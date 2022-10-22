 Skip to content
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
The Binghamton, NY rain festival.   January 1st to December 31st.

Actually, we have a rockin' projection festival called Luma, where trippy animations are projected on downtown buildings in a way that incorporates their architecture:

LUMA 2022 Look Back
Youtube uA29P1vvXGI


I also dig our local porchfest, where front porches all over the west side are used as stages for an all-day music festival, but we are certainly not unique in doing that.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
The Renaissance Faire back in the day when it was just north of San Francisco in the Black Point forest was magical. The perfect place for the event
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Jazzfest, NOLA.  Pick a year, but my favorite was 2001.  Only partially because of the shows at the festival itself.  Like most years, the best stuff was happening late at night in various venues throughout town.

I saw much bigger names that year, but one night a the HoB Parish, Irvin Mayfield and Kermit Ruffins each played a set.  Then they cut heads for at least an hour, maybe an hour and a half.  Then Roy Hargrove (RIP) showed up.  I guess his eyes could've been that way because it was 3am or so by then but nah, that was the highest man I've ever seen.

So then all those dudes played a set together.  Every set throughout the night somehow topped the one that came before it.  I had somehow seriously underestimated Kermit's chops before that night, even though I had seen him several times already that year.  It felt like all of these guys kept bumping up against the apex of what they could do.

Anyway, stumbled out after 5am, the sun was up when I got home.  Go to Jazzfest, find the shows happening at night, try to be sober enough at midnight that you can go for 4 more hours, just in case.
 
yanceylebeef [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Debauch-a-Reno
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: The Renaissance Faire back in the day when it was just north of San Francisco in the Black Point forest was magical. The perfect place for the event


I second your assertion.  Call me old fashioned, but there is something about women's tendency at those things to wear tight bodices that gives me a strange feeling in my swimsuit area.
 
Sam's Club Sandwich
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Troy Chowderfest. Second weekend in October in Troy, NY. I've been going for ten years in a row, minus Covid. You get to sample 25-30 different types of chowder. I make sure to get there early so that I can sample all of them. It's the one thing that I do for myself every year that makes me happy.    :)
 
Dodo David
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hinged
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Interesting.

The people I know from India (here in Houston) are Catholics.
 
deadromanoff
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Norwalk CT Oyster Festival
In the nineties and the early 2000s it was the end of year demo jump for my skydiving club. A small point of land in Norwalk harbor bordered by Amtrak tracks and I95. Totally intimidating from the air.
But.... It was a free jump, the crowd always loved us, and we got unlimited free beer coupons and a lobster dinner. The ride home was in a executive commuter bus.
And because of this... I got to see the original Village People who were playing the festival.
 
catmandu
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I live in the land of festivals. All summer long there are church festivals (a couple of the best are the one at the FL Wright designed Greek Orthodox church in Wauwatosa and a Serbian church in Racine. Then there is Summerfest and all the ethnic festivals at the Maier Festival Park (aka Summerfest Grounds) on the Milwaukee Lakefront.

Of all the ethnic festivals, my favorite has long been Indian Summer. It is the last of the season and is held the weekend after Labor Day. The food is good, including several vendors selling Fry Bread, and the craft vendors have great things to sell. I stock up with my year's supply of manoomin there. The music is all over the map with rock, blues, folk, and indigenous folk (yes, there are usually a couple of Andean pan flute groups there). Typically an Aztec dance group is there with incredible costumes and drums. There are demonstrations of things like dugout canoes and various dwellings like the wood longhouses so common among woodland groups.

It is the only festival that blocks off part of the grounds as a "no alcohol" area. This is because it also is one of the largest Pow Wows in North America with song and dance groups from all over and it is considered disrespectful to have alcohol present at one. I always make a point of attending the Grand Entrance and opening ceremony on the first day. The beautiful costumes and the drumming and singing, especially in the September sunshine are incredible.

Festa Italiana has the best food. IrishFest has the best music, but Indian Summer is the best overall and IME the most family friendly.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
76 or 77 New River, Virginia

We never got close. Great lineup, though. We drove from the beach and got nearby in early evening. Traffic was so slow that it took us an hour to get to the spur road that lead to the festival grounds. By that time, many of the acts we wanted to see had -- according to the docs -- already played. So, we decided to just go home. It took us 10 hours. It was dark by the time we got to the West Virginia Turnpike [sic] which was a scary 2 lanes of mountain road. My wife had gone to sleep and couldn't be roused. To keep awake I did two things. I sang Ry Cooder's Into the Purple Valley ... loudly. I'd alternate that with pretending to be a member of Robert Falcon Scott's ill-fated expedition to the South Pole. The tail lights of the vehicle in front of us represented the lead dog sled of our team and I absolutely couldn't lose contact with them or we'd both die. The droll/scary part is that I was doing the running commentary in some contrived British "accent" that's probably a capital offense in England. And I was so slap-happy I couldn't drop the accent! By the time we were with 30 miles of home, I had slowed down to around 20 mph because of exhaustion. Apparently there are no state police awake near dawn because I wasn't ticketed or warned or anything.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fyre Festival
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Hinged: Interesting.

The people I know from India (here in Houston) are Catholics.


Huh. The Indian employee on one of Mrs Functions teams is also Catholic.


/hospital in Houston
 
