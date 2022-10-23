 Skip to content
(NBC News)   Tomato soup on a Van Gogh; poop on Volkswagens; potatoes on a Monet: What will Just Stop Oil throw next and what will they throw it on?   (nbcnews.com) divider line
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Again, a pointless waste of resources and attention-seeking attempting to address complex issues with simple solutions.

First, what the ever-living fark does Monet have to do with fossil fuels?

Second, phasing out oil rapidly will significantly increase food and other resource costs for the poorest amongst us. Phasing out oil gradually?  Fine, probably.
 
Sensei Can You See [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wrongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Yammering_Splat_Vector [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Yammering_Splat_Vector [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PhotoshopCrazy [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dlarsen222 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

BigMax: ...
First, what the ever-living fark does Monet have to do with fossil fuels?
...


He painted using OILS!!!1!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CrazyCurt
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Bar-b-que sauce on the Wall Street Bull.

/ I'd do it just for laughs.
 
jaylight2003
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Untitled - Jean-Michel Basquiat - $110.5 Million
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
