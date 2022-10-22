 Skip to content
(Abc.net.au)   Record rains unearth 834-carat "holy dooley" sapphire in Australia
    News, Gemstone, Sapphire, Central Highlands  
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Rains reveal 834-carat sapphire the size of 'small child's fist' in Queensland Gemfields

wow, cool!

After getting it valued, he realised it was an 834-carat sapphire, which he described as "very, very rare".

holy shiat!

Footage of Mr Betteridge finding the sapphire, and repeating the term "holy dooley" in surprise, had by Saturday amassed more than 260,000 views on TikTok

ok not what I expected on the whole holy dooley thing, but I'm still amped... let's go!

Mr Betteridge sent the stone to a local gem cutter for an approximate valuation.  It is estimated to be worth $12,500.

oh
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Lady J: oh


Right?  Anticlimactic if not downright disappointing.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Absolutely zero chance he's getting lowballed on this. None. Gem cutter wouldn't possibly pay him $12.5K and then see that as a paltry investment.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh no, the bogans are breeding!

/kidding
//hopefully his find is actually worth some decent scratch
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
12k would definitely change my life(for about five months, yes I'm poor) good for him.
On a side note, meteorite fragments are very valuable and much more common than people think.  Bar magnet with an inside out zip lock bag wrapped around it, search small flood zones
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I'd call it a shinewozzle...
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

If nothing else, it is probably "worth" way more than that for being a viral hit.  Surely someone wants to buy this just to say they own it.
 
LesterB
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Matt Betteridge found an 834-carat sapphire while specking in the central Queensland Gemfields

Is specking a cross between spying and pecking?
 
AeAe
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Does $12k for an 800+ carat sapphire seem low?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

I mean if it's not worth the bother to cash a check for $12,500 for you, you could just send it to me, since that's just walking around money for you.
I certainly wouldn't be disappointed with 10 month's mortgage paid for.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Sapphires are kinda common, and are easily lab grown. It's fancy aluminum oxide. Perhaps after heat treatment and cutting it'll be interesting. But now it's a novel bit of gravel.
 
Irisclara
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It's probably far from clear. It was found in The Gemfields of Queensland, where star sapphires are also common. Sapphires and rubies are the same crystal with different mineral inclusions to change the color. The star is another type of inclusion. It's too big for jewelry unless it's cut. The only way it would be worth lots of money if if it were mounted on a knife hilt or a hood ornament or suchlike.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I mean, 800 carats and it's only worth $12.5k!?

/Looks at jewelers...

Ah, lab created sapphires are really, really cheap now. He's been scienced out a bit.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Sapphires are kinda common, and are easily lab grown. It's fancy aluminum oxide. Perhaps after heat treatment and cutting it'll be interesting. But now it's a novel bit of gravel.


Not so much fancy. Just contaminated. In the case of blue sapphire, it's trace amounts of iron.
 
deffuse
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

watching the trump puddle dry: 12k would definitely change my life(for about five months, yes I'm poor) good for him.
On a side note, meteorite fragments are very valuable and much more common than people think.  Bar magnet with an inside out zip lock bag wrapped around it, search small flood zones


Why inside out?
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I would try to get more for it.  Maybe a gem collector.

Looking at them having a rock on display that gathers dust is stupid.  They could used the 10k and maybe get a down payment on a double wide
 
jaytkay [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Is this dismissing $12.5k as trivial?
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Touching it with his bare hands?

Is he so sure it isn't venomous?
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
What's the value conversion from dollary-doos to American money?
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

So when you pull the iron bit off they're inside the baggie. Otherwise you're just scattering the black sand. Also, you could save up enough to treat with acid and mercury to get gold out, but it's not going to cover costs.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
farkitallletitend
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
That looks like a good skippin' rock.
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

So you can turn the bag rightside when your done and collect everything the magnet grabbed with an easy motion
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

And then zip lock it
 
deffuse
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Totally wasn't thinking about actually being successful and thought it had something to do with the magnet.. I was being dim.
 
