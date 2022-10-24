 Skip to content
(Kent Online)   Arranging a party for your kid's 9th birthday can be tricky as you want to make sure the memories they take away will live with them forever. Getting shot in the nards with paintballs and being sworn out fits that criteria, surely?   (kentonline.co.uk) divider line
    More: Scary, Abuse, Verbal abuse, Bullying, group of nine-year-olds, hours of unpaid work, Zach Ramage, Psychological abuse, victim empathy session  
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The 19-year-old, who was meant to be in charge of the youngsters, subjected them to a range of traumatic physical and verbal abuse, shooting them between the legs, on the feet and in the neck, as well as swearing at them and calling them "s******s".

"Swell guys"? Boy, the woke liberal media is really getting out of hand with their "thought crime"
 
buzzhead
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Hahahahaha you said nards

/wolfman has nards
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: The 19-year-old, who was meant to be in charge of the youngsters, subjected them to a range of traumatic physical and verbal abuse, shooting them between the legs, on the feet and in the neck, as well as swearing at them and calling them "s******s".

"Swell guys"? Boy, the woke liberal media is really getting out of hand with their "thought crime"


"Swedes." You'd be surprised how uppity those Finns and Norwegians get over it.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: The 19-year-old, who was meant to be in charge of the youngsters, subjected them to a range of traumatic physical and verbal abuse, shooting them between the legs, on the feet and in the neck, as well as swearing at them and calling them "s******s".

"Swell guys"? Boy, the woke liberal media is really getting out of hand with their "thought crime"


British swear words. You never know what it might be.
I was thinking "sh*theads" but not enough asterisks.
"Shaggers"? Well that would be a good thing, well not for 9-year-olds I guess.
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Walker: The Exit Stencilist: The 19-year-old, who was meant to be in charge of the youngsters, subjected them to a range of traumatic physical and verbal abuse, shooting them between the legs, on the feet and in the neck, as well as swearing at them and calling them "s******s".

"Swell guys"? Boy, the woke liberal media is really getting out of hand with their "thought crime"

British swear words. You never know what it might be.
I was thinking "sh*theads" but not enough asterisks.
"Shaggers"? Well that would be a good thing, well not for 9-year-olds I guess.


I looked up a wiki list of swear words and the only match was spastics
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It was dodgeball training.
Fark user imageView Full Size

'The little sh*ts are too quick for my wrench-throwing!
Pass me that paintball gun!'
 
Stantz
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Munden:

I looked up a wiki list of swear words and the only match was spastics

Fits, and used to be widely used back in the 80's, to such a degree that the main charity set up for their benefit in the UK had to change their name.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Paint ball is some lame b.s.
They don't know how to hold people accountable for breaking the rules. May they always get balls to the balls
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Don't call me Shirley.
 
