(CNBC)   Well, it cuts down on having to remind everyone not to pump gas into a plastic trash bag   (cnbc.com)
27
    New Jersey, United States, own gas, full-service stations, only state, self-service gas stations, Garden State Parkway  
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Oregon finally unclenched?
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, freaked me out getting gas in NJ.
 
BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is protectionism?

Host: "Correct, for $400"
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're supposed to bring your own reusable gas bag now.  Better for the environment.  Attendant is there to make sure people aren't cheating like they do at self-checkout.
 
drayno76
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ericgarland.coView Full Size
 
drayno76
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shiat, wrong thread.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dey get paid to pump regular but dey get paid more ta' pump Ethel.

Uh, Ethel was a type of gasoline.  Back before unleaded, I guess.
 
KCinPA
‘’ 1 hour ago  

drayno76: Shiat, wrong thread.


It still works
 
MarciusDecimus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And, it is insulting to tip. Like they take it farking personal. Weird ass state new jersey.

Also, when they list gas stations on highway exits, you may exit and literally have 4-6 mile drive to the station... in the opposite direction you were heading.
 
ladyfortuna
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First time I had to stop for gas in NJ it freaked me right the hell out, partly because I'd been getting gas on post for a couple of weeks so that wasn't a thing there.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 I once had to pay full service prices even though I pumped my own gas.  I was a dumbass teen and didn't realize I was at the full service pumps instead of the self-service ones and it was raining so of course they let me fill my tank rather than coming out to pump it for me - or at least point out my error.

I should have made them go outside to check the oil and the tire pressure, but like I said I was a dumbass teen back then. And I knew those were good anyway, but I should have made them do it just out of the principle of the thing.

Check the air filter while you're under the hood too.  The least they could have done is try to sell me new wiper blades.
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MarciusDecimus: And, it is insulting to tip. Like they take it farking personal. Weird ass state new jersey.


You tip just for attendants doing their jobs? That's crazy talk.
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KCinPA: drayno76: Shiat, wrong thread.

It still works


I bet if you scrambled every non quoting post between every greened thread they would still almost all vaguely make sense.  And even the ones that didn't would likely just look like trolling.
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh god that would make the best fark April Fools joke.
 
Pornholio
‘’ 1 hour ago  

drayno76: Shiat, wrong thread.


Still works
 
Not_Todd
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I always assumed that the mob was getting a slice.
 
scrumpox
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
My previous employment was at a self-serve station off I 95 in Maryland.  I quickly determined that NJ did not allow their population to pump gas, was that they were not smart enough to do so.  It would not have taken much to convince me that all of the gas station attendants in NJ commuted from other states.
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: Oregon finally unclenched?


You can pump your own gas now in rural counties in Oregon.
But the attendant at the Shell station in Burns always had treats for my dogs, so there is still some value in that system.
 
Huntceet
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Dey get paid to pump regular but dey get paid more ta' pump Ethel.

Uh, Ethel was a type of gasoline.  Back before unleaded, I guess.


Tetraethyl lead was the lead additive that made all the boomers dumb.
 
Salmon
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

scrumpox: My previous employment was at a self-serve station off I 95 in Maryland.  I quickly determined that NJ did not allow their population to pump gas, was that they were not smart enough to do so.  It would not have taken much to convince me that all of the gas station attendants in NJ commuted from other states.


are you 18?
 
Smidge204
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Dey get paid to pump regular but dey get paid more ta' pump Ethel.


Didn't think her marriage was so bad that she'd resort to that kind of service but it was the 1950s I guess... lot of repression.

Fark user imageView Full Size


=Smidge=
 
untoldforce
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

scrumpox: My previous employment was at a self-serve station off I 95 in Maryland.  I quickly determined that NJ did not allow their population to pump gas, was that they were not smart enough to do so.  It would not have taken much to convince me that all of the gas station attendants in NJ commuted from other states.


I see it's another NJ trashing thread. Please show us on the doll where NJ hurt you.
 
MBooda
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I got gas on the GSP two days ago. The attendant must not have understood English very well. I told him (after seeing the price) "just five gallons" but he tried to give me a fill-up. Gotta watch 'em like a hawk.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

scrumpox: My previous employment was at a self-serve station off I 95 in Maryland.  I quickly determined that NJ did not allow their population to pump gas, was that they were not smart enough to do so.  It would not have taken much to convince me that all of the gas station attendants in NJ commuted from other states.


another genius with no clue how many institutions of higher learning, corporate headquarters and overall wealth there is in NJ.
 
MBooda
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

scrumpox: It would not have taken much to convince me that all of the gas station attendants in NJ commuted from other states countries.


FTFNJ
 
ladyfortuna
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: corporate headquarters and overall wealth


You do realize a lot of that is chemical companies responsible for pollution and credit card issuers responsible for predatory lending, yeah? I don't hate NJ but they don't get a pass either.
 
asymptonic [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

sinko swimo: scrumpox: My previous employment was at a self-serve station off I 95 in Maryland.  I quickly determined that NJ did not allow their population to pump gas, was that they were not smart enough to do so.  It would not have taken much to convince me that all of the gas station attendants in NJ commuted from other states.

another genius with no clue how many institutions of higher learning, corporate headquarters and overall wealth there is in NJ.



Congratulations, you have now experienced the 2 states away from your state effect.  Hi, I live in Texas, it's not what random coastal farkers think it is.
 
