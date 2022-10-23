 Skip to content
(Twitter)   M-O-O-N, that spells "MOON"
    Amusing  
3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
I May Be Crazy But...
36 minutes ago  
It's a slow day on Twitter, huh?
 
Albert911emt
35 minutes ago  
Yep, that's a moon.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
I May Be Crazy But...
35 minutes ago  

I May Be Crazy But...: It's a slow day on Twitter, huh?


I spoke without thinking.  I can absolutely see why this got the green light.  It's right there after all.
 
BitwiseShift
35 minutes ago  
Actually makes more sense than Stonehenge.
 
Cheron
34 minutes ago  
ISO 9000 flashback, everything has to be clearly labled
 
born_yesterday
34 minutes ago  
It's a streetlight
 
gilatrout
33 minutes ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

ImagesAlbum: https://t.co/DEbpuhKrKF


Huh, I think this might have been taken here in Albuquerque
 
ITIL Prince
28 minutes ago  
This is not the whole the story though, just the Cliff Notes.
 
Wadded Beef
26 minutes ago  
I see Ben Garrison is doing public signage now.
 
TheMysteriousStranger
22 minutes ago  
So is there a Sun St. as well?

/South Padre Island has an area with a lot of lanes names after planets and stars.
//But no Rocket Lane which is a shame given that SpaceX's Starbase is really, really close.
 
Gyrfalcon
20 minutes ago  
You can wait your whole life for one shot...
 
Demetrius
19 minutes ago  
The B-52's - There's A Moon In The Sky (Called The Moon)
Youtube ZTnKOLUGAtc
 
Rythsys
18 minutes ago  

gilatrout: Original: Original Tweet:
ImagesAlbum: https://t.co/DEbpuhKrKF

Huh, I think this might have been taken here in Albuquerque


That's what I have assumed for years.
 
LesserEvil
17 minutes ago  
So that's where the women's shelter is that Alice ended up fleeing to after Ralph found out about her and Ed and went "bang zoom" all over her face

/Honeymoon didn't last
 
Floki
14 minutes ago  
"M-O-O-N, that spells 'my main man'."
 
lokis_mentor
6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gilatrout
1 minute ago  

gilatrout: Original: Original Tweet:

ImagesAlbum: https://t.co/DEbpuhKrKF


Huh, I think this might have been taken here in Albuquerque


Yes, Academy and Moon in Albuquerque.  Watch out for those left turns

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
beezeltown
1 minute ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

That's no--wait, sorry, proceed.
 
The Irresponsible Captain
less than a minute ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
20 comments

