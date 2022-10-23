 Skip to content
(YouTube)   Mark Rober has Fark's mascot doing Backyard Squirrelympics 3.0   (youtube.com) divider line
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Mark Rober is a national treasure. Could we send him an invitation to join Fark?
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Phat Gus is my spirit animal.
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Dammit
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I submitted this with a cruddier headline.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I couldn't do it. Not only am I not that creative, but the little farkers already have names and know what I'm all about. They'd just sit there and stare at me until I went back to smoking a j and tossing out peanuts like the world's trashiest Disney princess.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Remember. It's Phat Gus. 'Ph' as in "phantastic".
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
