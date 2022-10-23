 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   Three Card Monty now a thing of the past on NYC streets, full blown 'casino-level gambling' is where its at Chinatown park. Cops see nothing but pocket money   (nypost.com) divider line
19
    More: Facepalm, Gambling, Park, New York City, Poker, Urban park, Casino, Parks, Blackjack  
•       •       •

522 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Oct 2022 at 1:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
FTFA: Geoffrey Croft, a city parks watchdog for more than two decades, shouted "Oh, my God!" after being shown photos of the open-air casino.

Learn how to spell your own name before you stick your nose in the business of others.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Columbus Park has always been like that.  The NYPost knows this full well, they just had an empty page and felt like dragging the bottom of the outrage barrel for you to slurp up.

Don't fark with the mahjong grannies.  They will cut you.
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
NCSB:  Back in the 80s, a bunch of us went to NYC to party.  We saw a 3CM game going on and stopped to watch.  I thought everyone knew it was a scam.  Apparently not.  The crowd divided us and I saw a friend take out a twenty.  I tried to get to him but I was thwarted.  By the time I reached him, he was dazed.  "What happened?" I asked.

"I just lost forty bucks."
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Shame you can't legalize gambling in the land of the free
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Gambling is a game of chance
Three Card Monty is a game of grift
 
Rusty Shackleford [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
As the old-time conmen used to say, " you can't knock an honest mark."
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
as groups of seven played pai-gow poker, Chinese blackjack and other games of chance for money - which is illegal in city parks.

good thing they aren't games of chance then
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
Mindlock
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
If they're letting this slide, I think I'm going to have to take over a park in Manhattan and bring back old-school Times Square.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Mindlock: If they're letting this slide, I think I'm going to have to take over a park in Manhattan and bring back old-school Times Square.


changing the name back to longacre square?  that'll show them!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Just pocket money, eh? About that.
 
stuffy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
People like to gamble?
Who knew?
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It's no big deal. People want to have fun, and if you have money to blow, gambling is fun. I used to work at flea markets here in Austin and there were gambling booths. I remember particularly some sort of Mexican game similar to Keno. These guys would set up the display and people would gather around, but if the cops (there were always a couple of cops at the flea market) started heading their way, they'd magically know that it was time to take the display down.

/I was damn good at the flea market, just fact, not brag. I'd know exactly what someone wanted and as they got near I'd hold it up for them. Like the teenage girl with her parents: I held up the leather bracelet that said "BELIEVE" in aluminum letters and had an aluminum star hanging from it. Ka-ching!
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
nypost.comView Full Size

Just. Like. Vegas.
 
Fissile
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Chinatown has always been a free enterprise zone in NYC.   Back in the 80s I'd go to Chinatown to buy illegal fireworks.

CSB:

Someone told me about a shop in Chinatown that sold real M-80s among other fun explode-y things.   For you younguns, M-80s were great fun.    Fireworks that could blow your arm off up to the elbow if you weren't careful.

I parked my car in Jersey City and took the PATH over to 34th street and the subway to Chinatown.  I walked into this shop where I was 'greeted' by a middle-aged Asian dude who just stood there looking at me.   I said, "Um....yeah, you got any fireworks?"  The Asian dude replied, "No.  No, fireclacker."   I countered, "Um, I'm not the police.  Do I look like a cop?"  I was like 18 or 19 at the time.   The Asian dude waved me to a room in the back that was full of fireclackers.   I bought a gross bottle rockets and a gross of M-80s

So now I had my fireworks, and was as happy as Trump with a Russian hooker peeing into his mouth.   As I walked back down Canal, I noticed this sketchy looking dude staring at me.  In NYC one of the first things you learn is not to look people in the eye on the street, especially if they appear to be unhinged.   So this guy is walking next me and he says, "Hey, Charlie!  Hey, Charlie! "   My name is not now, nor has it ever been Charlie.   I ignored him and walked faster,  The crazy dude kept up and said, "Hey Charlie, I'm sick man, give me a fix."   Great, I'm being followed by a deranged junkie who thinks I'm his man.   I crossed the street, he crossed the street, and now he's getting louder.  "CHARLIE!  MOTHERFARKER!  GIVE ME A FIX!"   Now I'm about to panic.   Just then I noticed a NYPD cop car stopped at the corner and the cops were standing there with one of them talking on a payphone...cell phones not yet being a thing.   I made a bee-line for the cops.  The junkie noticed the cops and veered off.   So now I'm standing near the cops and the cop not on the phone is staring at me.  I'm thinking, "Oh boy, out of the frying pan and into the fire."   I imagined the cop saying, "Whatcha got there, Charlie?  You dealing out here?".    After a very long minute or two the cop on the phone hung up and they both hopped in the car and took off.   Being the responsible lad I was, I made my way to the subway and got on a train carrying my bag of explosives.

That was my NYC, "Kenneth, what's the frequency?" moment.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Fissile: Chinatown has always been a free enterprise zone in NYC.   Back in the 80s I'd go to Chinatown to buy illegal fireworks.


Yep. We used to go to the Chinatown in San Francisco when I was a kid to get fireworks to blow up our old toys. Because we were so young, we were not suspected of being cops etc.

/I remember blowing up a plastic airplane by sticking a firecracker in the tail of it. We were too young to think that was anal....
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Three Card Monty


It's Three Card Monte, subliteratemitter.
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Fissile: So now I had my fireworks, and was as happy as Trump with a Russian hooker peeing into his mouth.


Ii is so odd when people who hate their lives can't go more than a few moments without randomly announcing that they hate their lives.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.