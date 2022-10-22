 Skip to content
(WFAA Fort Worth)   America: Land of the free. Free to be shot in school, in your church, and now in the hospital   (wfaa.com) divider line
34
    Methodist Health System  
•       •       •

posted to Main » on 22 Oct 2022 at 10:35 PM



ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There is a wave of evil coming over the country. I do not believe in the whole God crap thing but the evil is real and its face is lies and giving weapons to everyone for killing others. It might only be similar to putting to many rats in a cage and they start killing one another or more like like too many people on earth getting guns and taking advantage of the guns they have to take care of too many people. Too many people, too many guns?  I think about the guns every time some asshole swerves in front of me with about 2 inches to spare going 40 MPH and I honk at them in my car and give them the finger.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
But hey, the victims didn't have to go far for treatment!

/Am I right?
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hernandez is currently on parole for aggravated robbery and was wearing an active ankle monitor.

Well at least they knew where his ankle was the entire time.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Its not uncommon to go to the hospital looking to finish the job if someone a person meant to kill ended up only wounded.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Naido: Hernandez is currently on parole for aggravated robbery and was wearing an active ankle monitor.

Well at least they knew where his ankle was the entire time.


Why did they specify that the ankle monitor was active? Are there passive ankle monitors? Are ankle monitors a fashion statement now, so they need to differentiate his on parole one from someone's Gucci one?
 
Zombie DJ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Awesome.
Can't wait to take my shoes off and get checked for metal at the hospital, airport, school.....
But you know, 2nd amendment  keeps us all safe right?
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Are ankle monitors a fashion statement


They are in Texas and Florida.
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Without abortions, the maternity ward may just have to be even more secure.  Sad but true
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

ruudbob: There is a wave of evil coming over the country. I do not believe in the whole God crap thing but the evil is real and its face is lies and giving weapons to everyone for killing others. It might only be similar to putting to many rats in a cage and they start killing one another or more like like too many people on earth getting guns and taking advantage of the guns they have to take care of too many people. Too many people, too many guns?  I think about the guns every time some asshole swerves in front of me with about 2 inches to spare going 40 MPH and I honk at them in my car and give them the finger.


You could've shortened that to just, "Texas."
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Zombie DJ: Awesome.
Can't wait to take my shoes off and get checked for metal at the hospital, airport, school.....
But you know, 2nd amendment  keeps us all safe right?


Didn't you notice how polite they all were??!
 
DaMannimal
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
That cops farking tweet was gross.  What was he insinuating?  That someone should go to jail for life for robbery? Probably deflecting from the fact a felon was able to obtain a handgun.  Cops wonder why people hate them.
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Dr. Nick Riviera: Zombie DJ: Awesome.
Can't wait to take my shoes off and get checked for metal at the hospital, airport, school.....
But you know, 2nd amendment  keeps us all safe right?

Didn't you notice how polite they all were??!


The nurses were politely shot.

/ also no word on whether or not the guns were ok
 
waxbeans
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

DaMannimal: That cops farking tweet was gross.  What was he insinuating?  That someone should go to jail for life for robbery? Probably deflecting from the fact a felon was able to obtain a handgun.  Cops wonder why people hate them.


In all fairness; when police read a criminal record. In their mind. It's worse than what is wrote. Because they assume plea deals. So for example they see my one assault with intent to do harm.  A cop reads: tried to kill someone with their hands.
Meanwhile, I didn't even leave a mark. And. Actually.  I didn't hurt anyone directly.  They got hurt after I hit them.  Because everyone was drunk and standing on a staircase.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
If we could ban guns and politicians the world would be a better place
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'm 100% certain the "Founding Fathers," cared way more about being able to keep raping their slaves than they ever thought about guns.

Sorry, breach loading muskets with an optimal fire rate of 5 per minute.
 
SBinRR [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

NathanAllen: I'm 100% certain the "Founding Fathers," cared way more about being able to keep raping their slaves than they ever thought about guns.

Sorry, breach loading muskets with an optimal fire rate of 5 per minute.


That's why they insisted on the 2nd. They were afraid of being killed by those they enslaved.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Hey rest of the world, look at America and point and laugh.
 
MBooda
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Methodist Hospital police

"There's a sick Methodist on the landing."

"Call the Methodist Hospital police!"

/I don't know who keeps leaving them there
 
Summoner101
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Its not uncommon to go to the hospital looking to finish the job if someone a person meant to kill ended up only wounded.


Considering it was outside a Labor & Delivery ward, he may have been trying to force his way in to see an estranged baby mama.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

ruudbob: There is a wave of evil coming over the country. I do not believe in the whole God crap thing but the evil is real and its face is lies and giving weapons to everyone for killing others. It might only be similar to putting to many rats in a cage and they start killing one another or more like like too many people on earth getting guns and taking advantage of the guns they have to take care of too many people. Too many people, too many guns?  I think about the guns every time some asshole swerves in front of me with about 2 inches to spare going 40 MPH and I honk at them in my car and give them the finger.


Like...UFIA? I don't have a gun, but I'm confident I'd find one.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Meh. Your chances of dying from a mass shooting in this country is about on par with dying from lightning.

You know what we don't do? Ban people from going outside in thunderstorms. We just accept a certain number of people each year won't make it home because of sky sparks.
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Summoner101: fragMasterFlash: Its not uncommon to go to the hospital looking to finish the job if someone a person meant to kill ended up only wounded.

Considering it was outside a Labor & Delivery ward, he may have been trying to force his way in to see an estranged baby mama.


From the reddit thread (so take this with a grain of salt) the dude shot a mother and took off with the baby. The nurses died trying to protect her.
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Summoner101: fragMasterFlash: Its not uncommon to go to the hospital looking to finish the job if someone a person meant to kill ended up only wounded.

Considering it was outside a Labor & Delivery ward, he may have been trying to force his way in to see an estranged baby mama.


Or murder her for cheating. Or steal the baby. Or just kill then out of spite because he's a violent piece of shiat and she tried to leave.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
But please, let's continue to bang on about divisive issues while the country's future hangs in the balance. Gun control is a losing issue and will only serve to empower those who wish to do evil on the other side.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Its not uncommon to go to the hospital looking to finish the job if someone a person meant to kill ended up only wounded.


Glad you brought that up. Also not uncommon for nurses to get in the cross hairs in Silent Hill.
 
TheFoz
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Zombie DJ: Awesome.
Can't wait to take my shoes off and get checked for metal at the hospital, airport, school.....
But you know, 2nd amendment  keeps us all safe right?


I was just at the ER and had to go through a metal detector to visit Mrs. TheFoz so I'm not getting a kick...
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: Meh. Your chances of dying from a mass shooting in this country is about on par with dying from lightning.

You know what we don't do? Ban people from going outside in thunderstorms. We just accept a certain number of people each year won't make it home because of sky sparks.


We don't sell high capacity pocket lightning launchers at sporting goods stores or online by the millions, do we?
 
invictus2
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

mcsiegs: Without abortions, the maternity ward may just have to be even more secure.  Sad but true


family guy baby born with a gun
Youtube YCbA3R6HN2Q


/ Nope!
 
bunny_of_chaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ruudbob: There is a wave of evil coming over the country. I do not believe in the whole God crap thing but the evil is real and its face is lies and giving weapons to everyone for killing others. It might only be similar to putting to many rats in a cage and they start killing one another or more like like too many people on earth getting guns and taking advantage of the guns they have to take care of too many people. Too many people, too many guns?  I think about the guns every time some asshole swerves in front of me with about 2 inches to spare going 40 MPH and I honk at them in my car and give them the finger.


When the asshole cuts me off, I don't either honk or give them the finger.  Not because they don't deserve it, but because it's Texas, and they are probably armed.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Dictatorial_Flair: Flushing It All Away: Meh. Your chances of dying from a mass shooting in this country is about on par with dying from lightning.

You know what we don't do? Ban people from going outside in thunderstorms. We just accept a certain number of people each year won't make it home because of sky sparks.

We don't sell high capacity pocket lightning launchers at sporting goods stores or online by the millions, do we?


It's behind every wall of every room in the US. You know what the US doesn't have that other enlightened countries (like the UK) do? Shutter doors on outlets with an extended grounding pin to open them.

Thousands of people electrocute themselves each year because we refuse to ban electricity.
 
Charlie Freak [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

ruudbob: There is a wave of evil coming over the country. I do not believe in the whole God crap thing but the evil is real and its face is lies and giving weapons to everyone for killing others. It might only be similar to putting to many rats in a cage and they start killing one another or more like like too many people on earth getting guns and taking advantage of the guns they have to take care of too many people. Too many people, too many guns?  I think about the guns every time some asshole swerves in front of me with about 2 inches to spare going 40 MPH and I honk at them in my car and give them the finger.


Americans are a giant, loudly aggressive, selfish shiat-sandwich of "do not touch."  We left humanity for each other behind a long time ago.
 
zerkalo
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Code Grey, I'd say
 
Summoner101
‘’ less than a minute ago  

BlazeTrailer: ruudbob: There is a wave of evil coming over the country. I do not believe in the whole God crap thing but the evil is real and its face is lies and giving weapons to everyone for killing others. It might only be similar to putting to many rats in a cage and they start killing one another or more like like too many people on earth getting guns and taking advantage of the guns they have to take care of too many people. Too many people, too many guns?  I think about the guns every time some asshole swerves in front of me with about 2 inches to spare going 40 MPH and I honk at them in my car and give them the finger.

Like...UFIA? I don't have a gun, but I'm confident I'd find one.


...with an UFIA?
 
