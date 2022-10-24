 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Florida man with meth, face tattoos and a stolen vehicle evades arrest by jumping into a river, somehow avoids gets eaten by alligators, gets arrested anyway   (yahoo.com) divider line
Pugdaddyk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sandbar67
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The gator doesn't eat that, whatever it is
 
Salmon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Haha, it may be early but I laughed reading that he"d been "identified".

No shiat!
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
BORTLES!
 
oldfool
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
But he got arrested wet and in his case it seems that's all he has going for him.
 
funzyr
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I can't think of anything witty that could top that mugshot
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
He sounds nice.
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
This is what happens when you come from money Edward Scissorhand Junior doesn't have any path in life, or from the look of him his own personal Jesus.
 
