 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US) Hero Bridge man: The bravest man in China   (bbc.com) divider line
11
    More: Hero, Tiananmen Square protests of 1989, Johns Hopkins University, Political science, Economics, Johns Hopkins, Activism, Politics, most significant acts of Chinese protest  
•       •       •

691 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Oct 2022 at 7:35 AM (45 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
That's nice, but it would be even better if someone "took out" Xi.

\same for Putin, Trump, etc
 
Bandito King [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I would love to see xi beaten with a pillow case full of doorknobs.
 
No Catchy Nickname
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Pretty impressive protest, that takes some real, real guts. I hope the guy survives, but ...

Also, what the hell happened to Hu Jintao at the Winnie-the-Poo love fest?
 
Klicrai
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
i.etsystatic.comView Full Size
 
kindms
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Turk182
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Minutemen - King Of The Hill
Youtube D2BtgmawhCw
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

No Catchy Nickname: Pretty impressive protest, that takes some real, real guts. I hope the guy survives, but ...

Also, what the hell happened to Hu Jintao at the Winnie-the-Poo love fest?


He went to a farm up commie state.
 
Unscratchable_Itch
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
After China becoming "the World's factory" it is rather surreal to watch Xi screwing that up so badly and quickly. More proof that giving one person too much power is an absolutely horrible idea. I will never understand why people behave as though a dictator is impossible to get rid of - they die just as easily as the rest of us.

Don't get me wrong, assassination is bad, but at some point you must consider the alternative.
 
No Catchy Nickname
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

AlwaysRightBoy: No Catchy Nickname: Pretty impressive protest, that takes some real, real guts. I hope the guy survives, but ...

Also, what the hell happened to Hu Jintao at the Winnie-the-Poo love fest?

He went to a farm up commie state.


He really looked like Eeyore as he went.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gonz
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
He ded.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.