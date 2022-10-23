 Skip to content
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
tl;dnr: don't go to any of the popular States like Colorado or AZ

Also: "There's more to the Midwest than Missouri"
Because Missouri is such a popular destination and the 1st thing that comes to mind when thinking "Midwest"

One point of agreement: Montana and Wyoming are great for traveling and outdoor adventures, but in the spring or summer. This article is published in the fall, so good luck with that

Honestly, the author writes like a pretentious and whiny little biatch, so is probably best to simply ignore
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

You forgot

YOUR BLOG SUCKS.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I was honestly shocked not to find the phrase "This state absolutely insists upon itself. "
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I grew up in Connecticut. It was a fantastic place to grow up. But I've never considered it good for tourists. Everywhere north, east, and west of CT has what people look for on a vacation.

So fark you, lady. It's not an overrated tourist destination. It's not a tourist destination at all. We know it's not a tourist destination. Who the fark ever planned a vacation to CT who didn't have relatives or friends there?
 
FrabjousDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm familiar with New England, and her comments are ... perplexing.

Vermont is pretty and quaint, but from a scenery point of view?  Definitely the White Mountains of NH.

Connecticut does not lack grit.  Its urban areas are pretty damned gritty.   Connecticut's problem is that it's really boring.    Way too much suburb.    Not a lot of dramatic terrain.  Too few wilderness areas.  No major cultural scenes (art or music).  I can't conceive why you'd consider it a tourist mecca in the first place.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

It does score high in the "Not New Jersey" category
 
jakedata [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why doesn't Maine collapse into the sea?

New Hampshire sucks.
 
BigChad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is nothing "overhyped" about the Arizona, it has the Grand Canyon. Literally "Grand" right there in the name.

It's GRAND for christsakes!

;-)
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Michigan and Colorado Suck. Don't go there. Go somewhere nicer, like Oregon.
 
Mail Order American Husband
‘’ 1 hour ago  

No one vacations in CT, but it is a pretty nice place to live.
/unless you like outdoor stuff. It has that, but the ticks will eat you alive and cripple you with some terrible illness.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least now I know which blog is on the list of most overrated blogs
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No one's overrating Mississippi.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've lived at least one year in 7 different states. Colorado is easily the best of those 7.

/others in order from best to worst: AZ, MN, NY, GA, TX, FL
 
ranchguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Home state of New Jersey (ha)
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have no use for "rich people with rich parents" who style themselves as "travel writers."
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every state is overrated.

Except Delaware and Ohio.  Everybody knows they suck.
 
Aquapope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's absolutely right - Missouri is incredibly overrated.  Everybody thinks it's a shiathole, and that's overrating it.
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hate this person.
 
Bootysama
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I wouldn't want to live in AZ, but from the small amount of time I was there, there was a shiatload of stuff to see. I visited family in Flagstaff back in the day and we were not lacking places to see and had a blast.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's right about Maine. Quoddy Head State Park is, in my humble opinion, the most beautiful park in America.

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size


The hike is absolutely absolutely worth 2 hours of your life.

I'm telling you three times: take a trip to the easternmost point in the US.
 
Koldbern
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They keep trying to bring rail travel back to New Hampshire.

The fact is, rail never left.  There's plenty of rail here.
There are very few stations here!  Trains pass through.

We hear plenty about flyover states...
...New Hampshire is a rollover state.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I miss the hell of out of Arizona. Really I miss the west in general. I have never seen so many beautiful natural wonders. Flagstaff will always be my favorite place to live.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Especially west of the Mississippi, one side of a state is not the same as the other side of the state. So it's not very useful to stereotype by state.
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks for sharing this interesting and informative article, subby.  To how much we all appreciate reading it, I think that we should try to get subby's state of yours up the list.  So we can all tell subby how much we liked the article and subby's state with a hearty comment of up yours.

/yes I could have just gone with your blog sucks
//but that joke was just hanging down there....
///too bad there's no upvoting, or we could vote up yours
 
jaytkay [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Missouri gets tons of attention for being a cosmopolitan capital

wat
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
No mention of Ohio.  I don't know whether to feel relieved or insulted.

j/k, i know the correct answer is 'insulted'
 
Ken VeryBigLiar
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

It's barely the Midwest, the way it's going I would trade them for Kentucky and a state to be named later (looking at you Kansas).
 
jaytkay [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

That was my thought about Pennsylvania. It's a big state. Philly and Pittsburgh are nothing alike. It has mountains, too, and a small Great Lakes coast.
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

They're the most cosmopolitan state in Missouri.
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Nope, no one in the history of ever has overrated Iowa.
 
starlost
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Either their flyfishing gear and clothing is brand new or they are fishing in the cleanest water in the usa in cold weather and never sweat.
 
roofmonkey
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Put me on team "Fark Connecticut"

All the great culture of western Mass with the low cost of living of NYC. Lived there five years, did not like it.
The rich/poor divide is almost inconceivable, it's all broke-ass 8th generation townies and millionaire's vacation estates.
Also there are no good cities in the entire state. Hartford? New Haven? Waterbury? Danbury? Bridgeport?
They are all interchangeable, dreary, awful and "quaint" in that run-down New England dirtbag sense.

I guess if you grew up there it might be that there is some kind of charm and nostalgia that I missed out on. But damn the ticks are insane.
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

The Lakes Region ain't too shabby either (really anywhere central or northern NH is pretty friggin' nice).
 
MBooda
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

It's impossible to overrate, or underrate Mississippi.

/I said rate twice. I like rate
 
Bigsack
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
North Carolina is absolutely a beautiful state. I live in Western N.C. and can drive 4-5 hours and be to the beach. And our mountains are breathtakingly beautiful
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I've been to 43 states and always found something to appreciate.
 
genner
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
SC definitely lives up to the hype...or lack of hype........or utter disdain really.
 
middleoftheday [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
PDX "pretentious"... that is adorable.  I'm not sure I've ever heard anyone say that.  There is life past all the supposed "hipster" bullsh*t, lady.
 
Snort
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Going to NH for the beaches was their first mistake.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I've been to all 50 states, every protectorate except Guam, and to 95% of UN recognized countries.

If you live outside of Mississippi, you have to go.

If you live in Mississippi there's no reason to leave.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Worlds largest pine forest?
Arizona.
Ugliest state?
Toss up between OK. and Nebraska.
Smelliest most eye watering dung pond ever encountered while doing 95 mph trying to outrun the inescapable stench?
Colorado.
Constant background smell of barn animals while driving through a state?
Kansas. Could've been me but I think I showered.
Most poverty stricken towns visited while driving through a state.
New Mexico. Mostly because the main highway was moved.
State where you could feel the racism like a thick fog even through the 100% humidity?
Alabama.
State where California plates made you feel like an invader.
Idaho, Wyoming, Dakotas.
Worst gas stations ever?
OR.
Most beautiful coastlines?
Washington state.
Never been to the northeast.  I'd like to do the the civil war history trip someday soon I will.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
*My* state? HA! JOKES ON YOU, SUBBY!

i.ebayimg.comView Full Size
 
noitsnot
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

I just had a really nice time in Omaha. I was taken aback.
 
KCinPA
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Hey my state did make it! The author of TFA is correct though. The drive from Pittsburgh to Philly is boring AF. But I travel a lot so Pennsylvania's boring nature doesn't bother me a lot.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Well, they're in a delusional state undoubtedly, that's close enough for me.  Best kind of correct
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom furry party or Berkshire Hathaway rave?
 
KCinPA
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

What's the difference between a Mountaineer and an a$$hole?

The Ohio River
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

There's lots of nice little beaches tucked around the million lakes up there, but yea, they're hardly the main attraction.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
