en

Episcopal Relief & Development's Ukraine Crisis Response Fund: https://support.episcopalrelief.org/ukraineresponse

International Rescue Foundation (via TripAdvisor matching page):  https://www.tripadvisor.com/vpages/refugee_relief.html

International Rescue Committee:  https://www.rescue.org/article/how-does-irc-respond-emergency-ukraine

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://eng.goodbread.com.ua
A US baker helping equip looted Ukrainian bakeries: https://gofund.me/174f7423

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Greater Baltimore Medical Center (medicine for Ukraine): https://www.classy.org/give/406643/
Tidewater (Virginia) Ukrainian School: https://tidewaterua.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDnepr ;  https://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donate

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
Demining: https://halotrust.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en
Injured: https://www.superhumans.com
Students: https://ukraineachievementfund.org


Other notes & ways to help:

If you know any Ukrainians in need, give them this link: https://mobile.twitter.com/Flash43191300/status/1558794397868859393
(If anyone has a link to that info that's hotlinked, please let me know).  For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.  Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .  To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to https://t.me/evorog_bot

You should also check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

If you want to fund reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.org

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Saving Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Online (SUCHO):  https://www.sucho.org

Shadows Project (Survey for what cultural stuff they should put online, and an Instagram page of Ukrainian art):  https://beacons.page/shadows.project

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825. (And if you want to learn Ukrainian, sign up with Pimsleur before the end of the year: https://www.pimsleur.com/c/free-ukrainian )

Learn about Ukrainian History (and raise funds):  https://youtube.com/watch?v=tl070rPB58M

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status).

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, see https://www.dontfundwar.com

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukraine

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites, but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (consider shipping time/delays for Christmas presents, so order early):

Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Picasso-esque print: https://andresvalencia-invasionofukraine.com
Clothing (Texas imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
A comic book:  https://zoop.gg/c/comicsforukraine
Games studios in Ukraine: https://store.steampowered.com/developer/StarniGames ;  https://store.steampowered.com/developer/nightcatstudioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Best%20Wayhttps://store.steampowered.com/search/?developer=N-Game%20Studios
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
Ukrainian fire shirt: https://www.bonfire.com/ukraine-ministry-of-accidental-russian-fire/
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply (trimmed down!) with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
 
demaL-demaL-yeH
22 minutes ago  

I am not a void.  I may be gibbering drunk, burnt out, and with two strained gluts, but I'm a not a void...


No, the othercorner.

Where torake's mom was providing free samples.
 
Tracianne
22 minutes ago  
ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
79th Separate Airborne Assault Brigade destroys russian equipment

boom
 
Paul Baumer
21 minutes ago  
Remember those mobiks who gunned down a bunch of their own?

There's gonna for more.

https://twitter.com/bayraktar_1love/status/1584486319736369152?cxt=HHwWgMDR9bX6nP0rAAAA
 
TheDirtyNacho
20 minutes ago  
Encouraging residents to flee while false flagging a radioactive bomb... gee, I wonder...
 
ZaphodTheSmall
18 minutes ago  

Pascal's wager:
1. Do not evade mobilization -> get sent to the front immediately, 80% chance of being killed, 20% chance of returning home free.
2. Evade mobilization -> 20% chance of escape, 80% chance of 5Y jail sentence -> get recruited out of jail in exchange for sentence being dropped, 64% chance of being killed, 16% chance of returning home free.
 
ReluctantLondon
17 minutes ago  
(Re-posting this, as it's a Monday and it seemed to be helpful in earlier threads/an earlier week; if it's unclear, if it could be expanded to mention other/better resources, please let me know; and if it's just not helpful, please let me know, and I'll shut up :)

Do you enjoy boomscrolling..?
Are you frustrated by Twitter age-restricting (even sometimes innocuous[1]) content so that you can't view it without registering..?
Do you want to be able to view age-restricted content in Twitter without registering..?
Yes..?
Then take the URL of the Twitter content that you want to view (ex. https://twitter.com/UAarmy_animals/status/1581226179536691200 ) and replace "twitter.com" with "nitter.net" (ex. https://nitter.net/UAarmy_animals/status/1581226179536691200 )

/ As a bonus, this makes Twitter content viewable on hardware/software that otherwise would be too slow/outdated to use Twitter's Web site - I've used it on a 450 MHz Power Mac G4 running Mac OS X "Tiger"/TenFourFox
// fasahd had mentioned that somebody had developed a script to automatically replace "twitter.com" with "nitter.net"; it might be helpful if somebody who has it could share it..?

-
[1]Seriously, I've seen Twitter age-restrict a photo of a russian military radio * visible confusion *
 
GrogSmash2
16 minutes ago  

No, the othercorner.

Where torake's mom was providing free samples.


That's a whole different void that I won't touch with someone else's double wrapped 10' pole...
 
Creoena
12 minutes ago  

ReluctantLondon: (Re-posting this, as it's a Monday and it seemed to be helpful in earlier threads/an earlier week; if it's unclear, if it could be expanded to mention other/better resources, please let me know; and if it's just not helpful, please let me know, and I'll shut up :)

Do you enjoy boomscrolling..?
Are you frustrated by Twitter age-restricting (even sometimes innocuous[1]) content so that you can't view it without registering..?
Do you want to be able to view age-restricted content in Twitter without registering..?
Yes..?
Then take the URL of the Twitter content that you want to view (ex. https://twitter.com/UAarmy_animals/status/1581226179536691200 ) and replace "twitter.com" with "nitter.net" (ex. https://nitter.net/UAarmy_animals/status/1581226179536691200 )



Applies to boomscrolling as well as boobscrolling, probably.
 
UNC_Samurai
12 minutes ago  

Unfortunately the Zamboni ran off with a cute Ukrainian tractor, so we will be using a Lada with mop tied to it. As soon as we can push it up a hill so it can roll down and start.


The guy pushing the Lada with a mop is favored to beat the Leafs.
 
Vtimlin
9 minutes ago  
I see israel joined in.
 
Tracianne
8 minutes ago  
ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
40th Separate Artillery Brigade eliminates russian positions

boom
 
ZaphodTheSmall
5 minutes ago  

Pascal's wager:
1. Do not evade mobilization -> get sent to the front immediately, 80% chance of being killed, 20% chance of returning home free.
2. Evade mobilization -> 20% chance of escape, 80% chance of 5Y jail sentence -> get recruited out of jail in exchange for sentence being dropped, 64% chance of being killed, 16% chance of returning home free.


AAARGH! Missed the fact that it was UA mobilization; changes the stakes somewhat.
 
CheatCommando
3 minutes ago  

* gazes long into the gibbering void *

* the gibbering void gazes long into him *

* neither of them like what they see *


And now the gibbering void has gone to HR to file a complaint.
 
threedingers
less than a minute ago  
toraque: "Poo Tarts™"

Made me snerk out loud. Apparently I am still a 12 year old boy.
 
TommyDeuce
now  

* gazes long into the gibbering void *

* the gibbering void gazes long into him *

* neither of them like what they see *

And now the gibbering void has gone to HR to file a complaint.


Oh Holy Hell - as if one Eldritch Horror wasn't bad enough.

/HR just look more Human
//Maybe too Human
///Third slashy busy in a diversity workshop
 
