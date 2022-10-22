 Skip to content
(TMZ)   Owner of Gold's Gym and his family are missing. To be declared dead in 26 minutes   (tmz.com) divider line
37
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That is unfortunate.

It is also unfortunate that the art of proofreading by journalists and their editors has died.  " ...vanished off the Costa Rican while traveling from...."
 
delsydsoftware [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He may have discovered the easiest way to cancel a Gold's Gym membership in the process, too.
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You know if you took public flights your survival rate is much much higher, but no let's spend more money on more dangerous travel
 
pacified
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I want to see a show or read a book about some how all the billionaires in the world die at the same time.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sad? Clearly someone hasn't had to cancel a gym membership.
Bally's can eat dicks.
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See, this is why I don't exercise
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lol oh no some rich asshole died.  anyway im thinking maybe thai for dinner.  i havent had thai in a while.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is almost the plot of Jurassic Park 3.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Au, bummer
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Sad? Clearly someone hasn't had to cancel a gym membership.
Bally's can eat dicks.


Maybe they thought it was the founder of Gold's for some reason rather than simply the CEO of a multinational megacorp that purchased Gold's during the pandemic.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nintenfreak: You know if you took public flights your survival rate is much much higher, but no let's spend more money on more dangerous travel


But then they'd have to mingle with the poors. Worth the risk to avoid that.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Nintenfreak: You know if you took public flights your survival rate is much much higher, but no let's spend more money on more dangerous travel

But then they'd have to mingle with the poors. Worth the risk to avoid that.


Let's ask Kobe.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pacified: I want to see a show or read a book about some how all the billionaires in the world die at the same time.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: waxbeans: Sad? Clearly someone hasn't had to cancel a gym membership.
Bally's can eat dicks.

Maybe they thought it was the founder of Gold's for some reason rather than simply the CEO of a multinational megacorp that purchased Gold's during the pandemic.


Gyms are as bad as selling crack. Hell. At least the crackhead and crack dealer have no illusions.  Jfc.
Bals was selling loans.  Not membership.
Planet fitness doesn't even educate their employees on their older plans.
Gold's their customer service is stupid.  They like to get into fights about buddy program if your original membership got their membership from work.

Their all scumbags
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The YMCA and probably your local medical centers have equipment too, ya bunch of whiners.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe they survived, but now they have to eat each other because they're on a desert island.
 
Mock26
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Do you even swim, Bro?
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: pacified: I want to see a show or read a book about some how all the billionaires in the world die at the same time.

[Fark user image image 422x750]


Funny and smart. One of those that makes me mad that I didn't come up with it.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

waxbeans: New Rising Sun: waxbeans: Sad? Clearly someone hasn't had to cancel a gym membership.
Bally's can eat dicks.

Maybe they thought it was the founder of Gold's for some reason rather than simply the CEO of a multinational megacorp that purchased Gold's during the pandemic.

Gyms are as bad as selling crack. Hell. At least the crackhead and crack dealer have no illusions.  Jfc.
Bals was selling loans.  Not membership.
Planet fitness doesn't even educate their employees on their older plans.
Gold's their customer service is stupid.  They like to get into fights about buddy program if your original membership got their membership from work.

Their all scumbags


I liked my Planet Fitness membership. Could almost always count on a location where I was traveling. Having said this I've invested a bunch in my home gym. So I've been paying for multiple years on a membership I don't use because I never find it convenient to make it to my "home" planet fitness to cancel
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Madman drummers bummers: Nintenfreak: You know if you took public flights your survival rate is much much higher, but no let's spend more money on more dangerous travel

But then they'd have to mingle with the poors. Worth the risk to avoid that.

Let's ask Kobe.


He liked mingling with the poors if they were white women.
 
stevecore
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Grim, but even if anyone survived, those are some seriously shark infested waters
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

stevecore: Grim, but even if anyone survived, those are some seriously shark infested waters


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

mcsiegs: The YMCA and probably your local medical centers have equipment too, ya bunch of whiners.


One of my favorite gym memberships ever was actually at a hospital. Like, really good. Until...YMCA took it over and it was considered an ancillary location. So I had to buy a "whole city" membership to use that same location. It was more than 10x what I had been paying.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

BlazeTrailer: So I've been paying for multiple years on a membership I don't use because I never find it convenient to make it to my "home" planet fitness to cancel


See. Stuff like that.  Only a scumbag writes that into a contract.  Fml.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

puffy999: waxbeans: Madman drummers bummers: Nintenfreak: You know if you took public flights your survival rate is much much higher, but no let's spend more money on more dangerous travel

But then they'd have to mingle with the poors. Worth the risk to avoid that.

Let's ask Kobe.

He liked mingling with the poors if they were white women.


Even if they didn't want that.
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
So I read that as "Flight diverted to secret skull-shaped island evil lair."
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

BlazeTrailer: mcsiegs: The YMCA and probably your local medical centers have equipment too, ya bunch of whiners.

One of my favorite gym memberships ever was actually at a hospital. Like, really good. Until...YMCA took it over and it was considered an ancillary location. So I had to buy a "whole city" membership to use that same location. It was more than 10x what I had been paying.


Ah, gotcha.  Didn't realize the Y turned into that.  My favorite gym was part of an orthopedic medical center
 
Charlie Freak [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Huh, this is that Piaggio Avanti that went down off the Costa Rican coast.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

pacified: I want to see a show or read a book about some how all the billionaires in the world die at the same time.


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Zombie DJ [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Mark Walburg, Dwayne Johnson and Anthony Mackie seen reading new scripts....
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

mcsiegs: BlazeTrailer: mcsiegs: The YMCA and probably your local medical centers have equipment too, ya bunch of whiners.

One of my favorite gym memberships ever was actually at a hospital. Like, really good. Until...YMCA took it over and it was considered an ancillary location. So I had to buy a "whole city" membership to use that same location. It was more than 10x what I had been paying.

Ah, gotcha.  Didn't realize the Y turned into that.  My favorite gym was part of an orthopedic medical center


I think it wasnt the Y overall. This wasn't a true Y facility, which is why they didn't have a location specific Y rate. It was sad though. Great facility and little known. I would have been granted all the Y benefits across the city. But at that age I couldn't have afforded it if I wanted to
 
waxbeans
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Zombie DJ: Mark Walburg, Dwayne Johnson and Anthony Mackie seen reading new scripts....


Take my money Pilip J Fry jpg
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"Schaller is was just 53 years old."
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Perhaps a pilot not familiar with the "horizontal bars".
 
psychicdeath99 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
149674310.v2.pressablecdn.comView Full Size
 
