 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Slate)   Russia has basically turned into a women-only country now that all the men have either been drafted to fight in Ukraine or fled the country. This could be your time, Farkers   (slate.com) divider line
42
    More: Giggity, Vladimir Putin, Russian women, legal lifehacks, Russia, Russian President Vladimir Putin, partial mobilization of army reservists, number of draft-eligible men, Prime Minister of Russia  
•       •       •

1034 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Oct 2022 at 4:12 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



42 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
incendi [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Well, maybe things will finally change, then.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Russian women are stunningly beautiful.

Until that one day when they turn overnight into an old bubushka
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Gubbo: Until that one day when they turn overnight into an old bubushka


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Pussy Riot - Police State (Official Music Video)
Youtube oaZl12Z5P7g
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Isn't this how the mail order bride industry got started? Russia killed off so many menfolk in war that it left too few to marry the women? Dah?
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
China is looking for wives.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sounds like once Putin and his circle of self-serving evil are dead, Russia might have either a babe or a hardened babushka for a president. Either one a massive improvement.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


*rawr*
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
During WW1 a lot of Euro villages became women-powered and women-run. When the men came back after war and tried to reassert dominance, they faced a lot of resistance. Specifically, wives learnt that you could make an untraceable poison from wallpaper paste.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My time to go to Russia?  I'm good, thx.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do you suppose this was Putin's goal all along?
 
bzdrummer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never seen a single one of them who doesn't soulress and dead-eyed, no matter how much Maybelline they spackle on.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*look soulless
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sin'sHero: China is looking for wives.


I feel like they could have been pushing Russia from the start just on the off chance that they'd go this route, because China, except that IIRC China is a fairly racist place, and nobody likes Russians anyway.

/do they still have people saying that Chinese evolved completely independently from other humans?
 
bronskrat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zenith
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It wasn't looking good prior to the war, Poots has probably ruined Russia as a culture.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Russian women are stunningly beautiful.

Until that one day when they turn overnight into an old bubushka


Sort of like Asians
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
p51d007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Difference between this, & the WW2 generation of Russian men is a lot ot the 18-40 year Olds didn't grow up under communist indoctrination. 😉
 
Hinged
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They'll just start drafting the women.
 
barefoot2008
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Future birth rates will plummet which will lead to worker shortage which will lead to.....
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: [Fark user image image 480x640]

*rawr*


Damn gopnik cats always squating around.
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mission Impossible! Touching 1000 Girls' Breast!
Youtube iL3h7DFiXGc

PNSFW
 
Swampmaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I call dibs on Nata Lee!
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ohhh... good try though, Farker.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/maybe her mom is available?
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

barefoot2008: Future birth rates will plummet which will lead to worker shortage which will lead to.....


dancing!
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Article states that through mobilization (300k) and fleeing (700k including women and kids) it represents .5% of the population.  Women outnumbered men before the war with 86.8 men per 100 women so women still outnumber men OR a LOT more men have been killed than stated.

I also really liked this part.
"With their partners safely aboard, these women have to manage household finances, raise kids"
It's been a month, they managed to figure things out for a month, things they should already know but even if they didn't it's been a month.  How could you possibly fail in a month?  Pay 0 bill for a month and your fine, just feeding the kids every other day would keep them alive so the bar is set pretty low that they are surviving 34 days after the mobilization was announced assuming every one of these men left that day.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

bronskrat: [Fark user image image 380x380]


That woman was really cute
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Quick, ladies, this is your chance!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
matthardingu [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Ladies of Russia, I'm taking applications for who will marry this bald, bearded, and bumbling 40-year-old.
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Have Eva Elfie brought to me ASAP.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
You still gotta get rid of putin and the rest of the oligarchy first. But yes after maybe a matriarchal society needs its place in society.
 
mononymous
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Sin'sHero: China is looking for wives.


Chinese men are like ladyboys
Russian women are tough as linebackers
Boys, it looks like snu-snu's back on the menu!
 
Creoena
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
After reading this, I have zero sympathy for these women.  None.  In fact, some are the enemy.

Essentially, it's summarized by two quotes:

"It is so hard when someone you love leaves," said Katya, a 26-year old woman from Moscow who asked that her name be changed for her safety. "I spend a lot more time now missing him, and I focus on work to distract myself and not think about it." Katya said that her daily life doesn't feel that different-though she did learn how to fix home appliances, which would typically have been her partner's  domain. "It's more a question of accepting the fact that this person is far away and you don't know when he will return," she said.

and

All four women told me they're constantly worried about the men in their lives, whether partners, friends, or passing acquaintances. "It feels like this constant anxiety," Sofia said. "You look at your professor, and you worry. He's explaining something in class, and you're wondering if he's OK." In her free time, Sofia's mother now hunts down military supplies and prepares backpacks for recruits, just in case someone she knows is drafted.

Zero concern for whether the men are committing war crimes in Ukraine, about whether they're being asked to murder or rape civilians, about if they're about to escalate an already illegal occupation.  Instead, they're saying life isn't any different and they're preparing supplies to these monsters.  Fark them.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
So they are ripe for a new Catherine the Great?
 
pacified
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Men are by and large terrible.
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Zenith: It wasn't looking good prior to the war, Poots has probably ruined Russia as a culture.


This is Part II of the societal drain that went on in the 1990s.  A generation ago Russia lost their best and brightest who GTFO at the first opportunity when their economy collapsed.

Thirty years later, this unjust war and draft is making their most ethical, fittest, and smartest to GTFO once again.  This won't end well for the Motherland.  The people left behind are f*cked.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

bronskrat: [Fark user image image 380x380]


Give back leg, Janice.
 
Trik
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Wendy's - Soviet Fashion Show (1985, USA)
Youtube FpypTXccG2I
 
MellowMauiMan
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Creoena: After reading this, I have zero sympathy for these women.  None.  In fact, some are the enemy.

Essentially, it's summarized by two quotes:

"It is so hard when someone you love leaves," said Katya, a 26-year old woman from Moscow who asked that her name be changed for her safety. "I spend a lot more time now missing him, and I focus on work to distract myself and not think about it." Katya said that her daily life doesn't feel that different-though she did learn how to fix home appliances, which would typically have been her partner's  domain. "It's more a question of accepting the fact that this person is far away and you don't know when he will return," she said.

and

All four women told me they're constantly worried about the men in their lives, whether partners, friends, or passing acquaintances. "It feels like this constant anxiety," Sofia said. "You look at your professor, and you worry. He's explaining something in class, and you're wondering if he's OK." In her free time, Sofia's mother now hunts down military supplies and prepares backpacks for recruits, just in case someone she knows is drafted.

Zero concern for whether the men are committing war crimes in Ukraine, about whether they're being asked to murder or rape civilians, about if they're about to escalate an already illegal occupation.  Instead, they're saying life isn't any different and they're preparing supplies to these monsters.  Fark them.


Salient points. Aloha!
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Creoena: After reading this, I have zero sympathy for these women.  None.  In fact, some are the enemy.

Essentially, it's summarized by two quotes:

"It is so hard when someone you love leaves," said Katya, a 26-year old woman from Moscow who asked that her name be changed for her safety. "I spend a lot more time now missing him, and I focus on work to distract myself and not think about it." Katya said that her daily life doesn't feel that different-though she did learn how to fix home appliances, which would typically have been her partner's  domain. "It's more a question of accepting the fact that this person is far away and you don't know when he will return," she said.

and

All four women told me they're constantly worried about the men in their lives, whether partners, friends, or passing acquaintances. "It feels like this constant anxiety," Sofia said. "You look at your professor, and you worry. He's explaining something in class, and you're wondering if he's OK." In her free time, Sofia's mother now hunts down military supplies and prepares backpacks for recruits, just in case someone she knows is drafted.

Zero concern for whether the men are committing war crimes in Ukraine, about whether they're being asked to murder or rape civilians, about if they're about to escalate an already illegal occupation.  Instead, they're saying life isn't any different and they're preparing supplies to these monsters.  Fark them.


I don't think they're aware of what the Russian army is doing in Ukraine.
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 1 minute ago  
There's a poetic justice in knowing Putin is destroying his country in the long term for this stupid war.
 
Displayed 42 of 42 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.