(Twitter)   Wait...there's a cocaine delivery service in NYC?   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Killing your customers is a good way to avoid bad reviews on Yelp.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Subby, you thought there wasn't?
 
incendi [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
When they say you can get anything delivered, any time of day or night, they don't just mean varieties of food.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I've known a few people who took those college grad positions with JPM or MS.

They needed the salary to cover their coke bill to cover their 130 billable hours work week
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This is a direct consequence of drug criminalization.  Legalize everything.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yes, a lot of drugs get delivered. I get coke delivered.

The Coca-Cola kind. From Amazon.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

question_dj: Yes, a lot of drugs get delivered. I get coke delivered.

The Coca-Cola kind. From Amazon.


Amazon?

*chuckles*

Newb.

I refuse to give money to billionaires. That's why I order all my groceries from Walmart.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes. Always has been.

Pretty sure in most places in the US there's someone you can call who will deliver your drugs to you.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

meat0918: Yes. Always has been.

Pretty sure in most places in the US there's someone you can call who will deliver your drugs to you.


Sure - costs extra for the risk of carrying and the PITA value, price will reflect that - but anywhere I've ever been
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The soft stance enables.

Advising people on proper techniques to continue using somewhat safely, rather than letting the stark reality that the usage is actually dangerous...

"But what about addictions!"

Rock Bottom can be you surrounded by three dead friends because you were taking a crap when they did the first lines.

When kids go 120 in the BMW daddy bought for them before plowing into a minivan filled with a family, we don't advise people to buy radios and have their other friends watch for cars on the road so they can go 120.
 
Taima
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A workmate of mine had this happen to a friend of his.  Coke laced with fentanyl

This happened in San Diego.  3000+ miles from NYC

/don't know if a delivery service was involved
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wasn't that what Instagram was supposed to be?
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah if people with addictions could get a prescription for what they're addicted to with doctor's oversight, there would be a lot less deaths, a lot less addictions, and a hell of a lot less drug trade.
 
Breaker Moran [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Curbside pick-up of fentanyl is probably just as lethal as delivery, in its own way.
 
fat_free [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Smart" this post if you thought the link was going to be about Half-Scoop.
 
Number 216
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cocaine delivery service?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dour Dash
 
starsrift
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
That looks just like the sort of dog that would order cocaine, too.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Please ignore this as some random quirk of fate. Keep on chasing the ice dragon. We will give your stuff to the poor if u die.

/a world without cokeheads would be a lovely place
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

DeathByGeekSquad: The soft stance enables.

Advising people on proper techniques to continue using somewhat safely, rather than letting the stark reality that the usage is actually dangerous...

"But what about addictions!"

Rock Bottom can be you surrounded by three dead friends because you were taking a crap when they did the first lines.

When kids go 120 in the BMW daddy bought for them before plowing into a minivan filled with a family, we don't advise people to buy radios and have their other friends watch for cars on the road so they can go 120.


As long as they aren't killing the general public in crashes like the socially accepted DUI alcoholics or the brushed off "lol Johnny drives crazy", I say more power to them.
 
nick_papagiorgio
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
https://youtu.be/yXWQ-aflq0A

Call Sampson.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: /a world without cokeheads would be a lovely place


Clearly you don't know who that would include
 
jim32rr
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: Killing your customers is a good way to avoid bad reviews on Yelp.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mangoose
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I mean, since as long as I was active there's been drug delivery services in NYC.
 
a perfectly serviceable can of spooge
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

DeathByGeekSquad: The soft stance enables.

Advising people on proper techniques to continue using somewhat safely, rather than letting the stark reality that the usage is actually dangerous...

"But what about addictions!"

Rock Bottom can be you surrounded by three dead friends because you were taking a crap when they did the first lines.

When kids go 120 in the BMW daddy bought for them before plowing into a minivan filled with a family, we don't advise people to buy radios and have their other friends watch for cars on the road so they can go 120.


Go fark yourself.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Yes, they'll come right away. Chop chop .
 
frestcrallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Doesn't subby watch Succession?
 
cefm
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Coke laced with nothing is great. Coke laced with harmless additives is dandy. Coke laced with fentanyl is more expensive than necessary and also kills your customers so I'm not seeing the business side of it.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I would think that cheating your customers would be something that cocaine delivery would really really not want to do. I would think that killing them would be even worse.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Wait. There's a hotline you can call to talk to people wile you do drugs?

I need to hear those calls.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I remember a WSJ ad from the 1980s about getting steak meals delivered to offices after hours for all the coke heads doing business late into the night. It was probably someplace that had a strong lunch rush but everyone was far away by 8pm.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

cefm: Coke laced with nothing is great. Coke laced with harmless additives is dandy. Coke laced with fentanyl is more expensive than necessary and also kills your customers so I'm not seeing the business side of it.


I also don't see the upside.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Mangoose: I mean, since as long as I was active there's been drug delivery services in NYC.


If you know the right people, you can have anything delivered in NYC, 24/7.
 
CivilizedTiger
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Gubbo: I've known a few people who took those college grad positions with JPM or MS.

They needed the salary to cover their coke bill to cover their 130 billable hours work week


Gotta buy more coke so I can work more so I can make more money so I can buy more coke so I can work more so I can make more money so I can buy more coke so I can work more so I can make more money so I can buy more coke so I can work more so I can make more money so I can buy more coke so I can work more so I can make more money so I can
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

waxbeans: fragMasterFlash: /a world without cokeheads would be a lovely place

Clearly you don't know who that would include


Every damn cokehead ever thinks the world will end the moment that they no longer influence it. Not a damn single one of them has been within a football fields length correctness when they died, gasping in agony, since time immortal. Whatever goes through the mind of Eric Clapton as he looks down upon the sidewalk from a penthouse hotel suite it sure as hell isn't remorse.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: waxbeans: fragMasterFlash: /a world without cokeheads would be a lovely place

Clearly you don't know who that would include

Every damn cokehead ever thinks the world will end the moment that they no longer influence it. Not a damn single one of them has been within a football fields length correctness when they died, gasping in agony, since time immortal. Whatever goes through the mind of Eric Clapton as he looks down upon the sidewalk from a penthouse hotel suite it sure as hell isn't remorse.


😬
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'm with Melania's jacket on this one.
 
SomethingBetter76
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Please ignore this as some random quirk of fate. Keep on chasing the ice dragon. We will give your stuff to the poor if u die.

/a world without cokeheads would be a lovely place


COKE WAS WHAT MADE EARLY SNL FUNNY! COKE IS WHY 80'S MOVIES WERE GOOD! DAMN I LOVE COCAINE!
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Non-paywall for those who actually want to *READ* the article:

https://archive.ph/gBeKQ
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

cefm: Coke laced with nothing is great. Coke laced with harmless additives is dandy. Coke laced with fentanyl is more expensive than necessary and also kills your customers so I'm not seeing the business side of it.


FTFA:  "Fentanyl is a powerful legal opioid, prescribed for cancer patients and others with severe pain. Traffickers have found it is easy and inexpensive to make."

Try again.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: waxbeans: fragMasterFlash: /a world without cokeheads would be a lovely place

Clearly you don't know who that would include

Every damn cokehead ever thinks the world will end the moment that they no longer influence it. Not a damn single one of them has been within a football fields length correctness when they died, gasping in agony, since time immortal. Whatever goes through the mind of Eric Clapton as he looks down upon the sidewalk from a penthouse hotel suite it sure as hell isn't remorse.


Dude.
 
HempHead
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
After his great campaign, I can't be,I've anyone buys cocaine. 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HempHead
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: I'm with Melania's jacket on this one.


static01.nyt.comView Full Size
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: waxbeans: fragMasterFlash: /a world without cokeheads would be a lovely place

Clearly you don't know who that would include

Every damn cokehead ever thinks the world will end the moment that they no longer influence it. Not a damn single one of them has been within a football fields length correctness when they died, gasping in agony, since time immortal. Whatever goes through the mind of Eric Clapton as he looks down upon the sidewalk from a penthouse hotel suite it sure as hell isn't remorse.


Lay off the coke there, bud.
 
Crazy Lee [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

cefm: Coke laced with nothing is great. Coke laced with harmless additives is dandy. Coke laced with fentanyl is more expensive than necessary and also kills your customers so I'm not seeing the business side of it.


DEA taking a page from the FSB? Or just a little 'friendly' contamination between wholesalers?

End the War on Some Drugs.  Shiat, the protic polar solvent, Ethanol, still kills more Americans, annually, than all illegal drugs combined (like how HHS breaks out the 9,000+ killed in DUI accidents as a separate category, now - otherwise the Ethanol would be well ahead: 109,000+, annually).

/oh, 'addiction' is actually a combination of physical and psychological dependency.  And, it's Misuse, not 'abuse'
(time to drop the xian prohibitionist language (ya know - all that "self-abuse" in the bathroom - 'hot-shot' into a sock - , huh?)
 
waxbeans
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: waxbeans: fragMasterFlash: /a world without cokeheads would be a lovely place

Clearly you don't know who that would include

Every damn cokehead ever thinks the world will end the moment that they no longer influence it. Not a damn single one of them has been within a football fields length correctness when they died, gasping in agony, since time immortal. Whatever goes through the mind of Eric Clapton as he looks down upon the sidewalk from a penthouse hotel suite it sure as hell isn't remorse.


Wow. Actually.  Thank you for that ugly comment.  It made me wiki EC.
I didn't know he was a racist fark.
And. I'm sad to hear he's in a wheelchair.

/
Tears in heaven

//
Rush....most epic movie ever

///
Team
Jennifer Jason Leigh
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Begoggle: I would think that cheating your customers would be something that cocaine delivery would really really not want to do. I would think that killing them would be even worse.


Cheating your customer is exactly what every person in the supply chain wants to do with every unbranded product. Coke has no regulations, so there is no incentive to quell that desire.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: waxbeans: fragMasterFlash: /a world without cokeheads would be a lovely place

Clearly you don't know who that would include

Every damn cokehead ever thinks the world will end the moment that they no longer influence it. Not a damn single one of them has been within a football fields length correctness when they died, gasping in agony, since time immortal. Whatever goes through the mind of Eric Clapton as he looks down upon the sidewalk from a penthouse hotel suite it sure as hell isn't remorse.


He's just silently wishing he had twins so he could have had a second hit single.
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Three down...
 
