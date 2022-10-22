 Skip to content
(CNN)   Tupperware. It's not just for your grandmas anymore   (cnn.com) divider line
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tupperware wants to be where the cool kids play.

For me, pyrex is relatively cheap, comes with covers, lasts for forever, and can contain and reheat seemingly anything via numerous methods.  Most of my daily-use bowls are just pyrex, because glass looks cool and performs well, and I can literally just stick its cover on it for leftovers.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
lol my ex is a tupperware queen.
fark i dodged a bullet on that one
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

koder: Tupperware wants to be where the cool kids play.

For me, pyrex is relatively cheap, comes with covers, lasts for forever, and can contain and reheat seemingly anything via numerous methods.  Most of my daily-use bowls are just pyrex, because glass looks cool and performs well, and I can literally just stick its cover on it for leftovers.


Pyrex is great, but I like using Tupperware for work and school lunches because I don't have to worry about it getting damaged
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Schtupperware still for everyone.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Corning ware is making a comeback. I used to pick it up at thrifts for very little but prices have gone way up. And it's a lot better to use than plastic.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The Rubbermaid stuff I have is super-cheap, and suits my needs for storing and freezing leftovers.  I don't need expensive brand stuff.  Maybe if Tupperware comes out with a cheap crockpot when my crockpot finally dies in a few years.
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I inherited a bunch of grandma's Tupperware, aside from the cake carrier and large  bowl i use for macaroni salad .its ok stuff but most people  are going to get the cheaper rubbermaid/ziploc stuff.
 
psychosis_inducing
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Don't support pyramid schemes.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I also have to put in a vote for silicone utensils, cookware, and freezer trays.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

alechemist: I inherited a bunch of grandma's Tupperware, aside from the cake carrier and large  bowl i use for macaroni salad .its ok stuff but most people  are going to get the cheaper rubbermaid/ziploc stuff.


Or just re-use the little plastic containers that lunch meat comes in rather than throwing them away.  It's hard to compete with "free".
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: The Rubbermaid stuff I have is super-cheap, and suits my needs for storing and freezing leftovers.  I don't need expensive brand stuff.  Maybe if Tupperware comes out with a cheap crockpot when my crockpot finally dies in a few years.


When it does, get a multi cooker, like an Instant Pot. A lot more versatile, and they have come way down in price. I have a fancy one (a Breville) but everybody else makes one of these now, and you can get one for about $50 on sale.
 
12349876
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Skip to 22 minutes to go from boring factory to crazy cult shiat.

The Wonderful World of Tupperware (ca. 1964) Anita Bryant
Youtube Gcod1edCMnw


/there's a Rifftrax version
 
GoodDoctorB
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"Microwave safe" my ass. Gimme glassware.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

koder: Tupperware wants to be where the cool kids play.

For me, pyrex is relatively cheap, comes with covers, lasts for forever, and can contain and reheat seemingly anything via numerous methods.  Most of my daily-use bowls are just pyrex, because glass looks cool and performs well, and I can literally just stick its cover on it for leftovers.


The pyrex lids are shiat and most of their containers are round (poor use of space).  GlassLock square/rectangualr containers with snap lids/gasket seal are much better.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Is Corning ware ceramic, glass, or plastic?
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: The Rubbermaid stuff I have is super-cheap, and suits my needs for storing and freezing leftovers.  I don't need expensive brand stuff.  Maybe if Tupperware comes out with a cheap crockpot when my crockpot finally dies in a few years.


We switched to Rubbermaid about ten years ago, when the Tupperware my second sister gave to me back in the '80s started breaking.  Still have some though.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Vtimlin: Is Corning ware ceramic, glass, or plastic?


Nevermind, I googled it myself.
CORNINGWARE® products are made from glass-ceramic
 
apoptotic
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
There are only two Tupperware pieces I've ever wanted: a cheese keeper that holds a small block of cheese and has a little cutting board that slides out to slice the cheese on, and a pickle container that you lift up the handle to raise the pickles instead of digging around at the bottom of the jar with a fork. Since neither of those could by any stretch of the imagination be considered urgent needs (especially at $31 for the pickle container), and it looks like they don't even make the cheese keeper anymore, I'll just continue waiting to inherit them. I did already inherit the spaghetti canister and have to admit it is handy.

If the brand somehow does manage to become attractive to the audience they're now targeting, the next thing will be 'damn millennials could maybe afford a house if they'd stop blowing all their money on Tupperware.'
 
Dave2042
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
NZ brand Sistema is totally cool.  I have a nice bento-style lunchbox that's saving me shiatloads of money and I'm eating healthier.  Wish I'd started 30 years ago
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
That means shedding the throwback to its "Mad Men" era image, and positioning Tupperware products as buzz-worthy

ryrob.comView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
