(WFLA Tampa Bay)   The Rainbow Roll contains crab, cucumber, avocado, salmon, tuna, shrimp, and yellowtail. The California Roll contains crab, cucumber, and avocado, and the specialty house roll contains cocaine, ecstasy, ketamine, adderall, and oxycontin   (wfla.com) divider line
4 Comments     (+0 »)
MythDragon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Good thing there was no fentanyl.  Just one pill in a baggie would have been enough to kill every single person who ate there and sicken every cop in a 3 block radius.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"Welcome to employee training."

Optimus Primate [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
This place is about 5 minutes from my place.
It's been closed for several months now - the roaches appear to have taken over in the meantime.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

MythDragon: Good thing there was no fentanyl.  Just one pill in a baggie would have been enough to kill every single person who ate there and sicken every cop in a 3 block radius.


3 Blocks?! The whole county. 2nd hand fentanyl contact via stories killed my parrot!!
 
