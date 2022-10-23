 Skip to content
(Bangor Daily News)   Torn from the front page of the Bangor Daily News: if it is a low-crime rate and affordable home that you seek, look no further than extremely remote, rural towns surrounded by thousands of square miles of nothing but forest and farmland   (bangordailynews.com) divider line
demaL-demaL-yeH [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
and meth and opioid addicts.
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
and thievery
 
QuesoDelicioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's worked out well for me so far. Remote work FTW. I'm becoming a pretty good cook in the process (no DoorDash out here.)
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That's an ad for a white supremacist, Christo-fascist, inbreeding operation.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'm from a town like that in Illinois. It's racist as hell and 95% TFG voters.
 
Floki
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
FWIW: There are more registered Democrats in Stockholm, Maine than Republicans.
 
Krazikarl [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

QuesoDelicioso: It's worked out well for me so far. Remote work FTW. I'm becoming a pretty good cook in the process (no DoorDash out here.)


Well, according to the rest of Fark, that apparently makes you a meth/opioid addict who steals, is racist, is a fascist, and is part of some sort of inbreeding operation.  Bummer.
 
