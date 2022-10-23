 Skip to content
(Twitter) Desk envy is a real thing and many farkers will have it after watching this clip
56
    More: Cool, shot  
56 Comments
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
bronskrat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
obviously I need this to hide my... stuff that i'll need to buy to hide.
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cocobolo.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's good to be the king!
 
TorontoTonto
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it was mine it would stink of weed.

And I would be happy to share.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fatass got the company to buy him a standing desk.  Used it once.  The company also bought him a fatass chair with six, count 'em, six wheels.
 
p51d007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So much for the secret doors. 😉
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's alright.  But, I don't think it will go with my new office seating.
Fark user imageView Full Size

/You gotta build your core!
//Sitting is the new smoking!!
///...which, I guess, means it's ok to start smoking again?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Family Guy Standing Desk
Youtube Dh9wyy0S3dg
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

indylaw: Cocobolo.


You win, Jimmy.
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Suck it, Carlo. Mine goes up, mine goes down
 
Fereals
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fancy as fark
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just wanted to get a pen....
 
replacementcool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
nah a desk that looks too fancy to even use isn't one i want. because it's useless.
 
TomDooley
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Needs more drawers.
 
clawsoon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wouldn't want the desk.  I'd want the talent of the woodworkers who made it.
 
thesharkman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bronskrat: obviously I need this to hide my... stuff that i'll need to buy to hide.


Put Your Weed in It - SNL
Youtube CKOc6hXMDhc
 
pdieten
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well. That is both fancy and schmancy.
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
By the time you finish writing your note, you've accidentally summoned Pinhead and the other Cenobites.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
VENEER!

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I'd never make it on time to the airport again.

"Okay, I think I left my passport in this drawer... no? well how about these two? Oh, five bucks! But still no passport..."
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

TomDooley: Needs more drawers.


It was made by the Rob Liefeld of furniture design.
 
DrunkenBob
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
You don't know me, submitter!  The only desks I'd deign to envy are the ones made of books.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I'd never find my stuff.
 
Azz
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

GRCooper: [Fark user image image 425x566]
Suck it, Carlo. Mine goes up, mine goes down


Why are you jerking off to mugshots of dudes from the wild west?
 
dyhchong
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I like the keyboard tray, very forward thinking.

But I feel like it needs at least one more secret drawer, and it must be even smaller than the other ones, absolutely tiny. Big enough to hold a pin head at most.

Just to confuse people about its purpose 180 years later.
 
adj_m
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Dang, secret chocolate head compartment.
 
TWX
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dyhchong
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Although it looks difficult to mount a monitor to, it's one of those desks you have to cut a hole through to secure the arm as there's no flat surfaces around the edges.

I'd be worried about cutting through more secret doors.
 
Iczer
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
My farking ikea desk is great for the sheer flat surface area it has, but the drawer is appalling.

It's probably about 2' deep, but literally only can be pulled out like 3".
 
dyhchong
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I bet every drawer contained snacks.
 
Breaker Moran [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I found page 18 of the IKEA assembly manual for that thing!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Neat desk & all, but that guy touched it without any gloves on.
 
adj_m
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Useless secret chocolate head free desk!

*flips scorpian matrix thing*

"master noooOo"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

dyhchong: I bet every drawer contained snacks.


Where does one hide one's side piece?
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I just need that girl to poke all my buttons
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

dyhchong: Although it looks difficult to mount a monitor to, it's one of those desks you have to cut a hole through to secure the arm as there's no flat surfaces around the edges.

I'd be worried about cutting through more secret doors.


Just bolt a swing arm to the top, you won't lose drawer function on too many drawers that way.  Maybe paint it white, and stencil some birds on it as well, so it's less "busy."  It does not spark joy as it is currently.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

clawsoon: I wouldn't want the desk.  I'd want the talent of the woodworkers who made it.


It's a nice desk but it needsore hidey places.  And can you make it shoot darts?   This is a nice motif but it needs to be more cat like.   And this morning, the wife mention 'tudor'. I don't know what that is but I want it in this desk. But not too much Tudor.
 
TWX
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: dyhchong: I bet every drawer contained snacks.

Where does one hide one's side piece?


underneath, in the center where one puts the lower part of one's body.  Duh.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: clawsoon: I wouldn't want the desk.  I'd want the talent of the woodworkers who made it.

It's a nice desk but it needsore hidey places.  And can you make it shoot darts?   This is a nice motif but it needs to be more cat like.   And this morning, the wife mention 'tudor'. I don't know what that is but I want it in this desk. But not too much Tudor.


I'd assume at least a few of those drawers contained live scorpions.
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Azz: GRCooper: [Fark user image image 425x566]
Suck it, Carlo. Mine goes up, mine goes down

Why are you jerking off to mugshots of dudes from the wild west?


1). I'm building a Wild West game

2) don't judge me
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Just what I need. A desk that makes it far more likely that I'll lose my keys somewhere inside and never see them again.
 
thornhill
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Still not enough drawers to hold all of my pills, blunts, pipes, dine bags, and needless.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: dyhchong: I bet every drawer contained snacks.

Where does one hide one's side piece?


When you're the King, you can have as many side pieces as you like, but they should have their own rooms and beds.

What's the Queen going to do, divorce?

Although now that you mention it, having one IN the desk would allow for a secret blowjob during boring meetings.

Hmm, having another drawer idea.
 
Bslim
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Looks like it would suck.for gaming, and has all sorts of dust traps.
So, no, thanks.
 
drayno76
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I mean it's cool and all, but I don't desk anymore.  The 88-key really doesn't fit on anything except desk systems designed for music creators.  Wireless mouse and keyboard and I don't really have any use for a desk, if I do anything with paper I go to a table.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
No, I've never said, "What I really need is a desk with a bunch of tiny, nearly useless drawers, all of which have a ludicrously complex method of opening."
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Breaker Moran: I found page 18 of the IKEA assembly manual for that thing!

[Fark user image 375x562]


fark. I read that out loud and now there is a Swedish demon at my door.
 
peachpicker
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Fatass got the company to buy him a standing desk.  Used it once.  The company also bought him a fatass chair with six, count 'em, six wheels.


I'm certain he's just thrilled to get to share an office with such a genial and not at all deranged-sounding coworker such as yourself.
 
Mindlock
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

GRCooper: Azz: GRCooper: [Fark user image image 425x566]
Suck it, Carlo. Mine goes up, mine goes down

Why are you jerking off to mugshots of dudes from the wild west?

1). I'm building a Wild West game

2) don't judge me


Does the world really need Custer's Revenge II: Bathhouse Boogaloo?
 
