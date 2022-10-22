 Skip to content
(NBC News)   Man thought it was so rude that another guy didn't thank him for holding open a door that he voiced his displeasure. He must've thought it was even ruder when the guy then stabbed him to death   (nbcnews.com) divider line
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"An armed society is a polite society."
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
where was his gun?  I thought this was America!

/not really necessary.  sorry
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
My grandfather taught me that you don't do nice things for people so you can get credit for it.  You do nice things for people because that's the right thing to do and it feels good.  The best thing to do is do a nice thing for someone, then keep it to yourself.  Then you know that you did the nice thing for the right reason.

Now I'm wondering if my grandfather came up with this after that time he got stabbed.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Naido: The best thing to do is do a nice thing for someone, then keep it to yourself.


'my crown is in my heart, not on my head'

-Shakespeare... Henry the something, part... deux?  I think
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"My crown is right next to that dude's knife."

Claudius, in Hamlet, for sure.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Naido: "My crown is right next to that dude's knife."

Claudius, in Hamlet, for sure.


pretty sure that was Taylor Swift
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fast B [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"And you didn't say God bless you when I sneezed!"
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fast B: "And you didn't say God bless you when I sneezed!"


Fark user imageView Full Size

https://www.penny-arcade.com/comic/2005/01/28/nondenominational-well-wishing
 
Fast B [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lady J: Fast B: "And you didn't say God bless you when I sneezed!"

[Fark user image 425x435]
https://www.penny-arcade.com/comic/2005/01/28/nondenominational-well-wishing


I was thinking Dogma, but that one works too.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
engaging in a physical dispute inside the smoke shop.

I don't approve, but I understand.  I'm not saying I'd stab a biatch if they caught me the wrong way before I've had my coffee, but I also can't completely rule it out.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was gonna say "this doesn't happen at a weed store."... buuut someone was murdered at my local weed store last year soo...
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
When did NYCers start holding doors? That's new
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Don't start nothin', won't be nothin'.
 
