(The Daily Beast)   Bear with us on this
    Scary  
SBinRR [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I guess it makes sense that this is a Daily Beast link.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Yeah, sows protect cubs. It's what they do.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mrs. Snipes [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I could see moving the mom and cubs further into the wild or something non-lethal. But they killed the mother and took the cubs to a wildlife center. It makes no sense to me. The mom was probably feeling that her cubs were threathened.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Mrs. Snipes: I could see moving the mom and cubs further into the wild or something non-lethal. But they killed the mother and took the cubs to a wildlife center. It makes no sense to me. The mom was probably feeling that her cubs were threathened.


It's sop to kill human killing bears. I'm unsure if the science behind why is sound.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm reminded of the idiot teenagers that broke into the S.F. zoo to throw rocks at a tiger, enraging it to the point where it broke out of it's pen and killed one. The tiger (of course) was put down. Should have been given a leg to eat from victim as it was clearly a clean self defense kill.
But hey, some manly man got to kill a bear! Beers all around!
/Half-scoop has many brothers-in-harms
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

skybird659: I'm reminded of the idiot teenagers that broke into the S.F. zoo to throw rocks at a tiger, enraging it to the point where it broke out of it's pen and killed one. The tiger (of course) was put down. Should have been given a leg to eat from victim as it was clearly a clean self defense kill.
But hey, some manly man got to kill a bear! Beers all around!
/Half-scoop has many brothers-in-harms


Unfortunately, behavior-wise once they know they can do it, and do it successfully, they're going to do it again.  And they're not going to require as extreme circumstances.  While that sucks and is entirely unfair considering who started it - yeah you gotta because the next person they eat is gonna be someone that was just standing around eating crackers like they owned the place.  Wild animals aren't big on proportionate response
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Is the doggie ok?
 
El_Dan
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

question_dj: Mrs. Snipes: I could see moving the mom and cubs further into the wild or something non-lethal. But they killed the mother and took the cubs to a wildlife center. It makes no sense to me. The mom was probably feeling that her cubs were threathened.

It's sop to kill human killing bears. I'm unsure if the science behind why is sound.


The risk is that they may eventually evolve and invent firearms or something, and then we're all farked.
 
roofmonkey
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Mauled by a black bear? Srsly? They're overgrown raccoons.

Of course it happened in Leavenworth, it's basically Disneyland for people who are "really into German history for no reason whatsoever wink wink nudge nudge".

On the other hand, really good beer and food. Sigh.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

question_dj: Mrs. Snipes: I could see moving the mom and cubs further into the wild or something non-lethal. But they killed the mother and took the cubs to a wildlife center. It makes no sense to me. The mom was probably feeling that her cubs were threathened.

It's sop to kill human killing bears. I'm unsure if the science behind why is sound.


berenstainbears.files.wordpress.comView Full Size

If that bear lives to tell other bears that humans are mortal then it's only a short time before they learn to replace us
 
fjnorton [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"Using a Karelian bear dog, officers located and "lethally removed" an adult female black bear near where the incident occurred"

Well I'm getting me one of them dogs. It's sad a mom protecting her cubs.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Mrs. Snipes: I could see moving the mom and cubs further into the wild or something non-lethal. But they killed the mother and took the cubs to a wildlife center. It makes no sense to me. The mom was probably feeling that her cubs were threathened.


Dogs off the leash tend to convey that.

Bears, they're not that dumb. They see a threat and see who is in charge. That's their focus.

Just a guess, but people get casual with leashes while hiking.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
My mom's morning coffe cup from the 80's:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Floki
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
What is the science behind euthanizing bears that attack a human who threatens their security? Anyone? Beuller?
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
She was "unexpectedly" mauled by the bear? Do bears usually politely warn people before a mauling?

Also, why the hell would you "euthanize" a bear for doing bear things? Finally, to euthanize is an act of mercy. This was not that.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Floki: What is the science behind euthanizing bears that attack a human who threatens their security? Anyone? Beuller?


I don't think there is. I think it some old school bullshiat thinking. Like the animal becomes bloodthirsty and will wantonly kill humans.

This seems dubious as fark.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Is the doggie ok?


Classic joke material.

Guy at the bar is drinking heavily. He says "I ran over six people and a dog"
"Is the dog okay?"
"I drive a train!"
 
0z79
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

question_dj: Mrs. Snipes: I could see moving the mom and cubs further into the wild or something non-lethal. But they killed the mother and took the cubs to a wildlife center. It makes no sense to me. The mom was probably feeling that her cubs were threathened.

It's sop to kill human killing bears. I'm unsure if the science behind why is sound.


Changes in brain chemistry, learning to not only associate humans with food, but make the leap of logic that humans ARE food. I think something similar happens to domestic animals.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: pastramithemosterotic: Is the doggie ok?

Classic joke material.

Guy at the bar is drinking heavily. He says "I ran over six people and a dog"
"Is the dog okay?"
"I drive a train!"


Is the train ok?
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

El_Dan: question_dj: Mrs. Snipes: I could see moving the mom and cubs further into the wild or something non-lethal. But they killed the mother and took the cubs to a wildlife center. It makes no sense to me. The mom was probably feeling that her cubs were threathened.

It's sop to kill human killing bears. I'm unsure if the science behind why is sound.

The risk is that they may eventually evolve and invent firearms or something, and then we're all farked.


Oh, you mean Harold.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: [berenstainbears.files.wordpress.com image 680x377]

N

ever really noticed, but that tree is long dead and could collapse at any second.  Those leaves must be painted green China-style.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

0z79: question_dj: Mrs. Snipes: I could see moving the mom and cubs further into the wild or something non-lethal. But they killed the mother and took the cubs to a wildlife center. It makes no sense to me. The mom was probably feeling that her cubs were threathened.

It's sop to kill human killing bears. I'm unsure if the science behind why is sound.

Changes in brain chemistry, learning to not only associate humans with food, but make the leap of logic that humans ARE food. I think something similar happens to domestic animals.


We are talking about an animal defending it's young, not eating humans.

Saying, "oh it's more dangerous to humans now it's killed one, " is dumb on it's face. A bear sow with cubs will go after other bears that outweigh it wildly. It's an instinct to protect it's young, it doesn't give two shiats what the perceived threat it. It just reacts.

This is not the same situation as a bear that's habituated to humans due to food availability, that becomes testy with humans because of food. And even then, they're not eating people, they're farking them up because they want food. It's the same as your dog trying to take your sandwich from your hand, except it weighs 200lbs and has paws as big as your face, and insane facial muscles to be bitey with.
 
SplittingAces
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Well, maybe you shouldn't have taken a dog near her cubs, Karen.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

fjnorton: "Using a Karelian bear dog, officers located and "lethally removed" an adult female black bear near where the incident occurred"
Well I'm getting me one of them dogs. It's sad a mom protecting her cubs.


Break out your credit card, because they are very popular.  Every red hot outdoor person wants one to take on hikes.

question_dj: Floki: What is the science behind euthanizing bears that attack a human who threatens their security? Anyone? Beuller?
I don't think there is. I think it some old school bullshiat thinking. Like the animal becomes bloodthirsty and will wantonly kill humans.
This seems dubious as fark.


black bear. They're a dime a dozen.  They're a little more careful with the grizzly bears.
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
anttilehikoinen.fiView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: fjnorton: "Using a Karelian bear dog, officers located and "lethally removed" an adult female black bear near where the incident occurred"
Well I'm getting me one of them dogs. It's sad a mom protecting her cubs.

Break out your credit card, because they are very popular.  Every red hot outdoor person wants one to take on hikes.

question_dj: Floki: What is the science behind euthanizing bears that attack a human who threatens their security? Anyone? Beuller?
I don't think there is. I think it some old school bullshiat thinking. Like the animal becomes bloodthirsty and will wantonly kill humans.
This seems dubious as fark.

black bear. They're a dime a dozen.  They're a little more careful with the grizzly bears.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Shaved bear.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
