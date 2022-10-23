 Skip to content
You can still buy Ronald Reagan
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmmm, I thought someone already bought it. Guess not.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images3.memedroid.comView Full Size
 
Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was originally called the Ronald Reagan Federal Building building in 1966? Impressive
 
a perfectly serviceable can of spooge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Turn it into a mental health and rehab facility with free service for the poor. Maybe the stupid old shiatbag will turn over in his shiatty grave. Maybe he'll be so outraged he'll briefly come back to life so I can kick him in the nuts on behalf of all my friends who died of AIDS while he laughed and banged his ridiculous ignorant whore of a wife with his pathetic little fash-cock in his stupid goddamn mansion.

Yes I'm still bitter about it. If you lived through the 80s anywhere near the gay community you would be too.
 
jmr61
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My all time favorite photo of the both of them.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EnderWiggnz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: [images3.memedroid.com image 494x603]


Holiding it like he's never held a gun.

I bet he does know the difference between a clip and a magazine.
 
a perfectly serviceable can of spooge
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jmr61: My all time favorite photo of the both of them.

[Fark user image 850x1289]


Thanks a lot, jerk. How am I supposed to go to Sunday brunch with my kids now with this massive boner?
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bidding starts at $4M, but it should trickle down from there.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jmr61: My all time favorite photo of the both of them.

[Fark user image image 850x1289]


I was there that day.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [images3.memedroid.com image 494x603]


Ok I get it, no snack service on this flight - sorrrrrrrryyyyyy!
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

EnderWiggnz: kdawg7736: [images3.memedroid.com image 494x603]

Holiding it like he's never held a gun.

I bet he does know the difference between a clip and a magazine.


He's holding it like a movie prop.  Which makes sense for him, the situation, and his life.  That flag Nancy is holding in the good picture is for service in the propaganda squad of the Army.

Back then the GOP sent professional and highly skilled liars to DC.
 
1funguy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

a perfectly serviceable can of spooge: Turn it into a mental health and rehab facility with free service for the poor. Maybe the stupid old shiatbag will turn over in his shiatty grave. Maybe he'll be so outraged he'll briefly come back to life so I can kick him in the nuts on behalf of all my friends who died of AIDS while he laughed and banged his ridiculous ignorant whore of a wife with his pathetic little fash-cock in his stupid goddamn mansion.

Yes I'm still bitter about it. If you lived through the 80s anywhere near the gay community you would be too.


So, kicking him in ghost nuts > chopping ghost nuts off and making him dance on tables while wearing them as earrings..?

Not me. Choosing  "B"  down here.

/ thought crimes
// get it all
/// then get over it
 
Begoggle
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Oh I misread the headline and now I'm sad.
I thought it said bury.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Turn them in to apartments.  When the pipes leak, tell the tenants it "trickle down".

That asbestos? It's protection is the bestest.

There's a ketchup joke in there somewhere.

/Rule of threes
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fun fact, while he was religious, Ronald Reagan was never a Christian while he was in politics.  He was a spiritualist who followed a movement that was founded in the late 19th century and that was very big into communing with the dead, psychics, and astrology.  Basically Reagan was one of those naval gazers who believed in the secret magical power of chakras.  He only ever played at being a Christian when it suited him politically.
 
