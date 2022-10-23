 Skip to content
(Fox 43 Pennsylvania)   Don't you just hate it when you bought a home but the strangers there refuse to leave?   (fox43.com) divider line
    More: Strange, Maryland, Prince George's County couple, Prince George's County, Maryland, George Costanza, Common law, last name, United Kingdom, Hugh Laurie  
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Tasers seem like a good tool for this sort of thing.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You bought a haunted house but the ghosts still have heartbeats. Happy Halloween.
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

feckingmorons: Tasers seem like a good tool for this sort of thing.


I was going to say swatting would work in this case, because people who pull this shiat are usually the kind who will shoot anyone who tries to get rid of them
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Prince George's County Police confirms one of its officers did go to the house Thursday, but at this point they say it looks more like a "civil matter" for the sheriff.'

I would absofarkinglutely move into the Sheriff's house while he's at work one day, and see whether that is indeed a civil matter.

/bonus: my ensuing death would be almost certain to wind up on Fark
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh sure, but once they get to know me they always leave.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Strangers are just friends you haven't met yet.
Also, tasers and 9mm are friends you can introduce to squatters.
 
olorin604
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Look if you buy a house you really need to make sure you are up to date on your protection payments with whichever gang controls the territory, otherwise they probably won't be willing to help you in the "unfortunate event" that someone just moves in.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
At some point you just dump gasoline everywhere, light it up, and start throwing dynamite.  In Detroit you can buy the houses for $10k and do it a few times, for a fun weekend.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


We didn't think the leopards would turn and eat OUR faces . . . 😫
 
drxym
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Can't read TFA but this is the sort of shiat that crazies like Sovereign citizen and affiliates like Moorish do - break in and squat in houses pretending they have contracts & inalienable rights and all that crap that lets them do it.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Monkeyfark Ridiculous: 'Prince George's County Police confirms one of its officers did go to the house Thursday, but at this point they say it looks more like a "civil matter" for the sheriff.'

I would absofarkinglutely move into the Sheriff's house while he's at work one day, and see whether that is indeed a civil matter.

/bonus: my ensuing death would be almost certain to wind up on Fark


If that were to happen, just know that I'd do my best to make a truly worthy dick and/or fart joke in the thread out of pure respect.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: Tasers seem like a good tool for this sort of thing.


Or a Mossberg 590.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Badafuco: Strangers are just friends you haven't met yet.
Also, tasers and 9mm are friends you can introduce to squatters.


9mm is too polite.  I recommend 10mm or .44 Magnum.
 
Floki
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Prince George's County Police confirms one of its officers did go to the house Thursday, but at this point they say it looks more like a "civil matter" for the sheriff.

Cops are useless farks.
 
