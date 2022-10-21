 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast) Hero Siberia's houses have joined the war. On the Ukrainian side
27 Comments
lilbjorn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uh oh.  Did those families say something negative about Putin?
 
Johnny_Canuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice
 
BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The plane in the videos of the crash absolutely lawn-darts. Accidents happen, but overall Russia does not seem to be very good at aerial warfare.
 
Mail Order American Husband
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
1 jet, 2 pilots.
 
MBooda
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Did the orchestra survive?

/wouldn't be christmas without them
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The GPS from Walmart must have messed up...
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Wanna Siber?
 
MBooda
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
the Irkutsk home

Did they move from Yakutsk or Kamchatka?

/they knew the Risk
 
King Something
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy: The plane in the videos of the crash absolutely lawn-darts. Accidents happen, but overall Russia does not seem to be very good at aerial warfare.


They don't seem to be much more competent at land or naval warfare.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"Siberian rebels destroy brave Soviet Russian war plane with despicable house-shaped antiaircraft missal."
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Ukrainian tractors have become Transformers, able to assume the form of Siberian dwellings while giving up none of their legendary lethal capabilities.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations...

In other news "Rushing Ministry of Emergency Situations" describes what happens if eat Taco Bell before an evening church service.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy: The plane in the videos of the crash absolutely lawn-darts. Accidents happen, but overall Russia does not seem to be very good at aerial warfare.


That's what happens when underpaid soldiers and/or suppliers look for alternate ways to supplement their income or boost their profit margins

/Who would ever notice if the kerosine is 15% water, ka-ching!
//Those chinese "B"-quality chips are almost as good, and it's not like avionics is rocket science -- It'll be fine, just look at all the savings!
///Lets just skip doing the required maintenance, and say we did -- it's cold outside and I don't want to leave the warm barracks
 
PunGent
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It's one thing to SAY you're a superpower, with all sorts of war machines.

It's quite another to actually BE a superpower, and keep all those machines running properly.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Excelsior: BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy: The plane in the videos of the crash absolutely lawn-darts. Accidents happen, but overall Russia does not seem to be very good at aerial warfare.

That's what happens when underpaid soldiers and/or suppliers look for alternate ways to supplement their income or boost their profit margins

/Who would ever notice if the kerosine is 15% water, ka-ching!
//Those chinese "B"-quality chips are almost as good, and it's not like avionics is rocket science -- It'll be fine, just look at all the savings!
///Lets just skip doing the required maintenance, and say we did -- it's cold outside and I don't want to leave the warm barracks


And all those things are happening because Captain Volkov demands his cut - so you'd better find a way, tovarish

/and Major Bababin at Division takes his cut of all the captains' cuts
//and General Nikitin takes his cut off all the Majors
///and Vasili Oligarchsky takes his cut from all the generals, and everyone that provides them with a damn thing, and everyone else too
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
A Russian investigative committee said it would look into whether the flight violated any air safety rules.

Lol.  I mean, before all this started I would have thought for sure Russia followed 21st century aviation safety standards of some sort, even if there was a healthy amount of grift in the processes.  But having seen their performance in Ukraine, I'm led to wonder: do they? Or is it pretty much up to the individual pilots to treat their maintenance crews well so they don't adhere to a standard of: 'eh, that system looks good enough. probably fine. whatever. I'm not flying in it.'
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
A Russian investigative committee said it would look into whether the flight violated any air safety rules.

Pretty sure "flying a Russian airplane" violates most of them.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: A Russian investigative committee said it would look into whether the flight violated any air safety rules.

Lol.  I mean, before all this started I would have thought for sure Russia followed 21st century aviation safety standards of some sort, even if there was a healthy amount of grift in the processes.  But having seen their performance in Ukraine, I'm led to wonder: do they? Or is it pretty much up to the individual pilots to treat their maintenance crews well so they don't adhere to a standard of: 'eh, that system looks good enough. probably fine. whatever. I'm not flying in it.'


Part of the issue is the sanctions are putting a serious crimp into Russia's ability to maintain their fleets, and Russia doesn't have a domestic supply of much of the necessary parts.

Some reports are claiming 40% failure rates of the few computer chips that they are able to get their hands on.

Sweden has been seeing huge increase in dismantled speed cameras lately, with the suspicion that Russian agents have been swiping them to use in home-made drones:
https://www.nytimes.com/2022/10/21/world/europe/sweden-speed-camera-theft.html
 
MythDragon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: A Russian investigative committee said it would look into whether the flight violated any air safety rules.


I'm pretty sure flying your plane into a house is a violation of the air safety rules.
 
darinwil
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The piolets were heard yelling, "Успешно справился!"
 
Mukster
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Must have been a tractor in the garage
 
darinwil
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

darinwil: The piolets were heard yelling, "Успешно справился!"


Spell check heard yelling, "damn it!"
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

King Something: BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy: The plane in the videos of the crash absolutely lawn-darts. Accidents happen, but overall Russia does not seem to be very good at aerial warfare.

They don't seem to be much more competent at land or naval warfare.


What are you talking about? Their flagship was able to transform into a submarine.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Harass Russian borders! It will increase this kind of thing.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I find it rather funny just how much of a threat Russia was portrayed as being.  And how much that has changed.
All those movies and video games which showed them as a highly advanced and capable enemy, now they are just a laughing stock. Like if someone today watched Red Dawn for the first time, they'd be like "Is this a comedy? Or...oh I know, this is an alternate universe where Russia totally didn't suck and their transport planes that would actually  make it from Russia to the continental US instead of plunging into the ocean after 15 miles. And is that....wow, they actually have working parachutes? I thought some general would have sold those off and replaced them with beach towels and shoe strings."
No one is going to take Russia seriously as a competent fight force again for a long long time.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

PunGent: It's one thing to SAY you're a superpower, with all sorts of war machines.

It's quite another to actually BE a superpower, and keep all those machines running properly.


Yes.  It's the process, not the machines.

Which is why the Japanese could have sunk all our carriers at Midway and we would have still won the war.  Because by that time we were launching a new one every month.
 
TWX
‘’ less than a minute ago  

MythDragon: I find it rather funny just how much of a threat Russia was portrayed as being.  And how much that has changed.
All those movies and video games which showed them as a highly advanced and capable enemy, now they are just a laughing stock. Like if someone today watched Red Dawn for the first time, they'd be like "Is this a comedy? Or...oh I know, this is an alternate universe where Russia totally didn't suck and their transport planes that would actually  make it from Russia to the continental US instead of plunging into the ocean after 15 miles. And is that....wow, they actually have working parachutes? I thought some general would have sold those off and replaced them with beach towels and shoe strings."
No one is going to take Russia seriously as a competent fight force again for a long long time.


I always remembered the threat as one of Stalin's, "Quantity has a quality all its own," with the thought that most of the threat came from the numbers, not from expert use or precision machining.
 
