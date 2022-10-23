 Skip to content
(ABC7 New York)   What to do when one of your party guests overdoses, dies? Roll them up in blanket, drop them in garbage bin, roll them out for pickup on Monday   (abc7ny.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Back in my day, it was just assumed you couldn't put dead folks in the trash.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Lambskincoat: Back in my day, it was just assumed you couldn't put dead folks in the trash.


Oh, don't be ridiculous - you sure as hell wouldn't put live ones in the trash, now, would you?
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Now that's a party.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I see Subby has been to one of my patented "Eyes Wide Shut" theme parties.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Lambskincoat: Back in my day, it was just assumed you couldn't put dead folks in the trash.

Oh, don't be ridiculous - you sure as hell wouldn't put live ones in the trash, now, would you?


Truth!
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sleze
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Eric Stoltz has a tutorial movie

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Mr_Vimes: [Fark user image 400x213] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Just don't ask Micheal Barrymore. Terrible advice.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
They never specifically said NOT to dump dead bodies in the trash.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Halfabee64: [i.ytimg.com image 602x338]


They're doing two-for-one on white boys dumped in bins.
 
Bslim
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I would have used an old carpet instead of wasting a good blanket which leaves you with an incomplete set.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
Snort
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Better than driving it home on the roof of your car and leaving it on their front porch.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Snort: Better than driving it home on the roof of your car and leaving it on their front porch.


A friend of mine once took a drunk to his (the drunk's) mother's house, leaned him against the front door, rang the bell and ran away.
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Best party ever?
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It's Staten Island.
 
Arthur Two Sheds Jackson
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
In my neighborhood dead body pick up is on Thursdays
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The one thing worse than being dead on Staten Island is being alive on Staten Island.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: It's Staten Island.


They don't call it Fresh Kills for nothing.
 
