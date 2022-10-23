 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WRTV)   Another cop has a panic attack over white powder, claims fentanyl poisoning. Tag is for the gullible news station treating it like it was credible   (wrtv.com) divider line
16
    More: Dumbass, WAYNE COUNTY, Wayne County Jail Deputy, Naloxone, Drug overdose, Morphine, Heroin, Wayne County Sheriff's Department, Wayne County Jail lobby  
•       •       •

233 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Oct 2022 at 9:37 AM (15 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ancient Chinese secret?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Three doses of Narcan on someone who never lost consciousness? Holy f*ck cops are dumb.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"But, it is real to me".
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The police, who steal all our money after shooting us and watching us bleed out in the street, are the real victims here.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


ever farking time
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, a cop decides he doesn't want to finish his shift is news?
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
So did the mere sight of the fentanyl cause him to lose consciousness? Or am I to understand that the "field test" referenced in the second paragraph consisted of him actually sampling the drugs himself?
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Somebody wants a Workers Comp-cation
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: So, a cop decides he doesn't want to finish his shift is news?


I like to imagine that is is like people who get COVID a week before/after vacation.

Except COVID is real, but people pretend it isn't. And cops pretend fentayl dust OD is real, but isn't.
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Hasn't this been disproven?  Wouldn't many of us die just by touching money?
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
They're bound and determined to convince every last one of us that everything they say is a lie, aren't they?

/who destroyed their credibility?  They did.
//Cop's still have their integrity-they've used none of it.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Years ago, I assessed disability claims for LEO's. This was before the Cartels took over Meth production and everything was local labs. I'd get about 3-4 exposure cases per year and on average only 1 was a legitimate long-term injury. The others were whiners and slackers looking to take the Klinger way out.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: Somebody wants a Workers Comp-cation


Ooh.  New thing to look for in loss runs for me.  Not sure if my employer writes PDs but we do quite a few FDs and EMS.

One of my personal favorites was a big batch of claims for pertussis exposure at a health care provider when every friggin employee should have an MMR on file to work there.
 
Alebak
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: [Fark user image 540x304]

ever farking time


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

Yep.
 
Rosyna
‘’ 1 minute ago  

NewportBarGuy: Three doses of Narcan on someone who never lost consciousness? Holy f*ck cops are dumb.


Yup, you'd think after Narcan failed to work, they'd immediately realize it wasn't an opioid reaction by just typical hysteria.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I reread TFA.

Yeah, this story is pretty high on the BS meter. Either the booking officer took a hit before work or there was some other kind of medical emergency. Even direct snorting wouldn't react that quickly.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.