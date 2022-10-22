 Skip to content
(NPR)   "Ezekiel saw the wheel. This is the wheel he said he saw. These are unidentified flying objects that people say they are seeing now. The United States Air Force began an investigation of this high strangeness in a search for the truth"   (npr.org) divider line
Sliding Carp [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Former NASA astronaut Scott Kelly, seen after he completed a year-long mission in Mars, in 2016, is one of 16 researchers selected for the study.
Bill Ingalls/NASA/Getty ImagesWait, back up.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Apparently we had a mission to Mars in 2016? Although, if it ran a year would it have only been a fly-by?
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Where's Erich Von Daniken when you need him?
 
maddog2030 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I didn't see him there.
 
Etchy333 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Nadia Drake (daughter of Frank Drake) being there is a bit weird. She's done her own work, that doesn't have a lot to do with SETI, so it seems like a bit of marketing.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Very Good, Subby!

Kudos for using Jack Webb's opening narration from his TV series "Project UFO" for your headline.

(The show was inspired by the real-life 'Project Blue Book'.)

For more information, see MAD Magazine's parody of the show.
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure glad that I'm not the guy who has to deal with the swarm of nuts, cranks, and straight up crazies who are going to swarm all over this.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bslim
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"The selected research group includes professors, scientists, an oceanographer and others who study space."


The project was outlined by this guy:
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
70Ford
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"I'm just happy to serve"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
