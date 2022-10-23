 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Boil 'em, mash 'em, throw 'em at a Monet   (theguardian.com) divider line
    More: Stupid, Protest, Vincent van Gogh, Activism, Sandro Botticelli, History of painting, Tomato, Western painting, members of a German environmental group  
ytterbium [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Maybe they should have fed actual hungry people with those mashed potatoes and tomato soup.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
That dude only agreed to it cuz he wanted to bone the hippie chick.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"People are starving", which is why we are wasting food instead of feeding the hungry.

What a bunch of useless dipshiats.  This has to be some sort of false flag thing, there's no way people could really be dumb enough to think that vandalism and food wastage will convince others to cut back on their gasoline usage.
 
BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: "People are starving", which is why we are wasting food instead of feeding the hungry.

What a bunch of useless dipshiats.  This has to be some sort of false flag thing, there's no way people could really be dumb enough to think that vandalism and food wastage will convince others to cut back on their gasoline usage.


No, they actually are that obtuse.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Claire Monet
Youtube Mo0zUCRQjRc



clean monet, i miss you
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy: NM Volunteer: "People are starving", which is why we are wasting food instead of feeding the hungry.

What a bunch of useless dipshiats.  This has to be some sort of false flag thing, there's no way people could really be dumb enough to think that vandalism and food wastage will convince others to cut back on their gasoline usage.

No, they actually are that obtuse.


Hopefully the Germans will beat some sense into them.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The idea that we're spending too much on protecting artwork is kind of laughable considering the outlay basically consists of "buying a piece of glass."
 
Wireless Joe
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Are there no Thomas Kincade or Jon McNaughton paintings they could vandalize?  You know, artists who actually support the right-wing policies they're protesting?

maryckhayes.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Parrahs
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Attention whores attaching themselves to good causes like leeches.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Wireless Joe: Are there no Thomas Kincade or Jon McNaughton paintings they could vandalize?  You know, artists who actually support the right-wing policies they're protesting?

[maryckhayes.files.wordpress.com image 850x637]

[maryckhayes.files.wordpress.com image 850x637]


I don't even want to see that vandalized.  Leave the art alone unless it's a direct and absolute horrifying statement or something.  Like if someone started painting adoring portraits of a victorious hiatler or something, sure - fark 'em up - there's limits.  But past that, leave it alone.  Like dragging politics into a non-pol... oh shiat goddamnit!
 
TheYeti
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
BORING.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Remove the painting, wall in the protesters.
Hang the painting back up.
 
mrparks
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Security guards wanted to be on the watch for people carrying a bucket of...well, anything.

It's a f*cking bucket, in a fine art museum. If it isn't part of an exhibit, guess what!
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
They are going to end up damaging one of these priceless artifacts.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy: NM Volunteer: "People are starving", which is why we are wasting food instead of feeding the hungry.

What a bunch of useless dipshiats.  This has to be some sort of false flag thing, there's no way people could really be dumb enough to think that vandalism and food wastage will convince others to cut back on their gasoline usage.

No, they actually are that obtuse.


Not obtuse enought to think that few potatoes change anything
 
CRM119
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Wireless Joe: Are there no Thomas Kincade or Jon McNaughton paintings they could vandalize?  You know, artists who actually support the right-wing policies they're protesting?

[maryckhayes.files.wordpress.com image 850x637]


Thats why it looks like a false flag to make "green" look bad.. Real enviros would not waste time with that effort , there's better ROI on doing something positive
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: Remove the painting, wall in the protesters.
Hang the painting back up.


"hey i have this cask of amontillado in the cellar that you should be defiling in protest"
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Wireless Joe: Are there no Thomas Kincade or Jon McNaughton paintings they could vandalize?  You know, artists who actually support the right-wing policies they're protesting?

[maryckhayes.files.wordpress.com image 850x637]

Comment of the year.

[maryckhayes.files.wordpress.com image 850x637]


Comment of the year.
 
whatsupchuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Good thing I wasn't there, Ore-Ida tried to stop 'em.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
This seems like something Exxon would do to discredit climate activists.
 
kevinatilusa
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

CRM119: Thats why it looks like a false flag to make "green" look bad.. Real enviros would not waste time with that effort , there's better ROI on doing something positive

No true Scotsman Enviro?


No true Scotsman Enviro?
 
KB202
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Don't care. There are plenty of copies.
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I hate to say it, but I feel like these attacks make the opposite point to me. The art is one of a kind, irreplaceable, and enriches the world. There are 8 billion people and counting, and most of them are pretty useless.

I don't want to see people suffer, but we sure as shiat could use less of them.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

CRM119: Wireless Joe: Are there no Thomas Kincade or Jon McNaughton paintings they could vandalize?  You know, artists who actually support the right-wing policies they're protesting?

[maryckhayes.files.wordpress.com image 850x637]

Thats why it looks like a false flag to make "green" look bad.. Real enviros would not waste time with that effort , there's better ROI on doing something positive


mofa: This seems like something Exxon would do to discredit climate activists.


Or maybe your side has people as dumb as the other side.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Some people confuse protest with vandalism. Some confuse Progress with the empty space cleared by Pseudo-revolution or extinction, scarcity with necessity.

fark them all and the bourgois asses they ride as hobby horses.
 
JTtheCajun
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

CRM119: Wireless Joe: Are there no Thomas Kincade or Jon McNaughton paintings they could vandalize?  You know, artists who actually support the right-wing policies they're protesting?

[maryckhayes.files.wordpress.com image 850x637]

Thats why it looks like a false flag to make "green" look bad.. Real enviros would not waste time with that effort , there's better ROI on doing something positive


Is there, though? The news is talking about the subject. How much would a commercial cost to run in all of Western media during prime time and on their webpages? Probably not what it cost for some soup, potatoes, and some legal fees. They're up against companies with billions and billions to spend. They're not even harming the art. They're targeting pieces behind glass.

I mean, shiat. Some guy set himself on fire in front of the Supreme Court in April and hardly anyone even mentions it. This is, ahem, small potatoes compared to THAT cost.
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I suppose there's.a bit of precedent w/r/t to using potato-based foods for making a Dadaistic statement.
I think a Ginsberg quote is in order:

"...who threw potato salad at CCNY lecturers on Dadaism
and subsequently presented themselves
on the granite steps of the madhouse
with shaven heads and harlequin speech of suicide,
demanding instantaneous lobotomy..."
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ less than a minute ago  

NM Volunteer: "People are starving", which is why we are wasting food instead of feeding the hungry.

What a bunch of useless dipshiats.  This has to be some sort of false flag thing, there's no way people could really be dumb enough to think that vandalism and food wastage will convince others to cut back on their gasoline usage.


Also, tenuous as the connection between oil paintings and oil are, monet used water colors. What the hell is with these people?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

KB202: Don't care. There are plenty of copies.


Copies don't teach or show you as much as originals. Copies are mass manufactures. Origanals show you how it was done and how to do the same thing, but differently and new.
 
