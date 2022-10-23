 Skip to content
(The Sun (Ireland))   Unfortunately Ukraine President Zelensky is lowering himself to Putin's level, says the West should nuke Russia if Putin tries to launch a nuclear strike on Kyiv. Nukes are NOT the answer to living life on Earth   (thesun.ie) divider line
32
•       •       •

32 Comments     (+0 »)
swaniefrmreddeer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You've heard of MAD(mutually assured destruction) right subby? If the west were to say they wouldn't respond with nukes if pooty poot were to use them in Ukraine, then pooty poot would use them in Ukraine. Making sure the genocidal monster understands that Russia would become a pile of geen glass is the best way to prevent the genocidal monster from actually following through with his genocidal plan.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If Russia uses a nuke in Ukraine, NATO will likely respond by wiping out the Russian army and Black Sea fleet.  That's going to be very exciting.  I need to brush up on my duck and cover drills.  I'm pretty sure I can survive the first few milliseconds if I'm in my hot tub at the time.  Hope I remember to bring sunglasses or maybe a welders mask.  Oh well!
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Uh, schlubby, if Putin the Mad touches a nuke every populated area in Russia will be farking glass.

And the only thing of value lost will be the profits of Adidas's track-suit division.
 
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How do you respond to a Russian nuke strike, say 2-3 tactical devices, in Kyiv? A nuclear response results in Russia, Europe, and parts of the US getting visits by ICBMs. An overwhelming  conventional response probably gets the same thing, though there may be a longer time line that allows for internal regime change. Sanctions, etc. would be a weak and enabling response. Unless there's an actual way to take the head off the snake, what the hell are the legit options?
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, asking for help if Putin launches a nuclear war is at the same level as Putin launching a nuclear.

I'm sure subby would prefer if Ukraine said "nuke us - we can take it, and we don't need any help."

The same level as Putin. The same level as Putin. No.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: If Russia uses a nuke in Ukraine, NATO will likely respond by wiping out the Russian army and Black Sea fleet.  That's going to be very exciting.  I need to brush up on my duck and cover drills.  I'm pretty sure I can survive the first few milliseconds if I'm in my hot tub at the time.  Hope I remember to bring sunglasses or maybe a welders mask.  Oh well!


My two million sunblock was recalled, so I'm going to have a real bad day too.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Better give Putin everything he wants, then.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

swaniefrmreddeer: You've heard of MAD(mutually assured destruction) right subby? If the west were to say they wouldn't respond with nukes if pooty poot were to use them in Ukraine, then pooty poot would use them in Ukraine. Making sure the genocidal monster understands that Russia would become a pile of geen glass is the best way to prevent the genocidal monster from actually following through with his genocidal plan.


MAD works until it doesn't. It will fail one day.
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'm good, I have a fridge.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

king of vegas: swaniefrmreddeer: You've heard of MAD(mutually assured destruction) right subby? If the west were to say they wouldn't respond with nukes if pooty poot were to use them in Ukraine, then pooty poot would use them in Ukraine. Making sure the genocidal monster understands that Russia would become a pile of geen glass is the best way to prevent the genocidal monster from actually following through with his genocidal plan.

MAD works until it doesn't. It will fail one day.


Allowing nuclear blackmail fails every day for those not living under a regime like Putin's.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Just remember what makes you S.P.E.C.I.A.L:

Fallout 4 S.P.E.C.I.A.L. Complete Video Series - All 7 Training Videos
Youtube 26UDmZRCbm0
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Who greened this shiat?
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Once we at the level of Putin threatening nukes in response to losing conventionally, then we're past standard rationality.
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

king of vegas: swaniefrmreddeer: You've heard of MAD(mutually assured destruction) right subby? If the west were to say they wouldn't respond with nukes if pooty poot were to use them in Ukraine, then pooty poot would use them in Ukraine. Making sure the genocidal monster understands that Russia would become a pile of geen glass is the best way to prevent the genocidal monster from actually following through with his genocidal plan.

MAD works until it doesn't. It will fail one day.


Super depressed bi polar dictator off their meds with a suicidal ideation depressed episode? Ya know there has to be a book of mental illnesses suspected in world leaders in some CIA file somewhere.
 
someonelse
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Submitter has much concern.
 
WillJM8528
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

neongoats: Uh, schlubby, if Putin the Mad touches a nuke every populated area in Russia will be farking glass.

And the only thing of value lost will be the profits of Adidas's track-suit division.


And the millions of innocents dead?
 
WillJM8528
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Squid_for_Brains: Better give Putin everything he wants, then.


We still have...like...conventional weapons that could limit civilian casualties.
 
thehighesttree
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Let's nuke subby and see what happens.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
How about a nice game of chess?
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Somacandra: Once we at the level of Putin threatening nukes in response to losing conventionally, then we're past standard rationality.


Everybody is insane now!
 
ZeroTheHero
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Here you go subby. Think deeper than the surface:

https://a.co/d/cuGyBRW
 
tuxq
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

thehighesttree: Let's nuke subby and see what happens.


Shhh that's how you.get super powered subby and nobody needs that!
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
White reflects the nuclear blast.  Finally, my Irish heritage is good for something.  Besides excessive drinking and getting in to fights.  What are you looking at?  I know it's morning! I just been drinking from yesterday!  You gotta a problem with it?
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
but he's right, you know
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

tuxq: [Fark user image 425x532]


Subby?
 
Breaker Moran [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I've said worse things when I've been tired.

And I've said even worse things when I've been drunk and tired.
 
ITIL Prince [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I saw a video of some Ukrainian that said basically, if they're going to call us Nazis, then let's act like Nazis and kill their kids. It was awful. War is hell. I'd like to think I'd be able to take the high road if I were in that situation, but I'm not at all sure.
 
tuxq
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: tuxq: [Fark user image 425x532]

Subby?


Nah. That meme just cracks me up. I don't have a dog in this fight, I just think sending them hundreds of billions in aid while our own people live on the streets is asinine.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

tuxq: [Fark user image 425x532]


Ruble earned!
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

king of vegas: swaniefrmreddeer: You've heard of MAD(mutually assured destruction) right subby? If the west were to say they wouldn't respond with nukes if pooty poot were to use them in Ukraine, then pooty poot would use them in Ukraine. Making sure the genocidal monster understands that Russia would become a pile of geen glass is the best way to prevent the genocidal monster from actually following through with his genocidal plan.

MAD works until it doesn't. It will fail one day.


How would it fail? It works daily as a threat, and if one of those threats is acted on, then destruction is mutually assured. The only way it could fail would be if Russia launched at us or another country and we didn't respond in kind.

Are you arguing the threat isn't real?
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The only rational response to a nuking is a counter-nuking.  The threat of the counter is what prevents the original attack.  It's not like losing 60k soldiers over a few months, it's losing entire cities forever.  We don't play with Fat Man and Little Boy any longer, you do not want to be on the wrong end of a modern working nuclear warhead.

Even if the threat of retaliation fails, you still have to retaliate or you've just surrendered.

What you have to hope for is that there are enough sane people with a will to live in his chain of command that Putin could not successfully start a nuclear war.
 
