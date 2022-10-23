 Skip to content
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
How many school breakfasts/lunches is $110M these days? Not to mention the new construction is likely to surpass that figure.
IMHO society has the perfect mandate to prevent this sort of stupid.
If this turd were properly taxed, this would not be happening.
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Rich People have no connection to reality when they get/make/steal that kind of money.  

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That said, if you don't want to be stung by wasps, don't move into a wasp nest.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snocone: How many school breakfasts/lunches is $110M these days? Not to mention the new construction is likely to surpass that figure.
IMHO society has the perfect mandate to prevent this sort of stupid.
If this turd were properly taxed, this would not be happening.


Isn't Palm Beach in Florida? His tax money wouldn't be doing that anyway.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not too worry when Republicans are back in office he'll get that much deserved tax cut. The he can trickle on the rest of us.
 
Mangoose
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought for sure this was going to be in the Hamptons.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How is money supposed to trickle down to the working class if we don't put them to work building bigger mansions???
 
whr21
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The original owners, lawyers turned charter school consultants Danielle and Vahan Gureghian, narrowly won approval to build their "dream home" in 2011++

Wonder how much more "education" they shoveled into their pockets
Good for the kids, glad they're learnin'
 
OptimisticCynicism [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I get the urge to really create your own dream home. However, knocking down a giant luxurious mansion that isn't even a decade old to build a new one should get a conspicuous consumption tax at 100% of the cost of the old mansion.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Greed is a psychosis.
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
1071 Ocean Blvd?
Doesn't have the same ring to it.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"The original owners, lawyers turned charter school consultants Danielle and Vahan Gureghian, narrowly won approval to build their "dream home" in 2011, the outlet said They never actually lived in it..."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

whr21: The original owners, lawyers turned charter school consultants Danielle and Vahan Gureghian, narrowly won approval to build their "dream home" in 2011++

Wonder how much more "education" they shoveled into their pockets
Good for the kids, glad they're learnin'


They are just preparing the next generation of ditch diggers to help build their mega mansions.  Vertical integration of sorts.
 
Katwang
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
So he is putting in a small Wal Mart for the poorer millionaires to shop at?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
It's going to be hell living next to such jealous neighbors
 
drayno76
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Our weekly thread of another rich person buys fully livable property and destroys it to build exactly what they want in that area instead of taking some other rich person's sloppy seconds McMansion.

From the zillow ads getting posted daily, figure it out.  Once a place reaches ~$750k and up, the level of customization in the house makes it acceptable for a decreasing number of people correlational to the price.  There was a Zillow thread a few weeks ago that got posted here that was beautiful, stunning architecture, but completely impractical.  I showed it to my wife and the first thing she said was, "It has no privacy, or doors." I didn't even notice the no doors at all thing, every room had open access to a hallway and the entire exterior was all window. The more I looked at the house the more I realized there was no way to make it livable for a sane family.  It'd make a great show piece, but it wasn't livable. 

So if they're spending above so many millions of dollars, they're buying the lot and little else. They'll build their own monstrosity designed to double as a recording studio or a garage for 300 antique cars or a gourmet level industrial kitchen.  Almost guaranteed that the next owner won't be a musician, chef, car collector or whatever and will level the place in favor of their needs.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Meh, puts more of us schmoes back to work so whatever.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

snocone: How many school breakfasts/lunches is $110M these days? Not to mention the new construction is likely to surpass that figure.
IMHO society has the perfect mandate to prevent this sort of stupid.
If this turd were properly taxed, this would not be happening.


But the politicians love sucking off the elites.  Full on hard core deep throat gaggin on the money jizz.  They ain't gonna do any more taxing of the overlords.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Oh no. People we don't know doing things that don't affect us
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Nobody should ever be allowed to become a Billionaire.
Fark unrestrained Capitalism.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

snocone: How many school breakfasts/lunches is $110M these days? Not to mention the new construction is likely to surpass that figure.
IMHO society has the perfect mandate to prevent this sort of stupid.
If this turd were properly taxed, this would not be happening.


Everyone is always in favor of higher taxes .. for others.

Raise the property tax rate and you shiatstomp the poor, so nobody likes raising it.
 
honk
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I hope he doesn't build on the demolished lot. Just parks rusty old cars there.

Please record for me what the neighbors say when that happens.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

snocone: How many school breakfasts/lunches is $110M these days? Not to mention the new construction is likely to surpass that figure.
IMHO society has the perfect mandate to prevent this sort of stupid.
If this turd were properly taxed, this would not be happening.


How do you suggest your plan be enforced?  Is there a limit on how long a home has to stand before its demolished?  Unwanted custom homes will sit on the market and decay or simply burn down.
As for the tax portion just the 1 mentioned is work 3 billion, don't assume that's cash iat's in stock and you don't tax stock earnings until the stock is sold.  To do otherwise would be a complete nightmare as prices swing from year to year.
Yes the rich stay rich by legally not paying taxes, it's how things are built.  You keep your stocks and take loans against the asset, loans are not income and not taxable.

EVEN if he was taxes at 70% for his entire net worth he would have over a billion and the house would come down.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

jtown: How is money supposed to trickle down to the working class if we don't put them to work building bigger mansions???


Who's working?  According the the great resignation nobody is working and according to tiktok everyone is a millionare from their etsy listings.
 
