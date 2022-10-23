 Skip to content
(MLive.com)   "About 400 million years ago, Michigan was covered by seawater. Over time the waters evaporated leaving...a deposit of potassium-rich salt now buried 8,000 feet deep. Underneath all that rock & soil could lie a billion-dollar industry for Michigan"   (mlive.com) divider line
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure it won't cause any environmental disasters mining a mile and a half deep into the ground.  The private industries wouldn't just dump all their waste in the local water supplies.
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aleister_greynight: I'm sure it won't cause any environmental disasters mining a mile and a half deep into the ground.  The private industries wouldn't just dump all their waste in the local water supplies.


Whoa there captain pessimist. They said they wouldn't!
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
They've been mining salt from Windsor (just across the river from Detroit) for 130 years, and it just occurred to someone that salt was probably on the Michigan side of the river as well? Cool.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

sno man: They've been mining salt from Windsor (just across the river from Detroit) for 130 years, and it just occurred to someone that salt was probably on the Michigan side of the river as well? Cool.


Detroit has a huge salt mine, its been in operation since 1910:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Detroit_salt_mine
 
crustysandman [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I have a friend who is one of their lead mine safety officers. Guy gave us a chunk of the salt crystal from down the salt mine for our wedding present.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

shastacola: sno man: They've been mining salt from Windsor (just across the river from Detroit) for 130 years, and it just occurred to someone that salt was probably on the Michigan side of the river as well? Cool.

Detroit has a huge salt mine, its been in operation since 1910:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Detroit_salt_mine


Yeah but that salt mine shut down in the mid 90s after the Wings had picked up Yzerman and the Russian Five.
 
My Klezmer Metal Cover Band
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Very nice 👍🏽
 
VictoryCabal
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Lots of salt mining around Saginaw in the 1800s as well.
 
