(Slate)   Today's Slatesplanation: Where the phrase "barefoot and pregnant" came from, and why you're such an asshat for still using it   (slate.com) divider line
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have never heard it used as a positive, Smitty.

In the words of George Carlin: "there are no bad words. Bad thoughts? Bad intentions? And then there are just words."
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Wasn't me."
consequence.netView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: I have never heard it used as a positive, Smitty.


Yeah, that's news to me too.  Jeezy creezy how stupid can people be?
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Interesting. I was expecting more racism.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Keep her well-shagged and poorly shod and she'll not wander far,"

Other proverbs tested by the focus group:

Take away her Jimmy Choos and fill her up with spoo.
Ensure neither your wiener nor her feet have protection.
Pump her snatch and snatch her pumps.
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I also thought that phrase had a small dimension of truth to it in that for many (if not most) women's feet swell during pregnancy, and some can even grow a shoe size.

If you're super poor, that could mean no shoes at all once you get the hobbit feet.  I'd always associated the saying with deep deep rural poverty where there's nothing else to do but breed and make biscuits.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But it doesn't have quite the same ring if you're a millionaire celebrity.

Nothing does, because you have all the money you ever would need. Wouldn't be the first time some out of touch numpty is using a phrase wrong.

Now lets sing some dumb Beatles song during a lockdown and turn living out of your vehicle into a trendy fashion statement.
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whoop whoop!  It's the language police!

Don't insult hillbillies.

/DNRTFA
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, it makes for a good rule of thumb.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: "The phrase "barefoot and pregnant" has always struck me as a vivid threat of entrapment: the one-two punch of immobilization in the domestic sphere by dint of both biology and culture."

Djathink?
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, I've only ever heard it used jokingly, to lampoon the "olden days". Buddy of mine laughingly razzed his wife about it years ago when they were young and she was literally that. She just laughed and threw a sponge at him.

I only skimmed (and good cripes is that a lot of words!) but seems author of TFA just needs something to be outraged about, which is super shocking for Slate.
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Keeping a woman in a state of pregnant servitude did ensure that a man maintained control over his wife, and the marriage would be more likely to remain intact.

Well if it's just about keeping control over her, "It rubs the lotion on its skin or else it gets the hose again" also kind of works, but does require you to dig a deep hole in your basement.

Greenskeepers - Lotion
Youtube 20z4edLGxHE
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gentlequiet: [Fark user image 425x276]


Baresporked.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Texas, it came from and is still a mainstay belief in rural Texas. Everything racist , bigoted, misogynistic and hateful comes from Texas.
Some good came out of Texas, non that I can think of, but something a hundred years ago maybe.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fatassbastard: Yeah, I've only ever heard it used jokingly, to lampoon the "olden days". Buddy of mine laughingly razzed his wife about it years ago when they were young and she was literally that. She just laughed and threw a sponge at him.

I only skimmed (and good cripes is that a lot of words!) but seems author of TFA just needs something to be outraged about, which is super shocking for Slate.


tl;dr summary of TFA:
The author heard some wealthy idiots calling the phrase a positive status for women.
The author found many examples from the past where the phrase is described as a bad thing.
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I always thought it was an observation of youthful poverty.
 
Fano
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Caelistis
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
My wife used to joke that her goal in life was to be barefoot and pregnant. She hated wearing shoes indoors and very much wanted to be a mother.

Her ultimate happiness would have been to been barefoot in our garden tending to her vegetable crops with a swollen belly.

But that was her choice and her ability to describe herself as such.
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: Texas, it came from and is still a mainstay belief in rural Texas. Everything racist , bigoted, misogynistic and hateful comes from Texas.
Some good came out of Texas, non that I can think of, but something a hundred years ago maybe.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Well, ol' Willie, and several others. And Interstate 35.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
so, for the longest time I didn't understand what "Slatesplanation", I never read Slate.

2 paragraphs in, and I now grok it.

Thanks Slate for explaining something I knew since high school.

Maybe this is needed because (Florida public) education has dropped below the dismal level it was before
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I've always heard it used as a way of describing how misogynist men view women. Like "get me a sammich," only worse. It's never been a nice phrase, but plenty of people literally buy into that view.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Caelistis: My wife used to joke that her goal in life was to be barefoot and pregnant. She hated wearing shoes indoors and very much wanted to be a mother.

Her ultimate happiness would have been to been barefoot in our garden tending to her vegetable crops with a swollen belly.

But that was her choice and her ability to describe herself as such.


Beware! I never wear shoes and now when I have to go out I feel like Frankenstein's monster, lumbering around no matter what I wear. I am down to a pair of ballet slippers. They're all I can handle any more.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Snort: Don't insult hillbillies.


I'm sure you mean Mountain Williams.

Also, the phrase in the article will always remind me of Bone Tomahawk.   It went from insulting to gruesome in no time.
 
