 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   If you lost your pet alligator in Idaho, local wildlife officials would.... wait, Idaho?   (cnn.com) divider line
7
    More: Amusing, Crocodile, Crocodilia, Reptile, rural Idaho, Idaho, Game Officer Brian Marek, call Thursday evening, Alligatoridae  
•       •       •

164 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Oct 2022 at 7:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Everybody wants to be Florida
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
But the alligator will freeze before the gorillas can eat him.
 
keldaria
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dear society, pet alligators do not get "lost".
 
GrymReeper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone knows 'gators love 'tators, subby.
 
Charlie Freak [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"...hundreds of miles from the coast where the reptiles are usually found."

Oh, you, CNN. I mean technically 1300 miles is "hundreds of miles," and the Gulf of Mexico and Atlantic are "the coast," unless I missed the memo that these things have been popping up in Portland.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

keldaria: Dear society, pet alligators do not get "lost".


Dear DNR and attorney general, for legal purposes, I lost my alligator.
 
Crabs_Can_Polevault
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Yeah, "lost" it.

Like many pet owners, they probably thought it was a fun and novel idea at the time (I mean, look. Idaho.) But then the cost of food started going up and the neighbor kept complaining incessantly about how big his leavings are in his yard and have you seen the Pekinese he lost, and it bit little Adolphus's arm clean off, and decided to leave it in a park somewhere and conveniently forget that Little Chompy was ever a part of their family.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.