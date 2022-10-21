 Skip to content
(The Moscow Times)   Russian start-up stages your own funeral and buries you alive for $57k but faces stiff competition in the market with Ukraine who buries Russians for free   (themoscowtimes.com) divider line
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's far too much money. For half of that I would expect them to cover my travel expenses, a quick and painless death and my burial.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: That's far too much money. For half of that I would expect them to cover my travel expenses, a quick and painless death and my burial.


It's Russia - I'd imagine it's a few thousand to bury you, then they demand $54,000 to not pour cement into the coffin
 
sillydragon
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
That seems like a whole shiatload of woo and magical thinking but I have to confess, I originally thought it would be about a service helping russians fake their own death to avoid not faking it during deployment to the Ukraine...
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
A self-proclaimed business coach with more than 130,000 Instagram followers, Preobrazhenskaya announced the new venture on Thursday, describing fake funerals as "a true symbol of fighting for yourself and your own happy future."

Hasn't Instagram been blocked in russia since March?
...
And not to mention, if you think giving some russian twat money will improve your life, you deserve to die.
 
aRegularJoe_aRegularJob
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

sillydragon: That seems like a whole shiatload of woo and magical thinking but I have to confess, I originally thought it would be about a service helping russians fake their own death to avoid not faking it during deployment to the Ukraine...


You think they could say that publicly?  I'm guessing it's exactly that, but this is just their plausible deniability.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
OMG I am in love
 
August11
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Nicely done, Subby.
 
Delawhat
‘’ 1 minute ago  
If anything, I would be setting up a trampoline company there and charging "open window" insurance.
 
