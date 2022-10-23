 Skip to content
(Federal Aviation Administration)   Deadline to leave comments regarding minimum airplane dimensions is Nov 1   (faa.gov)
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The comments can only be about safety or operational issues, not comfort so keep that in mind if you send in a comment.
 
hej
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DON.MAC: The comments can only be about safety or operational issues, not comfort so keep that in mind if you send in a comment.


Nobody will keep that in mind.
 
usahole
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DON.MAC: The comments can only be about safety or operational issues, not comfort so keep that in mind if you send in a comment.


I assume that claustrophobia would be considered a safety issue
 
dryknife
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
What's the deal with airline food?
 
nytmare
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Leon's getting larger. I punch those numbers into my calculator, it makes  a worried face.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I assume the airlines are going to do what the cable companies did...

and flood the response box with obvious cookie-cutter comments about how they wish the airlines would make the seats even smaller and that seat space is an enemy to free markets.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Soon:
historytoday.comView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
So the winner will be Seaty McSeatface?
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

dryknife: What's the deal with airline food?


It tastes different 30k feet in the air. Next question?

/I can't drink soda on an airplane, bottle, can, or poured into a cup - it's just completely tasteless to me.
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
How about maximum passenger size / seat size ratio?  It takes a lot longer for a 6 foot 400lb person to get out of a seat than a 5 foot 90lb person.  You could evacuate an entire airport before the first one gets out of a window seat.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Soon:
[historytoday.com image 850x591]


Those guys in the pyramid array at the bow, look at all that luxurious arm room they have. I hope they paid extra for that.
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Just look at how happy people are in economy class.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mokmo
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Someone finally forced them to reconsider the safety of the shrinking seat spaces. Yes, per court order. The aircraft makers could do anything as long as their fitness enthusiast evacuation simulation group could get out of the plane within the expected time.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Two mean giants
Youtube Ci7SO7dB7qI
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cnocnanrionnag [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
6'6" 240# here.  whatever they decide it won't work for me...
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

DON.MAC: The comments can only be about safety or operational issues, not comfort so keep that in mind if you send in a comment.


Any guesses that any whining about headroom (6'5", have a relatively short inseam and judge cars by headroom) will result in the "fasten seatbelts" sign being lit for the entire flight?

/drove rentals nearly exclusively 1994-1995 (also flew a lot.  They tended to give me the emergency exit row back then.  Good times).
//cars exclusively passed or failed the wumpus test: exception the Chevy Cavalier got a D when I bumped my head on a bump
///oddly enough, while a Dodge Stratus failed, I bought a nearly identical Plymouth Breeze.  The leather interior must have had slightly taller seats and more padded roof and had at least an 1" of spare headroom.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Snarfangel: Just look at how happy people are in economy class.
[Fark user image 850x1077]


You think economy is fun, you should see steerage

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Since the 1970's people have gotten larger, but seats have gotten smaller. This is a problem.
media-cldnry.s-nbcnews.comView Full Size
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I bet they mention Planck length...
 
Madcaplaff
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Is there a place where I can leave a comment about people who recline their seats?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Honestly, it's time for split thick and thin seating.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

dryknife: What's the deal with airline food?


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Walker: Since the 1970's people have gotten larger, but seats have gotten smaller. This is a problem.
[media-cldnry.s-nbcnews.com image 760x570]


I respect that guy for realizing he's way to big for that seat and dealing with that discomfort to not encroach on his neighbor's space. Probably still caused some issues for people using the aisle,  but he made sure not to smother some poor dude the entire flight.
 
brigid_fitch
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

TheCableGuy: dryknife: What's the deal with airline food?

It tastes different 30k feet in the air. Next question?

/I can't drink soda on an airplane, bottle, can, or poured into a cup - it's just completely tasteless to me.


I heard something on NPR last week about why stuff tastes different on airplanes & why sodas are awful.  The pressure in the cabin is lower than our regular atmosphere, so CO2 bubbles more and dilutes the soda (Diet Coke is the worst offender).  The lower pressure also weakens your sense of smell, which is tied to your sense of taste.  That's why it's the only place where people will voluntarily order tomato juice--it's full of umami, which is practically the only thing your taste buds recognize in a pressurized cabin.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

usahole: DON.MAC: The comments can only be about safety or operational issues, not comfort so keep that in mind if you send in a comment.

I assume that claustrophobia would be considered a safety issue


Say the current seat size will slow down evacuation speeds and that larger seats will speed up an evacuation.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Walker: Since the 1970's people have gotten larger, but seats have gotten smaller. This is a problem.
[media-cldnry.s-nbcnews.com image 760x570]


I had a lady like that sit next to me.  Only she annexed 1/3rd of my seat.  She walks up, doesn't say a word, just lifts the arm rest and slide bumps me out of her way, jamming me into the other arm rest. (No sorry, or excuse me or nothing)
I complain and she says "well I got to sit down don't I? You're small, you'll be fine. " I complained to the sky waitress and she just sighs and tells me if *I* want to continue on the flight, *I* just need to make the best of it. Like I was the problem.
 
Flashlight
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The seat sizes are fine. Don't be fat.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I find air travel quite comfortable.   I am not seeing the problem.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
My Klezmer Metal Cover Band
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"Deep vein thrombosis" is the word you want in the comments. Too small, too tight and you cannot move your legs a bloody inch. Your circulation goes down and your blood, the farking traitor, decides that means it's a good time to clot up. The clot reaches your heart or brain? No anticlotting compounds handy?

You're gonna die. And it is going to farking hurt. Is that a safety issue? Screaming bloody death in a confined space from which there's no escape? You tell me.

The solution to this problem has been known for quite some time, though for some rea$on the airlines have all seen for to move in the opposite direction from that. And. here. we. are.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Warthog: I find air travel quite comfortable.   I am not seeing the problem.

[Fark user image image 425x239]

[Fark user image image 425x239]

[Fark user image image 364x750]


Can't afford first class, huh?
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Warthog: I find air travel quite comfortable.   I am not seeing the problem.

[Fark user image image 425x239]

[Fark user image image 425x239]

[Fark user image image 364x750]

Can't afford first class, huh?


I'm handcuffed to United because IAD is my hub.  Sadly they eliminated international first a while back in favor of Polaris.  It's adequate, but it's not Emirates.
 
someonelse
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Noah_Tall: How about maximum passenger size / seat size ratio?  It takes a lot longer for a 6 foot 400lb person to get out of a seat than a 5 foot 90lb person.  You could evacuate an entire airport before the first one gets out of a window seat.


How about we skip the measurements and go straight to making people show they can exit a seat within a dictated time frame? If that's your actual concern, that's the way to do it.
 
p51d007
‘’ less than a minute ago  
How it SHOULD be but won't.  Because all you are to the airline is CATTLE

3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
