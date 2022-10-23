 Skip to content
(Twitter) Woman finds little man in the pith of Clementine
20
    More: Giggity, shot  
•       •       •

20 Comments     (+0 »)
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Whatever gets you through the night.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Just wait until she hears about the wonders that are cucumbers.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Looks like the guy on the poster for Hitchcock's "Vertigo"
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
preview.redd.it
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's clearly Bigfoot.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
media.glamourmagazine.co.uk
 
NINEv2
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: [media.glamourmagazine.co.uk image 850x850]


Now Devin...
 
urger [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I prefer the little man in a boat myself. I can find him lickty split!
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: [media.glamourmagazine.co.uk image 850x850]


Is this one of those rorschach tests, where if I say ya'll have problems, it's actually me who has problems, because it's "just food"?
 
Veloram
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
media.tenor.com
 
A snake wearing a sweater
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Pareidolia.  Is there nothing it can't do?
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Jackass Bad Grandpa Waiting Room Scene
Youtube TQGWubIX4uk
 
Zombies ate my neighbors
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Dammit Ewan, haven't we had this discussion about leaving your picture on random objects? It confuses the olds.
 
Burra
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Next morning's breakfast caused a rethink.
Fark user image
 
eyeq360 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
i.redd.it
 
Unscratchable_Itch
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
i0.wp.comView Full Size


The truth is in the clementine.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
What a PITHer

Fark user image
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

