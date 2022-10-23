 Skip to content
(WABI Bangor)   Careful this Halloween parents. We opened up this cop and there was a fentanyl dealer inside   (wabi.tv) divider line
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm sure his fellow cops and the police union are outraged, that he's being held responsible for his actions.
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A former Calais police officer accused of giving drugs to a minor has been sentenced to four years in prison.

If he received a sentence, you can go ahead and say "convicted" instead of "accused."
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fake news. Everyone knows even the smallest amount of fentanyl will slay a cop.  He COULDN'T have given the kid fentanyl.
 
WillJM8528
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Who'd he piss off? Pretty sure this is the standard rather than the exception.
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
He should be sentenced to be beaten with sticks till all his crap spills out
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: He should be sentenced to be beaten with sticks till all his crap spills out


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
How would a cop have time to deal with fentanyl, what with all the self-narcanning with the mention of the word?
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Cop/fentanyl trifecta in play?
 
macadamnut
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

aimtastic: A former Calais police officer accused of giving drugs to a minor has been sentenced to four years in prison.

If he received a sentence, you can go ahead and say "convicted" instead of "accused."


I don't think he should be referred to as a "former" cop, since he was on duty in his police car when he did the crime.
They're representing the whole police force and they should have to wear full uniform whenever they're in the dock.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Cops get mad when other people are selling drugs because they are cutting in on the cops' drug selling turf.
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: How would a cop have time to deal with fentanyl, what with all the self-narcanning with the mention of the word?


Pretty soon the cops will have to wear Bane style masks, so they can have a constant supply of Narcan to combat fentanyl. They think it should be considered a Weapon of Mass Destruction after all. A $10 baggie or a couple pressed pills could like 6 million people!


Fark user imageView Full Size


/I'm CIA
 
zimbach
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

macadamnut: They're representing the whole police force and they should have to wear full uniform whenever they're in the dock.


Having the accused cop wear the uniform at trial could influence jurors in several ways, positive or negative depending on their individual opinions and experiences. Some may respect his authority; others may be intimidated. Either way it will mess with their heads and that's not a good thing.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

aimtastic: A former Calais police officer accused of giving drugs to a minor has been sentenced to four years in prison.

If he received a sentence, you can go ahead and say "convicted" instead of "accused."


All cops are innocent until they have a training accident or tragically die surrounded by 5 fellow officers during a routine traffic stop.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
O frabjous day! Callooh! Calais!
 
Begoggle
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
He just needs more training.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
And did the 17-year-old catch a trafficking charge?
 
slantsix
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
They say that every accusation is an admission. I've never understood why every single year, the cops lie to us about there being drugs in Halloween candy.

And now it clicked - the cops are the ones literally giving kids drugs. I'm not shocked.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 minute ago  
So what's the problem with giving them drugs? They work long hours down in the dark. They could use a little pick me up from time to time.
 
