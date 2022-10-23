 Skip to content
(CBS News)   Does a Minnesota motorcyclist hitting a sound barrier make a sound?   (cbsnews.com) divider line
6
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Since when is a Toyota Corolla a motorcycle?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: Since when is a Toyota Corolla a motorcycle?


I'd imagine they were trying to type motorist and got autocarroted
 
Delawhat
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The sound barrier? I had no idea a Corolla could drive that fast!
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Delawhat: The sound barrier? I had no idea a Corolla could drive that fast!


Well, I mean how they will get buried.  Probably pretty quietly
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Delawhat: The sound barrier? I had no idea a Corolla could drive that fast!

Well, I mean hnow they will get buried.  Probably pretty quietly


Fixed that for my incompetent fingers
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It's illegal to make a sonic boom in the US.
 
