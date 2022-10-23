 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Day 242 of WW3: Number of Russians killed stands at 67,470, says Ukraine. Russian defense project 'likely to deter' rapid Ukrainian advance in Luhansk, says UK MoD. It's your Sunday Ukraine war discussion   (theguardian.com) divider line
37
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
2 hours ago  
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
2 hours ago  
<walks in wth arms loaded w pink bakery boxes, gingerly sets them down>

Ok I got 2 dozen donuts since everyone is going to be hungover and need the sugar. Anybody touches that apple fritter though.... you have to sit in the corner on Mr. Fister.
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

Father_Jack: <walks in wth arms loaded w pink bakery boxes, gingerly sets them down>

Ok I got 2 dozen donuts since everyone is going to be hungover and need the sugar. Anybody touches that apple fritter though.... you have to sit in the corner on Mr. Fister.


<Snaps on rubber gloves>

Oh, hi!
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Main news for October 22:

The enemy launched a massive missile attack on the energy infrastructure of the country. Many cities and settlements were left without electricity .

was actually destroyed . In Lutsk, an energy facility that was hiat by Russian missiles

▪ The aggressor continues to terrorize our country: 36 missiles were fired in half a day, most of them were shot down .

▪ The during the day Armed Forces of Ukraine landed two enemy helicopters .
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
9 Russian vessels arrested in Ukraine were handed over for use by a domestic enterprise

The total cost of these ships exceeds 532 million hryvnias.

" They arrived in Ukraine at the end of 2021 and the beginning of 2022. The owners of these ships paid taxes and filled the budget of Russia, which actually provided financial assistance to the Russian troops. Now these ships will replenish the budget of Ukraine ," the Prosecutor General's Office reported.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Opens box, JACK! What the actual fark? Where did you even....only you.

fasahd [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
As a result of the morning rocket fire, "Rivneazot" came to an emergency stop

" Due to the lack of electricity, the ammonia plant, nitric acid plant, lime-ammonium nitrate plant and ammonium nitrate plant were stopped ," the press service of Group DF reported.

Due to the efforts of the workers, the shutdown of the shops was carried out in accordance with the regulations. The environmental situation at the enterprise is within the norm. The further restoration of the workshops will take place in coordination with the local authorities after the restoration of a stable supply of electricity through two backup lines, as required by the technical regulations of production.

" Rivneazot" PJSC will fully fulfill all contractual obligations to farmers and agricultural holdings for the supply of mineral fertilizers in the autumn season , "the press service of Group DF emphasized.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
In Russia, there was a fire at a gunpowder factory where shells for the Grads and Smerchs were manufactured

According to the Russian mass media, the fire broke out in the city of Perm, two people died, four more remain under the rubble.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
The enemy launched an attack
in Zaporizhzhia using kamikaze drones and S-300 missiles

One of the drones hiat a public building in Zaporizhzhia. No casualties.

One of the villages of Zaporizhzhya district was also shelled by rockets. Private houses and school premises were damaged. No casualties.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
He would have turned 26 in a week. Together with his wife, they planned their small celebration. But they didn't have time.

Fighter pilot, navigator of the aviation squadron of the 204th tactical aviation brigade, Taras Redkin, died in battle with the enemy.

The defender performed the combat task of destroying the enemy's anti-aircraft defenses near the line of battle and took the aircraft away from the settlement.

Back in May, Volodymyr Zelensky awarded Taras with a medal for military service to Ukraine.

Eternal glory to the heroic deeds of our heroes! Eternal memory!

fasahd [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
SBU detained ex-owner and honorary president of Motor Sichi Vyacheslav Boguslaev: he is suspected of treason and collaborationism

This was reported by Hromadske, referring to its own sources in law enforcement agencies.

It is noted that law enforcement officers are taking the detainee under escort from Zaporizhzhia to Kyiv.

Boguslaev is suspected of collaborationism and aiding the aggressor state - Russia.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Russian terrorists fired at an apartment building in Mykolaiv, completely destroying an apartment on the fifth floor

A nearby 10-story residential building was also damaged: windows and doors were blown out, balconies were mutilated, city mayor Oleksandr Sienkovych reports.

The heating line, a children's playground and several parked cars were also damaged.

There were no casualties. One man received minor injuries from broken glass
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
In Kirovohrad Oblast, several houses were damaged by fragments of a downed rocket

There were no casualties or injuries. This was announced by the head of the region Andriy Rajkovich.

Appropriate services are available on site.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
the Russians shelled Nikopolshchyna again: five people were injured

Nikopol was set on fire.
Previously, five people were injured. Two of them were traveling in a car when a Russian projectile exploded next to the car.

The head of Dnipropetrovsk region Valentin Reznichenko reported.

Houses, a kindergarten and several private enterprises were damaged in the city.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Oops! from story above

fasahd [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
the occupiers refuse to return to Energodar children who were taken on "vacation" to Russia

Some parents recently sent their children from Energodar and surrounding villages to the Krasnodar region of the Russian Federation.

Now the occupiers confronted them with the fact that the children are "delayed to rest in Russia for an indefinite period", ordered to hand over warm things, and "reassured" them that the children would go to school there.

"In fact, children are now hostages of terrorists. And if one part of the parents is not scared at all, the other is frankly shocked by this development of events, " said the mayor of Energodar, Dmytro Orlov.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
53 minutes ago  
All men in his family had experience of service in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Denis also became a National Guard soldier and at the beginning of the full-scale invasion held the defense of Rubizhny for a week.

"I know many real warriors, they have excitement in their eyes. They participated in real battles. In their eyes I saw tenacity, the desire to win."

Denis and his brothers managed to get out of the ring in which the occupiers tried to keep the fighters. The next task was to help the comrades from "Azot" to get out of Severodonetsk, secretly crossing the river and storming the enemy.

Denis's battalion also took part in the liberation of Dibrova and Ozerny in the north of Donetsk region.

For his military merits, the National Guardsman received the state award "Cross of Combat Merit".

fasahd [TotalFark]
47 minutes ago  
Iran is preparing to send even more kamikaze drones to Russia - US Secretary of State Blinken

"We believe that Russia has received dozens of these UAVs from Iran, and more are potentially in development, " Anthony Blinken said in an interview with Bloomberg.
fasahd [TotalFark]
46 minutes ago  
🇩🇪 A demonstration in support of Ukraine and a protest against the Iranian regime took place in Berlin

About 80,000 people, including Iranians, opposed the sale of kamikaze drones to Russia and criticized Iranian leaders.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
45 minutes ago  
Forwarded from Zelenskiy / Official

The path of our state is the path of independence, territorial integrity, integration with the civilized world and social development. The path of our enemy is defeat, disgrace and condemnation.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
44 minutes ago  
Control over the Zaporizhzhia NPP should return to Ukraine, the G7 statement said

Russia should immediately return full control of the Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant to its rightful sovereign owner - Ukraine, withdraw all Russian personnel from the facility, and cease any attempts to recklessly and dangerously place the ZNPP under Russian control, which could further increase the threat to its security.

This is stated in the joint statement of the G7 group of directors of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, the United States and the High Representative of the European Union.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
43 minutes ago  
In Luhansk region, some of the Russian mobilized refused to fight, they were thrown under arrest

"As it became known from open sources, in only one 488th motorized rifle regiment, about 70% of those mobilized after arriving at the front positions refused to fight, " said the head of the Luhansk OVA, Serhiy Gaidai.

According to him, some of the mobilized managed to escape, the rest are kept under guard, trying to use psychological pressure to bring them back into line and "throw" them into an attack.
 
monsatano [TotalFark] [OhFark]
25 minutes ago  

I like those numbers.

The Black Dahlia Murder - What A Horrible Night To Have A Curse (OFFICIAL VIDEO)
Youtube mEACzoMJuMA
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
19 minutes ago  
In further corrections to official Russian government statements:

* The Ministry of Culture would like to congratulate conscripts Yakov, Yakov, and Smirnov for their fortuitous win of a farewell package of sausage from Abe Fromanovitch, the Sausage King of Nizhny Novgorod. We wish them the best of luck while facing tanks and incoming artillery fire, and while some pundits might insist that any valuables will be forcibly taken from them by contract soldiers at the front, we have no doubt that these fine men are masters at hiding sausage when needed. Just . . . put some mustard on it afterwards, is all I'm saying.

* Patriarch Kirill of the Russian Orthodox Church, who absolutely did not recently die of Covid-19 and become replaced by a poorly functioning mechanical automaton made in his likeness, wishes to extend a blessed O(log N) complexity day for the diurnal variation known as 'Sunday.' It is hoped that the holy blessings of his mathematical completeness will inspire good will to all prime numbers.

* Last night's heartwarming episode of the beloved children's cartoon Blyaat the Caat, in which the titular diseased and foully cursing feline was abducted by two inept and scheming assassins from the Sinaloa Cartel named Kolonov and Nobski, was inspired by the ongoing efforts of Moscow Vice to stem the tide of illegal drugs into our country that were not produced by our own citizens. While Blyaat the Caat managed to escape their fiendish clutches by coughing a worm-ridden hairball into their eyes and then evacuating the fiendishly steaming contents of his bowels in their mouths at a critical moment, it is important to remember that our fearless agents of justice in the FSB cannot call upon industrial quality asbestos-laced intestinal fortitude and must depend on you, our viewing public, to be watchful and wary when agents of enemy states are about. Opo the googly-eyed bomb is depending on you! *explosion in background* Next story.

* Any reports that the giant Disco Ball which does not exist and is yet hanging underneath the Crimean Bridge as a radar lure which has achieved sentience due to some loophole in its logical impossibility are false. It is important to remember at all times that our ultimate source of truth is this broadcast, and while there may be some trivial localized contradictions we are still committed to . . . why, yes, Disco Ball, I would like another vodka tonic. Thank you. *Sip* Oh, that is excellent. Anyway: to continue, our shared concept of reality is under no threat of collapse due to  . . . wait, what was that? Yes, I would love some cucumber slices prepared on the hollow shell of . . . *touches earpiece* Back on topic, it is important to recognize that our brave soldiers will achieve victory in Kherson at any moment now.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
15 minutes ago  
Wagner Group owner Yevgeny Prigozhinclaimed online this week that his engineering team was constructing an extensive fortified line of defences in Luhansk. Imagery showed a section of newly constructed anti-tank defences and trench systems south-east of Kreminna in the oblast in Ukraine's east, the ministry tweeted.

not for long
 
misanthroptimist57
10 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: <walks in wth arms loaded w pink bakery boxes, gingerly sets them down>

Ok I got 2 dozen donuts since everyone is going to be hungover and need the sugar. Anybody touches that apple fritter though.... you have to sit in the corner on Mr. Fister.


Mmmm...pink. That's my favorite flavor.
 
winedrinkingman
10 minutes ago  

fasahd: Iran is preparing to send even more kamikaze drones to Russia - US Secretary of State Blinken

Time for a cruise missile strike on Iran. US Navy could do this easily without technically committing an act of war against Russia.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
7 minutes ago  
Ukrainska Pravda in English
@pravda_eng
·
47m
Russian plane Su-30 has fallen on a house in Irkutsk. Both pilots are dead
 
Vtimlin
6 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: fasahd: Iran is preparing to send even more kamikaze drones to Russia - US Secretary of State Blinken

Time for a cruise missile strike on Iran. US Navy could do this easily without technically committing an act of war against Russia.


Let the Israelis do it.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
5 minutes ago  

misanthroptimist57: Father_Jack: <walks in wth arms loaded w pink bakery boxes, gingerly sets them down>

Ok I got 2 dozen donuts since everyone is going to be hungover and need the sugar. Anybody touches that apple fritter though.... you have to sit in the corner on Mr. Fister.

Mmmm...pink. That's my favorite flavor.


Have seen them??? !!!
 
Oneiros
5 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes'). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff')

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://www.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/

I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator.

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS: https://armysos.com.ua

Volunteers for Ukraine (for Americans who specifically want a 501(c)3 for their military aid):   https://volunteerforukraine.org/donate/


Humanitarian aid:

Help Ukrainians with disabilities: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-disabled-ukrainians

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Red Cross / Red Crescent:  https://donate.redcrossredcrescent.org/ua/donate/~my-donation

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

UN Human Rights Council:  https://www.unhcr.org/en-us/ukraine-emergency.html

UNICEF:  https://www.unicefusa.org/stories/unicef-children-crossfire-ukraine-crisis/39542?form=FUNKBHMZQDQ
For Canadians:  https://www.unicef.ca/en

Episcopal Relief & Development's Ukraine Crisis Response Fund: https://support.episcopalrelief.org/ukraineresponse

International Rescue Foundation (via TripAdvisor matching page):  https://www.tripadvisor.com/vpages/refugee_relief.html

International Rescue Committee:  https://www.rescue.org/article/how-does-irc-respond-emergency-ukraine

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://eng.goodbread.com.ua
A US baker helping equip looted Ukrainian bakeries: https://gofund.me/174f7423

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Greater Baltimore Medical Center (medicine for Ukraine): https://www.classy.org/give/406643/
Tidewater (Virginia) Ukrainian School: https://tidewaterua.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDnepr ;  https://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donate

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
Demining: https://halotrust.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en
Injured: https://www.superhumans.com
Students: https://ukraineachievementfund.org


Other notes & ways to help:

If you know any Ukrainians in need, give them this link: https://mobile.twitter.com/Flash43191300/status/1558794397868859393
(If anyone has a link to that info that's hotlinked, please let me know).  For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.  Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .  To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to https://t.me/evorog_bot

You should also check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

If you want to fund reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.org

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Saving Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Online (SUCHO):  https://www.sucho.org

Shadows Project (Survey for what cultural stuff they should put online, and an Instagram page of Ukrainian art):  https://beacons.page/shadows.project

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825. (And if you want to learn Ukrainian, sign up with Pimsleur before the end of the year: https://www.pimsleur.com/c/free-ukrainian )

Learn about Ukrainian History (and raise funds):  https://youtube.com/watch?v=tl070rPB58M

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status).

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, see https://www.dontfundwar.com

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukraine

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites, but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (consider shipping time/delays for Christmas presents, so order early):

Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Picasso-esque print: https://andresvalencia-invasionofukraine.com
Clothing (Texas imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
A comic book:  https://zoop.gg/c/comicsforukraine
Games studios in Ukraine: https://store.steampowered.com/developer/StarniGames ;  https://store.steampowered.com/developer/nightcatstudioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Best%20Wayhttps://store.steampowered.com/search/?developer=N-Game%20Studios
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
Ukrainian fire shirt: https://www.bonfire.com/ukraine-ministry-of-accidental-russian-fire/
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply (trimmed down!) with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
5 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: Wagner Group owner Yevgeny Prigozhinclaimed online this week that his engineering team was constructing an extensive fortified line of defences in Luhansk. Imagery showed a section of newly constructed anti-tank defences and trench systems south-east of Kreminna in the oblast in Ukraine's east, the ministry tweeted.

[Fark user image 708x485]

not for long


The concrete pyramids will be fine since no one is going to waste useful ammo on them.  The question is why are they there?  Were the Russians planning on parking a row of tanks behind that line WWI style?  Are they there to make it harder for the Russian tanks to be stolen?  The trenches also appear to be very nice and straight. I bet they looked good on a planning map somewhere.
 
caira [TotalFark]
4 minutes ago  

toraque: * Any reports that the giant Disco Ball which does not exist and is yet hanging underneath the Crimean Bridge as a radar lure which has achieved sentience due to some loophole in its logical impossibility are false. It is important to remember at all times that our ultimate source of truth is this broadcast, and while there may be some trivial localized contradictions we are still committed to . . . why, yes, Disco Ball, I would like another vodka tonic. Thank you. *Sip* Oh, that is excellent. Anyway: to continue, our shared concept of reality is under no threat of collapse due to . . . wait, what was that? Yes, I would love some cucumber slices prepared on the hollow shell of . . . *touches earpiece* Back on topic, it is important to recognize that our brave soldiers will achieve victory in Kherson at any moment now.


Vodka... tonic?  And he said it live on air?  Poor bastard's about to fall out a polonium-tipped window, isn't he?
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
4 minutes ago  

Vtimlin: winedrinkingman: fasahd: Iran is preparing to send even more kamikaze drones to Russia - US Secretary of State Blinken

"We believe that Russia has received dozens of these UAVs from Iran, and more are potentially in development, " Anthony Blinken said in an interview with Bloomberg.[Fark user image 500x289]

Time for a cruise missile strike on Iran. US Navy could do this easily without technically committing an act of war against Russia.

Let the Israelis do it.


they should be down. after all Iran is now 35 seconds away from a viable nuclear weapon
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
3 minutes ago  
Iranian instructors have been spotted in Belarus

In the village of Mykulichi, in the Gomel region, a group of Iranian instructors was spotted under the increased protection of Russian National Guardsmen and FSB officers. It was these instructors who coordinated the launches of the "Shahed-136" UAV at the infrastructure facilities of Kyiv region and the northern and western regions of Ukraine, the Center of National Resistance reports.
 
caira [TotalFark]
2 minutes ago  

DON.MAC: Giant Clown Shoe: Wagner Group owner Yevgeny Prigozhinclaimed online this week that his engineering team was constructing an extensive fortified line of defences in Luhansk. Imagery showed a section of newly constructed anti-tank defences and trench systems south-east of Kreminna in the oblast in Ukraine's east, the ministry tweeted.

[Fark user image 708x485]

not for long

The concrete pyramids will be fine since no one is going to waste useful ammo on them.  The question is why are they there?  Were the Russians planning on parking a row of tanks behind that line WWI style?  Are they there to make it harder for the Russian tanks to be stolen?  The trenches also appear to be very nice and straight. I bet they looked good on a planning map somewhere.


Prigozhin wants to be the next ruler of Russia, but he's planning on changing the title from "Tsar" to "Pharaoh".
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
2 minutes ago  
Anton Gerashchenko
@Gerashchenko_en
🇺🇦 border guard, defender of Azovstal, who survived the hell of Russian captivity, was going to an "interview" - but fell into the warm hugs of her family instead.
"I will probably never forget this moment as long as I live," she confessed.
 
