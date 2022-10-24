 Skip to content
(KTVU Bay Area News)   Single tenant causes $20M damage to hi-rise in San Francisco. The 'My bad, should I have not done that' defense is not working   (ktvu.com) divider line
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This happened at my apartment complex, about 8 months ago. Some asshole opened a fire main valve in a stairwell. Not nearly as destructive, though, but still a royal PITA.

Fire alarm at 4am. Some guy in the corridor screaming for everyone to evacuate. The corridor literally under two inches of water. 20+ units had partial to full flooding.

We squeaked through it by literally a quarter inch (how close the water came to our door). We still lost some bath towels, as there were waves from firefighters and other responders, that sent water inside, under the gap in the door. Everyone on the other side of the hallway got flooded out (this is also scary, as it means that the floor of the building isn't level, but tilts down on one side).

So it was seven months of listening to construction sounds, as all of the flooded apartments were torn out and rebuilt.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's one way to get rid of an insane roommate.

th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Brawndo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"and threw urine in the face of another."

Always be wary of someone who keeps urine for defensive purposes
 
swankywanky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images.static-bluray.comView Full Size
 
eKonk [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh, that's one way to try and get rid of the cockroaches. It won't work, of course, but it is, in fact, a way to try.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Which one was it?
media.gq.comView Full Size
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Brawndo: "and threw urine in the face of another."

Always be wary of someone who keeps urine for defensive purposes


It probably was just pocket urine.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good thing that he wasn't married. It's anyone's guess how much damage there would have been.
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: Which one was it?
[media.gq.com image 850x1133]


It's always Marv... lol
 
PA Lurker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Brawndo: "and threw urine in the face of another."

Always be wary of someone who keeps urine for defensive purposes


That line from TFA left me with so many questions.  Was the urine produced on the spot, or did he have a jar of it handy, just in case the need should arise?  Did he deploy it water balloon style?  Was it his urine?  Had he eaten asparagus recently?  How far away was the cop who got the face full of pee, i.e. what is the minimum safe distance one should maintain around a potential pee thrower?
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the days following the flood residents were left without a working elevator, some had to climb 29 flights of stairs for days

I'm pretty unfit, but even I could do that in less than a day.
 
Weaver95
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why would someone do something like this? Were they drunk?
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is it what architects and their lack of respect for water?  If so much water per minute can get into a place, it has to have some place else to go.

The last "it can't happen" involved asking how much water will come out of the fire pipes if someone takes a sprinkler out either by malice or incompetency.  "That can't happen!"  So when did they stop selling pipe wrenches to stupid people?

I've had similar questions about leaking backup generator diesel fuel stored near the top of skyscrapers, chilled water systems leaking on equipment, water suppression in rooms full of batteries and roof failures due to storms.  The answer almost is always a cheerful "That can't happen".
 
pissnmoan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe all this over emphasis on being in a relationship drove him to do it.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This haapp
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: This haapp


What the actual f*ck?
 
calufrax
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Image of the person who caused it:
flxt.tmsimg.comView Full Size
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

DON.MAC: The last "it can't happen" involved asking how much water will come out of the fire pipes if someone takes a sprinkler out either by malice or incompetency. "That can't happen!" So when did they stop selling pipe wrenches to stupid people?


A hotel in Maryland got flooded in 1997 when someone used a wall mounted sprinkler as an attachment point to tie their sub up for a bit of kinky fun.

There was a science fiction convention going on in the hotel at the time.  The room occupants had claimed to be attending the con in order to get the con room rate but weren't actually members/attendees of the con.  A number of my friends had been present, though, and I heard lots of stories about getting evacuated into the chilly night air at 3:00 in the morning.

The hotel got pretty well trashed.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
This happened to me in my college dorm. Except not a fire hose. Andrea, who was far from the quickest horse in the barn (art/fashion major) started a bath running, and then forgot about it and went for ice cream. I came home from class to water sloshing in the hallway.
 
Brawndo [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

PA Lurker: Brawndo: "and threw urine in the face of another."

Always be wary of someone who keeps urine for defensive purposes

That line from TFA left me with so many questions.  Was the urine produced on the spot, or did he have a jar of it handy, just in case the need should arise?  Did he deploy it water balloon style?  Was it his urine?  Had he eaten asparagus recently?  How far away was the cop who got the face full of pee, i.e. what is the minimum safe distance one should maintain around a potential pee thrower?


Fark user imageView Full Size

Ain't no water in this gun
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Reads Headline: 20 million, oh please, this is some made up bullshiat number for trashing his apartment

Reads Article: I stand corrected.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This is what happens when you put up a homeless guy.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This is one of a million reasons to have renters insurance.
 
trasnform
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
About thirty years ago, this guy I knew hooked up an unauthorized washer in a high rise we all lived in. Due to the design of the water system and the way he hooked up the water lines, it turned all the cold water in the building hot. The maintenance guys were completely baffled, especially by the randomness of the phenomenon. They never figured it out. Good times.
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
$20 million in a SF highrise? What would go for that amount, a small closet? A single parking space?
 
