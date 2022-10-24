 Skip to content
(Upworthy)   Here are 10 nice internet things to soothe your grumpy butt   (upworthy.com) divider line
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not sure what was so nice about hitting that deer.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The list has failed and shamed its family.

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stop smiling, this is the internet.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hammettman: Not sure what was so nice about hitting that deer.


The deer had been slipping polonium into the drinks of Russian dissidents.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I dissolve a couple of cups of epsom salt in a few inches of hot, hot tub water to soothe my grumpy butt.

/sitz bath
//works on grumpy feet, too
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Ok the horse race watching dog broke me - fine - I smiled.  Bastard
 
dyhchong
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Nice to hear my processor crank up when the site loads. Hopefully the site owner got a few shiatcoins out of it.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

dyhchong: Nice to hear my processor crank up when the site loads. Hopefully the site owner got a few shiatcoins out of it.


Mine didn't even twitch until I started a video, and even then it wasn't ridiculous.  You need better blockware or something maybe?
 
KB202
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Mic'ed out.
 
falkone32
‘’ less than a minute ago  
When a warm bath isn't enough, my go-to is Preparation-H Ointment (or generic equivalent). It really does help reduce inflammation/swelling and lubes things up to prevent further irritation and strain. When you're young, you can get away with just forcing it but one day you'll go too far and could end up with a pucker the size of an acorn that takes weeks or longer to heal. Don't risk making things worse because you're too proud to grease your own butthole. If hard poops are an issue, Miralax is pretty gentle. If you need to use any of this regularly, see a doctor.
 
