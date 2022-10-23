 Skip to content
(Law and Crime)   You're suspended for two years. I'll appeal to the Supreme Court. OK, you're suspended forever   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
33
•       •       •

cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I think I see the real reason....
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"The parties entered into 583 stipulations of fact and misconduct that span 126 pages and submitted more than 350 stipulated exhibits," the opinion states.

That's a whoooole lot of farkin' up!
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Steve Bannon got nothing but the common man should get no leniency at all EVER!
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Ohio Supreme Court this week "indefinitely" and "immediately" suspended a Cleveland municipal judge who disciplinary authorities said had "conducted business" like a "game show host."


Yeah, we had a president that did that too. Can we ban him forever?
 
nogames2k4
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Game show host<reality show performer?
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: I think I see the real reason....


Because she's a sh*tty judge?
 
duke3522
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somebody was looking for a syndication deal as a TV judge
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: I think I see the real reason....


You may want to look at some analyses by lawyers and others in the profession before you come to conclusions.

This judge made her name within the legal community for a successful high profile murder prosecution and subsequent conviction.  It sounds like that was her strength, but the theatrics as a prosecutor are most definitely not strengths in the solemn task of operating what's supposed to be an unbiased courtroom.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"On multiple occasions, Carr joked that she would be amenable to some form of bribe in return for a lenient sentence," the state supreme court said in a lengthy suspension order.  "In open court, she engaged in dialogues with defendants about accepting kickbacks on fines and arranging 'hook-ups' for herself and her staff for food and beverages, flooring, and storage facilities."

"The parties entered into 583 stipulations of fact and misconduct that span 126 pages and submitted more than 350 stipulated exhibits," the opinion states.

Yeah, that's way, waaaaaaay worse than the headline makes it sense. That's blatant, rampant corruption spanning a farking decade.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pinkey Suzanne Carr
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok that went from "maybe she wasn't that serious in court, but what's wrong with bringing a bit of levity into a tense situation" to "HOLY SHIAT why isn't she in jail" REALLY quickly.

FTFA: In at least 6 of the 34 cases identified in this count, Carr unilaterally amended the charges against the defendant and falsely attributed those amendments to the prosecutor in her judgment entries.

How is that not a violation of civil rights, worthy of criminal prosecution?
 
Grand_Theft_Audio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who the hell let Cardi B in as a damn courtroom judge?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

cretinbob: I think I see the real reason....


Username checks out
 
Trik
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Kinda reminds me of this.
mad scientist with power (robot chicken)
Youtube aPs5KQOdIdM
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

trerro: "On multiple occasions, Carr joked that she would be amenable to some form of bribe in return for a lenient sentence," the state supreme court said in a lengthy suspension order.  "In open court, she engaged in dialogues with defendants about accepting kickbacks on fines and arranging 'hook-ups' for herself and her staff for food and beverages, flooring, and storage facilities."

"The parties entered into 583 stipulations of fact and misconduct that span 126 pages and submitted more than 350 stipulated exhibits," the opinion states.

Yeah, that's way, waaaaaaay worse than the headline makes it sense. That's blatant, rampant corruption spanning a farking decade.


Saw the "legal eagle" take on this.  For non-lawyers "stipulations of fact" mean "she admitted to them".
 
numfarvera [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Oh, wow, that lady was on a power trip.

I'm surprised she didn't refer to herself as the "Head ni-BONG in charge".

Damn
 
ThighsofGlory
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

duke3522: Somebody was looking for a syndication deal as a TV judge


I'd watch her show
 
replacementcool
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
So all the cases she ruled on are being thrown out, right?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

duke3522: Somebody was looking for a syndication deal as a TV judge


She may still get it.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
What do you call a physician that finished last in his class?   Doctor.

What do you call a lawyer that finished last in her class?   Your honor.
(but don't you dare call her ma'am, she don't have a house).
 
TWX
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

tyyreaunn: Ok that went from "maybe she wasn't that serious in court, but what's wrong with bringing a bit of levity into a tense situation" to "HOLY SHIAT why isn't she in jail" REALLY quickly.

FTFA: In at least 6 of the 34 cases identified in this count, Carr unilaterally amended the charges against the defendant and falsely attributed those amendments to the prosecutor in her judgment entries.

How is that not a violation of civil rights, worthy of criminal prosecution?


Do you think the court system is going to prosecute itself any more than the law enforcement system is going to prosecute itself?
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
WHEEL
...

OF
...

JUSTICE!
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
robodog
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

cretinbob: I think I see the real reason....


Because she threw people in jail for not showing up to a courtroom that was supposed to be closed during March of 2020. There had been complaints against her for years but nothing was done until she went against the order of the chief judge of the municipal court and opened her courtroom while the entire courthouse was closed. She then issued arrest warrants for people who correctly did not show up for court and then lied to investigators about issuing the warrants (there's video of you issuing them you moron). Once they got looking into the false imprisonment they found out that folks hadn't been lying and that she had been doing shady ass shiat for years. Ultimately the investigators documented hundreds of cases of judicial misconduct in just a 2 year span and she stipulated (pled guilty essentially) to all of it and then tried to blame it on a mood disorder and menopause! There's also an open criminal investigation because a number of the charges aren't just sanctionable but probably rise to the level of criminal conduct.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

trerro: "On multiple occasions, Carr joked that she would be amenable to some form of bribe in return for a lenient sentence," the state supreme court said in a lengthy suspension order.  "In open court, she engaged in dialogues with defendants about accepting kickbacks on fines and arranging 'hook-ups' for herself and her staff for food and beverages, flooring, and storage facilities."

"The parties entered into 583 stipulations of fact and misconduct that span 126 pages and submitted more than 350 stipulated exhibits," the opinion states.

Yeah, that's way, waaaaaaay worse than the headline makes it sense. That's blatant, rampant corruption spanning a farking decade.


Well it's admitting to joking about it.
Maybe she's lying about it being a joke, and maybe it's not OK even if it is a joke, but it isn't "blatant corruption" at all.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
What's the point of having power and authority if you don't abuse it?
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Covid-19 Orders Flaunted

[Iñigo-Montoya.jpg]
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Begoggle: trerro: "On multiple occasions, Carr joked that she would be amenable to some form of bribe in return for a lenient sentence," the state supreme court said in a lengthy suspension order.  "In open court, she engaged in dialogues with defendants about accepting kickbacks on fines and arranging 'hook-ups' for herself and her staff for food and beverages, flooring, and storage facilities."

"The parties entered into 583 stipulations of fact and misconduct that span 126 pages and submitted more than 350 stipulated exhibits," the opinion states.

Yeah, that's way, waaaaaaay worse than the headline makes it sense. That's blatant, rampant corruption spanning a farking decade.

Well it's admitting to joking about it.
Maybe she's lying about it being a joke, and maybe it's not OK even if it is a joke, but it isn't "blatant corruption" at all.


FTFA:
"E.W. appeared before Carr on July 22, 2020, to request that she grant him driving privileges in his 2018 case for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. After being informed that E.W. worked for an automotive company, Carr told her staff, "I got us another hookup. We could get our cars fixed here," and she stated that she had already gotten them some flooring and carpet. E.W. told her to bring their cars in and that the company would love to take care of them. Carr replied, "Always getting us the hookups. Don't worry, we don't have to pay. It's on him."
 
TWX
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Begoggle: trerro: "On multiple occasions, Carr joked that she would be amenable to some form of bribe in return for a lenient sentence," the state supreme court said in a lengthy suspension order.  "In open court, she engaged in dialogues with defendants about accepting kickbacks on fines and arranging 'hook-ups' for herself and her staff for food and beverages, flooring, and storage facilities."

"The parties entered into 583 stipulations of fact and misconduct that span 126 pages and submitted more than 350 stipulated exhibits," the opinion states.

Yeah, that's way, waaaaaaay worse than the headline makes it sense. That's blatant, rampant corruption spanning a farking decade.

Well it's admitting to joking about it.
Maybe she's lying about it being a joke, and maybe it's not OK even if it is a joke, but it isn't "blatant corruption" at all.


This isn't a situation where a judge comes up with unorthodox sentencing in order to compel a defendant to make some personal choice to change.  This sounds like literally soliciting bribes in open court.

I have heard of judges sentencing defendants to things like performing unskilled labor like grounds-keeping in lieu of normally prescribed sentences, but not typically to their own personal benefit or to the benefit of court staff.  When a judge chooses to offer something unorthodox it's usually backed by the weight of a prescribed sentence, stayed or suspended until the unorthodox one is satisfactorily carried out.  Should the unorthodox sentence not be performed to the satisfaction of the court, the typical sentence or some portion of it would still apply.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Publicly executing corrupt judges would help correct behavior like this.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Reading that, it appears she ran her courtroom like the principal on Abbott Elementary runs her school.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Begoggle: trerro: "On multiple occasions, Carr joked that she would be amenable to some form of bribe in return for a lenient sentence," the state supreme court said in a lengthy suspension order.  "In open court, she engaged in dialogues with defendants about accepting kickbacks on fines and arranging 'hook-ups' for herself and her staff for food and beverages, flooring, and storage facilities."

"The parties entered into 583 stipulations of fact and misconduct that span 126 pages and submitted more than 350 stipulated exhibits," the opinion states.

Yeah, that's way, waaaaaaay worse than the headline makes it sense. That's blatant, rampant corruption spanning a farking decade.

Well it's admitting to joking about it.
Maybe she's lying about it being a joke, and maybe it's not OK even if it is a joke, but it isn't "blatant corruption" at all.

FTFA:
"E.W. appeared before Carr on July 22, 2020, to request that she grant him driving privileges in his 2018 case for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. After being informed that E.W. worked for an automotive company, Carr told her staff, "I got us another hookup. We could get our cars fixed here," and she stated that she had already gotten them some flooring and carpet. E.W. told her to bring their cars in and that the company would love to take care of them. Carr replied, "Always getting us the hookups. Don't worry, we don't have to pay. It's on him."


That has nothing to do with what I said or quoted.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

TWX: Begoggle: trerro: "On multiple occasions, Carr joked that she would be amenable to some form of bribe in return for a lenient sentence," the state supreme court said in a lengthy suspension order.  "In open court, she engaged in dialogues with defendants about accepting kickbacks on fines and arranging 'hook-ups' for herself and her staff for food and beverages, flooring, and storage facilities."

"The parties entered into 583 stipulations of fact and misconduct that span 126 pages and submitted more than 350 stipulated exhibits," the opinion states.

Yeah, that's way, waaaaaaay worse than the headline makes it sense. That's blatant, rampant corruption spanning a farking decade.

Well it's admitting to joking about it.
Maybe she's lying about it being a joke, and maybe it's not OK even if it is a joke, but it isn't "blatant corruption" at all.

This isn't a situation where a judge comes up with unorthodox sentencing in order to compel a defendant to make some personal choice to change.  This sounds like literally soliciting bribes in open court.

I have heard of judges sentencing defendants to things like performing unskilled labor like grounds-keeping in lieu of normally prescribed sentences, but not typically to their own personal benefit or to the benefit of court staff.  When a judge chooses to offer something unorthodox it's usually backed by the weight of a prescribed sentence, stayed or suspended until the unorthodox one is satisfactorily carried out.  Should the unorthodox sentence not be performed to the satisfaction of the court, the typical sentence or some portion of it would still apply.


That also has nothing to do with what I said or quoted.
 
