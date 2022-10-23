 Skip to content
Wait, there are other people on a cruise ship with you? Who knew?
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They are of the generation who look for things about which to complain.   I've been on two cruises, both on the Seabourn Spirit which sailed around Europe.  It was a small cruise ship, it wasn't inexpensive.  If you're paying $100/day they need to make money by volume.  If you're paying $400/day you get more space.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That all looks farking awful. Sounds farking awful. Reads as farking awful. I think I'd rather be punched in the dick for a week. Or just go to work.

I'd charter Captain farking Ron before I would dip into that sea of covid positive subhumanity.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All aboard the floating norovirus factory!
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: All aboard the floating norovirus factory!


Once you go beyond 1000 people, you add in the chance of far nastier diseases being present, like hepatitis and tuberculosis.  But I do enjoy reading about the raw sewage cruises the most.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh? Just go the other side of the ship. In the one pic...it was just ocean...in the pic with multiple people it was pulling into harbor with a city view.

Also...Cruises can be fun. But I'd look for a cruise that has a group of people with similar interests.

We've had great fun with a group of LGBT people on a cruise. They travel company didn't have the entire ship just a block of state rooms......so it wasn't big party ship with constant dance music.

You can find many specialty cruises. SciFI, Music, Christian, Geek, etc.
Heck.....Drew is sometime A Guest of Honor...along with Wil Wheaton on a cruise that's "Media/Comedy/Music/Geek" themed. https://jococruise.com/
I wish they did a east coast version of that one.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Decide earlier if you want railing space.

Get there earlier.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Cruises, for people that want to be treated like cattle and not have to think for themselves, is a perfect cheap vacation choice.
 
TKM
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Lot's of white women.   Racist biatches.
 
ethasintham
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I've been on 4 cruises and this report is not telling the whole story. There are lots of places on the ship where you can sit and have your privacy. There's a 21-and-over section, the sides of the boat are almost always empty; the designers have put lots of nooks in there, you just have to venture out of the pool areas.

I held off going on one for years because I didn't want to be on a Wal-mart at sea but I've found them a lot of fun. I don't care for crowds and always find a place to sit where no one's sitting next to me. You can figure out when the busy time is at the buffet and go before/after it. I did have to show up at the comedy club about 45 minutes before it started but that was about it.

These writers are shocked that on a boat of over a thousand people, the ship's not a deserted island.
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Femblog wankers who wish the rest of humanity was just Italian cologne models holding drink trays.....
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"I paid for an ocean view stateroom and all I see is the parking lot"
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Cruising isn't "traveling".

It's being on a floating hotel like a sardine. With a complimentary side of Coronorovirus.
 
Salmon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

BolshyGreatYarblocks: Femblog wankers who wish the rest of humanity was just Italian cologne models holding drink trays.....


wow, that's beautiful.

I wish the rest of humanity was Italian cologne models holding trays, now that you mention it!
 
NINEv2
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

neongoats: That all looks farking awful. Sounds farking awful. Reads as farking awful. I think I'd rather be punched in the dick for a week. Or just go to work.

I'd charter Captain farking Ron before I would dip into that sea of covid positive subhumanity.


Watch out for the gorillas.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: Cruising isn't "traveling".

It's being on a floating hotel like a sardine. With a complimentary side of Coronorovirus.


You get what you pay for.

Really nice hotels exist. Same for cruise ships.
 
BigGrnEggGriller
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
An article by a bunch of whiny Gen Z'ers. Nothing to see here.
 
danvon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
FTFA: And Mikhaila Friel didn't realize that, aboard the Queen Elizabeth, where you sit in the dining room on the first night is your table for the rest of the cruise. So she had to dine alone each night.

Is that supposed to be a bad thing? Maybe I'm weird, but sitting at a table with a bunch of strangers and being expected to talk to them sounds like a nightmare.
 
Johnny_Canuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The trick with going on a cruise is to not cheap out.  Older, smaller ships are not a good choice.
 
Bslim
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Huh, so the "view" is basically a bunch of Farkers

i.insider.comView Full Size
 
NINEv2
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

danvon: FTFA: And Mikhaila Friel didn't realize that, aboard the Queen Elizabeth, where you sit in the dining room on the first night is your table for the rest of the cruise. So she had to dine alone each night.

Is that supposed to be a bad thing? Maybe I'm weird, but sitting at a table with a bunch of strangers and being expected to talk to them sounds like a nightmare.


Yeah, the whole communal dining thing that was trendy for a while is a big turn off for me too.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Sure there'll be other people.  But who knew they would be so poorly dressed!
 
cwheelie
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Are these the same reporters that went to popular tourist destinations a while back and found them "too crowded"?
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

optikeye: Huh? Just go the other side of the ship. In the one pic...it was just ocean...in the pic with multiple people it was pulling into harbor with a city view.

Also...Cruises can be fun. But I'd look for a cruise that has a group of people with similar interests.

We've had great fun with a group of LGBT people on a cruise. They travel company didn't have the entire ship just a block of state rooms......so it wasn't big party ship with constant dance music.

You can find many specialty cruises. SciFI, Music, Christian, Geek, etc.
Heck.....Drew is sometime A Guest of Honor...along with Wil Wheaton on a cruise that's "Media/Comedy/Music/Geek" themed. https://jococruise.com/
I wish they did a east coast version of that one.


Or get a cabin with a balcony.  Enjoy that sunset all alone if you want.  Expecting to be the only one watching the sun set on a billion $ ship is a little unrealistic unless you own the ship.

As for the other crap, yes you are on vacation with thousands of people there will be lines for food, for drinks, for everything.
What I do is offset the norm and usually have no problems with crowds.  Waking up late and staying up late means no crowds at breakfast.  The deck at night is usually pretty empty at night, kids and old people in their rooms and party groups are in the club so you get an almost private bar and an amazing sky.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

NINEv2: neongoats: That all looks farking awful. Sounds farking awful. Reads as farking awful. I think I'd rather be punched in the dick for a week. Or just go to work.

I'd charter Captain farking Ron before I would dip into that sea of covid positive subhumanity.

Watch out for the gorillas.


I'll stay on the path.
 
Katwang
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
My parents sailed up the Mississippi River on the Delta Queen in the mid 70s. From the photos that came back my mom was drunk and got laid non stop. My dad didn't talk about that trip much.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
How do I get the "take a free vacation and complain about it" job? It sounds like a dream.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Cruises, for people that want to be treated like cattle and not have to think for themselves, is a perfect cheap vacation choice.


Sometimes I need that in a vacation.  No planning no hauling crap to the beach no walking all day.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
My parents convinced us into going on a cruise in 2019. It managed to be better than I expected.

Mind you, my expectations were very low.

It's great for extroverts. Don't go cramming yourself on a boat at sea with a few thousand other people if you expect some solitude, ya total dummy.
 
stuffy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

Wait, these are not the other cruse ship passengers?
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

NobleHam: How do I get the "take a free vacation and complain about it" job? It sounds like a dream.


You should probably start off by being a pretty 20-something woman.
 
AtlanticCoast63
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

danvon: FTFA: And Mikhaila Friel didn't realize that, aboard the Queen Elizabeth, where you sit in the dining room on the first night is your table for the rest of the cruise. So she had to dine alone each night.

Is that supposed to be a bad thing? Maybe I'm weird, but sitting at a table with a bunch of strangers and being expected to talk to them sounds like a nightmare.


...Unless Cunard's reputation has thoroughly tanked, if you told me I'd be eating by myself every night aboard a ship named the Queen Elizabeth, I'd be the happiest Farking guy on the planet.
 
thesharkman
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I did one cruise, in the hot tubs are always filled with kids. At least there was enough food that I could feed my fat butt
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Katwang: From the photos that came back my mom was drunk and got laid non stop. My dad didn't talk about that trip much.


The best part about this story is the possibly scandalous implications: "My dad was especially mad that he didn't get to have sex once."
 
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: They are of the generation who look for things about which to complain.   I've been on two cruises, both on the Seabourn Spirit which sailed around Europe.  It was a small cruise ship, it wasn't inexpensive.  If you're paying $100/day they need to make money by volume.  If you're paying $400/day you get more space.


I'm not of that generation, and I hate cruises.

You're actually agreeing with their point, btw. Most cruises are packed. The ads imply that you can get privacy at the standard prices.

I know people who love cruises. They love the crowds, the endless food, never having to unpack. Good for them. I think they're awful, and they've only gotten worse.
 
bayoukitty [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

optikeye: Huh? Just go the other side of the ship. In the one pic...it was just ocean...in the pic with multiple people it was pulling into harbor with a city view.

Also...Cruises can be fun. But I'd look for a cruise that has a group of people with similar interests.

We've had great fun with a group of LGBT people on a cruise. They travel company didn't have the entire ship just a block of state rooms......so it wasn't big party ship with constant dance music.

You can find many specialty cruises. SciFI, Music, Christian, Geek, etc.
Heck.....Drew is sometime A Guest of Honor...along with Wil Wheaton on a cruise that's "Media/Comedy/Music/Geek" themed. https://jococruise.com/
I wish they did a east coast version of that one.


Sixthman, a company out of Atlanta, does great themed music cruises. I'll sail on my 10th one with them in late January, The Rock Boat.

I did my first normal cruise in late August, an Alaskan cruise. If you pay enough and plan well, you can avoid most of the crowds. Still, it was weird after all the Sixthman cruises.
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Katwang: My parents sailed up the Mississippi River on the Delta Queen in the mid 70s. From the photos that came back my mom was drunk and got laid non stop. My dad didn't talk about that trip much.


DNA test?
 
EJ25T
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

neongoats: That all looks farking awful. Sounds farking awful. Reads as farking awful. I think I'd rather be punched in the dick for a week. Or just go to work.

I'd charter Captain farking Ron before I would dip into that sea of covid positive subhumanity.


but then you have to worry about gorillas.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: All aboard the floating norovirus factory!


... We're expectorating spew 🎵  The bug boat ...
 
Blathering Idjut
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
We took a cruise from San Diego to Canada.  Weather was cold and rainy off the Oregon coast.  By far the happiest memory I have of the cruise is sitting with my brother in a hot tub near the pool with zero other passengers in the area at all because of all the scary rain (we're native Oregonians.)  The waiters were practically wearing parkas to bring us margarita after margarita.  So damned much fun.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Instead, Mikhaila sat by herself each night for dinner.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Damn. That's a shame.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
What you picture : A romantic, nostalgic blast to the golden age of sea travel - with a  personal butler, a love scene, possibly even spreading your arms at the front  in a grand  gesture.

What actually happens: 32-person-deep lines at a buffet station, a 5-7 day bender, a varying children-to-parent-paying-attention ratio, and a fourth thing for comedic effect.
 
Breaker Moran [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

TKM: Lot's of white women.   Racist biatches.


Lot's daughters: white women?

Discuss.
 
BorgiaGinz
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

NathanAllen: Decide earlier if you want railing space.

Get there earlier.



Book a balcony cabin if you want that Instaphoto by the railing.  We always reserve at least a balcony, or a suite if it isn't too expensive. There's nothing like sipping a magarita and watching the waves beneath on your balcony on a sea day.

A cruise can be as fun as you want it to be. We usually book private drivers for our shore excursions. They cost much less and are a more fulfilling experience than sitting in a bus with 40 strangers because with a car you can park closer to the sights, and you can design your own itinerary.

What I miss about backpacking abroad as solo traveler is being able to live like a local: taking local transport, eating at local restaurants, getting picked up by hot foreign men. Cruises isolate passengers from that experience. You get picked up by the tour operator at the wharf, you get carried around in a tourist bubble, and then get dropped off at the boat without ever really interacting with the port you are visiting.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
i.insider.comView Full Size

This picture was taken from a balcony room.
Ya don't typically find people blocking your view from your OWN ROOM.
/ugh
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Serious advice:
If you want less people, book a smaller cruise line.
If you want a party, Carnival.
If you have little children, Disney or Carnival.
If you want a slightly upscale experience, Royal Caribbean.
If you're older and/or want less shenanigans, Holland America.
 
BorgiaGinz
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Serious advice:
If you want less people, book a smaller cruise line.
If you want a party, Carnival.
If you have little children, Disney or Carnival.
If you want a slightly upscale experience, Royal Caribbean. or Norwegian
If you're older and/or want less shenanigans, Holland America.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
We have been on several cruises. Yes, some places on the ship are crowded, but it was easy enough to find places that weren't. Some places, like where you eat, are always crowded. That's life. You can't take a 100,000 ton vessel and not have people with you somewhere.  Lots of decks were routinely light of people. The deck we got our steps on usually only had around 20 people on it. We were content to use the boat as places we ate breakfast on and slept. and we usually tried to eat in the port we docked at. We were under no illusion that we were back in Edwardian times when big boats were an attraction in and of themselves. These days they're just floating hotels.
 
foxy_canuck
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Did anyone else pick up on the 'cumulative 24 days'?  Like, there's 4 of them...  They each went on a cruise and didn't like it...  Who the hell cares?  Why do they have to try to make it sound like they are veteran cruisers with inside knowledge?
 
Calehedron
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

bayoukitty: Sixthman, a company out of Atlanta, does great themed music cruises. I'll sail on my 10th one with them in late January, The Rock Boat.

I did my first normal cruise in late August, an Alaskan cruise. If you pay enough and plan well, you can avoid most of the crowds. Still, it was weird after all the Sixthman cruises.


I went on an Alaskan cruise in late May, also the off season. The Norwegian Bliss Haven package is pretty nice if you can afford that level. Private restaurant, lounge, pools, and deck areas, a butler available 24/7. I really enjoyed it even if the fishing wasn't great in Alaska at the time.

I really want to do a Shiprocked cruise or maybe the one Chris Jericho hosts with bands, been on the list for a while now. Got to jump on those fast to get a spot, they sell out within days sometimes.
 
