(New Delhi TV)   Remember, merging helicopters have the right of way   (ndtv.com) divider line
17
•       •       •

17 Comments     (+0 »)
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
DashCam. Jet Fighter plane flies low in Russia
Youtube Rb90pmHrkl8


Reminds me of this Russian dashcam footage from 2012
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Looked to me like he was holding his lane just fine.
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I thought we in the United States had cornered the market on these types of parents.  Clearly, the issue is both escalating in the engagement and global in scope.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Russia will one up everything comrades.
/Boom PNSW (video)
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pinnacle Point: Russia will one up everything comrades.
/Boom PNSW (video)


And he sticks the landing!
 
Mr. Eugenides [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Denys was right, it was a dangerous and stupid stunt that endangered everyone on that road.

On the other hand, it was awesome.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
a fourth [commenter] explained, "This is one of the methods used to prevent the enemy from spotting the plane. Flying at a very low altitude and following the path of public roads at a speed equal to the speed of cars. that's cool".

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I may look like an attack helicopter, but I identify as a pickup truck."
 
indy_kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Getting low to get lost in the ground clutter. A skilled radar operator might be able to pick them out of the clutter due to speed, but I doubt the average Russian operator has the skills.

In the US, I would assume radar techs spend many hours on simulations, followed up with testing by actual helicopters and jets making runs and trying to evade the radar (the pilots are being tested as well). Not so much in Mother Russia.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Eugenides: Denys was right, it was a dangerous and stupid stunt that endangered everyone on that road.

On the other hand, it was awesome.


I thought they were doing it to avoid SAMS and MANPADS.  What is dangerous and reckless in peacetime is often the safer and wiser option when trying to avoid something that is actively trying to kill you in wartime.  Though I imagine they don't need to fly quit that low.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
starlost
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

Are we almost there pilot?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

MrHormel: [Fark user image image 400x600]


If video games have taught me anything, is you just land back near the skids, and they will snap back to the airframe if you are close enough.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I thought this was going to be about a mid-air collision between a helicopter and a, Idunno, bird or bridge or something.
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
So is it customary to flash your high beams to warn a helicopter if there's an anti-aircraft battery ahead of them?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: a fourth [commenter] explained, "This is one of the methods used to prevent the enemy from spotting the plane. Flying at a very low altitude and following the path of public roads at a speed equal to the speed of cars. that's cool".

[Fark user image image 400x226]


At least that's my understanding, from Cold War military tactics.  Fly low to avoid radar and infantry weapons.  Pop up as needed to fire rockets and missiles, then return to lower altitude.
 
