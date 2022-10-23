 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Bad: Russian bombs and missiles explode causing huge damage. Spiffy: Inside the factory where they're made   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Russia released the information, and leaned heavily on the "human cost" of the strike that heavily damaged the facility. Sob stories about the human pain of a few workers and their now orphaned children absolutely Pale in comparison to the tens of thousands of civilians killed, maimed, orphaned, and made homeless by the weapons made in that factory.
I say keep blowing up Russia's weapons factories. Every one that is damaged saves thousands of innocents, and brings the war closer to ending. And if Russians are worried about dying in a strike, don't work in a weapons factory. Ukrainians don't have that luxury, as Russians are killing them in their homes, in hospitals, daycare centers, churches, etc.

/Tldr- GOOD. Blow up ALL the Russian weapons factories.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Mail online and russian sources. Is there a link in the article to an actual information source, cuz I ain't clicking that.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I mean....they were working in a Russian ordinance factory. Occasional explosions are to be expected.
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
You really should read the Red Sparrow trilogy if you have not already done so
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I wonder who would be so dumb to be smoking a cigarette there? Vlad? Yuri? Petov?
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
PhoenixFarker [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I hope it hurt the whole time, that their children are sad, and that their families are hungry.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Bugs Bunny not finding duds.

bugs duds
Youtube lJKcdlj-Uiw
and he was in his 19th year.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
29th year. Old GS schedule.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Let me guess Russia will claim this is more Ukrainian terrorism against innocent Russians.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
And with a slight tap of the hammer, johnny_vegasbeats me to it
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Russia released the information, and leaned heavily on the "human cost" of the strike that heavily damaged the facility. Sob stories about the human pain of a few workers and their now orphaned children absolutely Pale in comparison to the tens of thousands of civilians killed, maimed, orphaned, and made homeless by the weapons made in that factory.
I say keep blowing up Russia's weapons factories. Every one that is damaged saves thousands of innocents, and brings the war closer to ending. And if Russians are worried about dying in a strike, don't work in a weapons factory. Ukrainians don't have that luxury, as Russians are killing them in their homes, in hospitals, daycare centers, churches, etc.

/Tldr- GOOD. Blow up ALL the Russian weapons factories.


If you work in a weapons factory, you're a legitimate military target.   If your kids are orphaned, that's not on whoever killed you.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
ichef.bbci.co.ukView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It was probably suicide. Good for them.
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Perm Gunpowder Plant, which produces Grad and Smerch weaponry for Russian troops, reportedly went up in flames.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lexx
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The world needs more of this.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Two people were burned alive while there are fears more could be dead


This is really sad, and people should feel bad cheering about it.


That number should be much higher.

Next time...
 
MythDragon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The problem started at the testing line.
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size

There was one that wasn't.
 
Ubisoft is ISIS
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
If only there were more dead nazis.

Hope their willfully braindead parents never stop suffering, and their sh*thead Nazi friends kill themselves too. Send their children to a decent country, where they can be raised as something decent instead of Russian
 
dustman81
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: [thumbs.gfycat.com image 455x262]


Oh goddammit, I looked too.
Stupid page load times.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
And nothing of value was lost.
 
dustman81
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, in Russia

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

PhoenixFarker: I hope it hurt the whole time, that their children are sad, and that their families are hungry.


Fortunately, their families will have plenty of sausage tonight!
Fark user imageView Full Size



"But where did such delicious sausage come from?" you ask.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
FTA: Last month the Perm munitions plant announced it had recruited 350 extra staff to boost Putin's war effort.

I'm sure all we're willing, well paid, good working conditions and moral is high.

But probably not. I'm going with most of those 350 were forced under threat of death to them or family members.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Anyone know if Guy Fawkes was spotted in the vicinity?
 
