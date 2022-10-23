 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Singapore descends into otter chaos   (theguardian.com) divider line
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is this an ad for Singapore? Because hell yes I want me some otters.

Oh wait *checks his evil-hellhole guidebook*... Nope.  Death penalty for pot.  Get out while you can, otters. And don't you dare shiat on their sidewalks.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Unparalleled Otter Boom is the name of my twee-as-fark indie pop band.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: Is this an ad for Singapore? Because hell yes I want me some otters.

Oh wait *checks his evil-hellhole guidebook*... Nope.  Death penalty for pot.  Get out while you can, otters. And don't you dare shiat on their sidewalks.


Fark user imageView Full Size

'Help me, koder. You're my only hope!'
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lady J: koder: Is this an ad for Singapore? Because hell yes I want me some otters.

Oh wait *checks his evil-hellhole guidebook*... Nope.  Death penalty for pot.  Get out while you can, otters. And don't you dare shiat on their sidewalks.

[Fark user image 360x360] [View Full Size image _x_]
'Help me, koder. You're my only hope!'


Omfg so cute!!!

*Risks it, gets arrested and caned for jaywalking*

Worth it.
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Singapore needs bears.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hear me out: domesticated small claw otters
 
Hinged
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have they tried caning them?
 
DrunkenIrishOD
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: Hear me out: domesticated small claw otters


They still have teeth.
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
What an adorable problem to have.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Otters suck. I lost a fly rod thanks to one of those slimy water rats.  Damn thing stuck it's stupid ugly head up my shorts when I was steelheading in Oregon.

Fark otters.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Gaythiest Elitist: Singapore needs bears.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Then can make more of these. 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: hardinparamedic: Hear me out: domesticated small claw otters

They still have teeth.


ずっと我慢してたサーモン登場に嬉しさ大爆発のカワウソ Otter Excited about Salmon Cheat Day
Youtube citnw038UQ0
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: Otters suck. I lost a fly rod thanks to one of those slimy water rats.  Damn thing stuck it's stupid ugly head up my shorts when I was steelheading in Oregon.

Fark otters.


So, "fly rod" is what you call yours, sorry about your loss.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Singapore, probably the only place in the world where they have protected predators roaming through the city that are only large enough to eat a pet fish.

And a culture that has wildly expensive pet fish just hanging out in their backyards.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: Otters suck. I lost a fly rod thanks to one of those slimy water rats.  Damn thing stuck it's stupid ugly head up my shorts when I was steelheading in Oregon.

Fark otters.


oh wow, congrats on having the surgery
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

FarkingSmurf: Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: Otters suck. I lost a fly rod thanks to one of those slimy water rats.  Damn thing stuck it's stupid ugly head up my shorts when I was steelheading in Oregon.

Fark otters.

So, "fly rod" is what you call yours, sorry about your loss.


heyoooh!
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: Otters suck. I lost a fly rod thanks to one of those slimy water rats.  Damn thing stuck it's stupid ugly head up my shorts when I was steelheading in Oregon.

Fark otters.


Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
je ne regrette rien
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Think of all the jug bands they can have.
 
phishrace
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I've had the good fortune to fish in the ocean along the left coast numerous times over the years. The otters are by far the coolest characters in the sea. Sure, the dolphins are curious af and always want to follow you around and party, but the otters just chill in the kelp beds all day long. Easy living. If you insist on being reincarnated as an ocean critter, definitely go with being an otter.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Cuteness overload?
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


it's all fun and games until they eat the merlion
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
inotternews.co.ukView Full Size
 
gfbabbitt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It's cute until they start bringing chewing gum.
 
l'otters are not afraid
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Rise my brethren!
 
djfitz
‘’ less than a minute ago  
You otter love it!
 
