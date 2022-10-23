 Skip to content
(Abc.net.au)   No-one wants to be a cop in Minneapolis anymore after their licence to kill was revoked   (abc.net.au) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"George Floyd's murder causes a drop in Minneapolis police recruitment numbers"

If you can't murder random Black guys for fun, then why even become a cop? (s)
 
LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Sweet merciful, Jeebus, if that guy pulled me over for a traffic stop, I'd flee for my life.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

LordBeavis: [Fark user image image 850x566]
Sweet merciful, Jeebus, if that guy pulled me over for a traffic stop, I'd flee for my life.


Yeah, that Trump hat is literally a red flag.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
They're still free to steal everyone's money.  That has to count for something.
 
Crabs_Can_Polevault
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: They're still free to steal everyone's money.  That has to count for something.


Maybe, but the blood sport was the headline draw, man. Everything else is like comparing lite beer to champagne.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Good. Let them be a test balloon for the no police thing.
 
