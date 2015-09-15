 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Man is repulsed when he learns his girlfriend only showers once every two weeks. Fark: His girlfriend of three years
35
•       •       •

35 Comments     (+0 »)
Hinged
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
But is she hot?
 
Grauenwolf
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
You're an office worker who lives in an apartment and doesn't even know if your town has a gym. For you, daily showers are probably excessive.
 
Theeng
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
His girlfriend is in Canada, you wouldn't know her.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Solution:

img.ilgcdn.comView Full Size


/"Don't be afraid of the soap..."
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Hinged: But is she hot?


Hot and sweaty, maybe.
 
Creoena
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


If I don't have a shower within a 24-hour period, I start getting angry.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
What's her Fark handle..?
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
When she sees Johnny Football hero in the hall, she tells him he had a great game and that she liked his article in the newspaper.
 
olrasputin
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
If it took him 3 years, he either rarely sees her, or she doesn't actually get all that stinky with that shower schedule.

/shrug
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Maybe it's time he tried dudes.
 
shamen123
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Theeng
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

olrasputin: If it took him 3 years, he either rarely sees her, or she doesn't actually get all that stinky with that shower schedule.

/shrug


Or this is fake.
 
paulleah
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I don't understand how people can do that. I mean, it's probably not unhealthy, but it's just...yuck.

My hair gets gross after 1 day of not showering.
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
So she takes a bath every day?   How can we make this into Click Bait?
 
Charles of York [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
So apparently he has never nibbled her gristle
 
phedex
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

paulleah: I don't understand how people can do that. I mean, it's probably not unhealthy, but it's just...yuck.

My hair gets gross after 1 day of not showering.


Same.  at minimum, you sweat when you sleep, you're greasy.    Let alone if you're having sex regularly; few days of not showering and deoderant ain't exactly going to cover up your personal...funk.
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Godscrack: What's her Fark handle..?


Moderator
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Unless your underwear is made of charcoal, you would honestly be able to smell your own shiatty swamp ass at that point.
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

DoctorCal: Godscrack: What's her Fark handle..?

Moderator


Twice a month?  Are you sure?
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

mcsiegs: Unless your underwear is made of charcoal, you would honestly be able to smell your own shiatty swamp ass at that point.


Even with a bidet, the hooha funk would be... Well, certainly something he'd notice if he'd actually go down on her once in a while.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

tricycleracer: When she sees Johnny Football hero in the hall, she tells him he had a great game and that she liked his article in the newspaper.


I understood that reference.
 
paulleah
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

phedex: paulleah: I don't understand how people can do that. I mean, it's probably not unhealthy, but it's just...yuck.

My hair gets gross after 1 day of not showering.

Same.  at minimum, you sweat when you sleep, you're greasy.    Let alone if you're having sex regularly; few days of not showering and deoderant ain't exactly going to cover up your personal...funk.


I wasn't even thinking of that... yeah. Those days are at least two baths.
 
nitropissering
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Farker repulsed by how lame news articles are on the Daily Star.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I used to date girls like that...

1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size


/well, by "date" I mean live with in a bus that followed the Grateful Dead.
//the olfaction was mutual
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Grauenwolf: You're an office worker who lives in an apartment and doesn't even know if your town has a gym. For you, daily showers are probably excessive.


Counterpoint: up around 300 pounds, daily showering not at all excessive on that factor alone.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I now doubt the existence of women and showers.
 
tymothil
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Kunt And The Gang - Make Sure That Shes Rank
Youtube Z_VmTNHda2w
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

paulleah: I don't understand how people can do that. I mean, it's probably not unhealthy, but it's just...yuck.

My hair gets gross after 1 day of not showering.


You should stop storing your fried chicken in it, then.
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Really depends how active you are, and how dirty your job is

If you are just potatoing at home.  maybe once a weak
 
KB202
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

paulleah: I don't understand how people can do that. I mean, it's probably not unhealthy, but it's just...yuck.

My hair gets gross after 1 day of not showering.


That's because you shampoo too often.
 
apoptotic
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"I'm guessing she would take her occasional shower before seeing me?"

Ah, I see your first mistake: you moved in with someone you'd only seen once every two weeks.
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
There are other ways of cleaning up those areas without a shower.

Wipes, wash cloths and warm water suffice for most women (you really don't need soap for the inner labia unless there is some sort of infection happening).

Actually, using soap there can create an environment perfect for an infection -- stripping away the good bacteria.
 
paulleah
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

lizaardvark: paulleah: I don't understand how people can do that. I mean, it's probably not unhealthy, but it's just...yuck.

My hair gets gross after 1 day of not showering.

You should stop storing your fried chicken in it, then.


It's stir fried. So not that much grease.
 
